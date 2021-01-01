Artystarty/iStock via Getty Images

In my weekend market summation, I take a longer look at economic data.

This week, I'll be taking a look at a hodgepodge of information that has been under-covered, starting with a look at some key lagging indicators.

Commercial and industrial loans (left) typically hit their cycle highs before a recession hits. That means the current direction - which is down - is bullish. Similarly, the prime rate (right) rises throughout an expansion. Hence, the current low reading is a new positive. I'm less enamored to the inventory/sales ratio (left) as an indicator, largely because businesses have converted to a just-in-time methodology. But the fact the current reading is moving lower is still a net positive, indicating there is no build-up. The average duration of unemployment (right) hits its lowest point before a recession. While the current high level is unfortunate, it's also bullish.

The San Francisco Fed has published research that helps us to understand the divergent labor market data. The banknotes that the labor market is sending mixed signals, with some data signaling a tight labor market and others showing a large amount of slack. The research note answers which set of data is more correct about the current labor market situation:

We have helped sort through these divergences by digging deeper into labor market conditions specifically related to COVID-19. Our examination of these unique features of the pandemic labor market suggests that negative signals such as the low labor force participation rate provide a better read than do the positive signals. In the current circumstances, sustained low labor force participation helps pin down the underutilization of labor that is hidden behind the headline unemployment rate.

For our purposes ...

The weak labor force participation rate (left) and low employment/population ratio (right) provide the more accurate assessment of the current labor market situation.

The flip side of gross domestic product is gross domestic income [GDI]. The latter is the Bank of Japan's preferred macroeconomic measure. The bank often uses the term "virtuous cycle" from income to spending. The assumption underlying the use of GDI is that when consumers have more income, they are more likely to spend it, implying that providing income is a net policy positive. This is a solid assumption ... ... as GDI and GDP track each other closely.

Here's a close look at the recent performance of GDI:

GDI dipped sharply last Spring but quickly rebounded.

Government transfer payments are a key reason for the increase:

But there has also been an increase ... ... in employee compensation ... ... not operating surplus.

The most likely flow is government payments led to more purchases, which caused an increase in compensation and profits.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables from StockCharts: Last week was mostly about smaller-cap indexes, with IWM and IWC occupying the top two slots. The long end of the treasury market was also in the top three. SPY and DIA fluctuated around 0%.

6/11 sectors were up. Three of those were defensive (real estate, health care, and utilities). Three key reflation trade sectors - industrials, basic materials, and financials - are in the bottom three slots.

We're now about halfway through June, or about 1/6 of the summer trading session. My sense is that this will be a summer of consolidation for the following reasons:

Market valuations are already very high, limiting upside movement. But with the economy at the beginning of an expansion, there is little reason to think a major sell-off is on the horizon. That doesn't preclude the possibility of a correction (a move lower of at last 10%). But that will simply be profit-taking, not the beginning of a bear market. The markets have already rallied strongly from last spring's lows. Most indexes are already consolidating.

Let's start with DIA: DIA Weekly

DIA has rallied nearly 100% from last Spring's lows. Prices have moved sideways for the last month and a half. SPY Weekly

SPY has rallied nearly 150% from last Spring's lows and has been consolidating since February. QQQ Weekly

QQQ has rallied slightly more than 100% from its lows last spring and has been consolidating for most of this year. IWM Weekly

IWM is up 150% since last spring and has been consolidating sideways since early February.

There is little reason to think anything will change in the next 2-3 months.