JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is a Chinese solar juggernaut. It's cheaply valued. The company is solely focused on the research and production of solar panels. It's one of the largest solar producers. The company rose too fast in 2020 and came down together with the rest of the renewables. It took an extra hit when the delayed Q4 results and 2021 outlook were below analysts' expectations.

The company sold off too much. It will profit from the continued growth of solar energy. It's a well-integrated solar panel manufacturer. This means it can better negate the increased polysilicon prices.

About JinkoSolar

It's a large solar panel producer that sells its panels around the world. The Chinese company listed in the U.S. is still run by its founders. They still own a large stake in the company.

Investment Case And Catalysts

Jinko is leading the sector consolidation. The larger size and fewer competitors should increase margins.

The continuous innovation of the company shows. It broke the world record three times since July 2020 in the efficiency of large-size contact-passivated solar cells.

It's reasonably valued to its history and peers.

The Chinese IPO could uncover the true value of Jinko.

Consolidation Continues

The solar panel market consolidated heavily over the past decade. Economies of scale are important as the price of solar panels dropped significantly.

It's likely the consolidation continues over the next couple of years. Large manufacturers have more purchasing power for their raw materials. They are increasing their production volumes quickly. This will keep prices competitive and scale important.

I believe that JKS as a market leader will profit from further consolidation. The large scale helps to keep margins intact. The strong vertical integration protects the company from component price increases. It also has a stronger position to negotiate raw material prices like polysilicon.

Innovation Pays Off

Jinko recently reached a world record on its flagship solar panel efficiency. It reached an efficiency of 25.25%. This is high considering most solar panels achieve efficiency in the range of 15%-22%. Premium products can demand a premium price. Jinko is one of the most bankable solar companies. It has a prime reputation.

Strong Growth Ahead

Jinko keeps growing its solar module capacities. It grows all components to achieve full integration and maximize the output of high-efficiency solar panels.

The growth from 2019 to 2020 also translated into 25% revenue growth YoY. This will continue in 2021. I expect Jinko to keep this growth pace for a long time. Solar is the cheapest source of energy as I pointed out in 'How to invest in solar'. Despite being the cheapest it only makes up about 3% of the electricity production mix today. Considering electricity demand increases, this leaves plenty of growth possibilities for solar and Jinko.

Chinese IPO

The Chinese subsidiary Jiangxi Jinko is seeking to list on the Chinese STAR market. This is a work in progress and the timetable is unsure. This is mainly because of the processes outside of Jinko's control.

The Chinese listing is a way to raise capital. Chinese solar companies on the local stock market catch much higher valuations in general. It's unlikely this will cause an arbitrage with the US-listed stocks.

I believe this won't affect the price directly. It's a way to show the value of the Chinese subsidiary and to finance production capacity expansion.

Reasonable Valuation

With a PS ratio of 0.36, JinkoSolar looks cheap. This leaves upside when the margins get back to more normal levels.

The current cheap valuation isn't abnormally low considering its history. I believe the company deserves a higher valuation because of the sector consolidation, growth, and best-in-class solar panels.

Risks

Raw material prices are going up.

The late results put a dent in the investor's confidence.

Jinko has a high short percentage.

Polysilicon prices went up a lot and hurt Jinko's margins. Together with other costs increasing this could suppress Jinko's margins in the short term as contracts are often closed before delivering the panels.

Jinko's most recent full-year results were about a month later than last year. It was unclear when results were due until the end of March. There doesn't seem to be a material reason for this. It's just strange for a large public company to be vague about the release date of important results.

Jinko also has a high short percentage of 19.11%. Shorts can indicate that a company is overvalued. I don't believe this is the case with Jinko. The short covering can accelerate the price recovery if there is a move upwards as wallstreetbets showed multiple times now.

Comparison To Peers

The closest peers are Chinese companies LONGi Green Energy and Trina Solar. They are a lot richer valued as they're only on the local Chinese stock exchange. It's unlikely Jinko will catch up with their valuation.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is more comparable with Jinko as it also resides on the US stock market. I discussed Canadian before.

There are a couple of differences. Jinko is focused on solar panels. The full vertical integration of solar panel production is an important asset for Jinko. Both companies are also working on energy storage solutions. Canadian has a broader range of services and retains solar projects. These are different strategies moving forward.

Solar panel production is a low-margin business. It hasn't demanded steep valuations in the past as PS ratios remained below 1. It makes sense that the PS ratio won't skyrocket soon. Margins are even more under pressure lately and this doesn't change overnight.

There are nevertheless positive factors to consider as well. Revenues grow fast and solar is on a secular growth path. At a stable valuation, share prices should increase nicely in the next couple of years.

On a valuation level, both companies look cheap. JKS is valued lower than CSIQ. The PE ratio is currently unusable due to the short-term headwinds both companies are facing. I believe both companies have a lot of upside potential.

Conclusion

Jinko is a top-tier solar PV panel manufacturer. The company keeps innovating and improving its products. It's quickly growing its production capacity. Jinko gains market share fast in a consolidating sector. There is plenty of room for more solar generation around the globe. This puts it in a good spot for further growth.

The company is reasonably valued in comparison to peers and its historic valuation. There are some short-term headwinds such as cost inflation. In the long term, the company has a bright future.