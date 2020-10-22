Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis:

RH (NYSE:RH) (also, "the Company") is a brand and company that stands above in the luxury furniture space. Management has shown an incredible vision and execution since transforming to a subscription model, to the consternation of many, in 2016. Parsing out the earnings release metrics reinforces the bull case while analysts race to raise targets.

Market Conditions Set The Stage For Earnings Beat

RH reported earnings on June 9th and, as predicted prior to earnings, issued a substantial earnings beat and raise propelling the heavily shorted shares higher. Housing trends, a solid upper-middle and upper class, and the reopening of the country happening largely after the last guidance was issued, have all contributed to the growing demand trends. This is why I predicted estimates were severely short for Q1 and 2021 as a whole. The company also increased guidance from 15%-20% revenue growth to 25%-30% revenue growth during fiscal 2021 while posting a 14% revenue beat in Q1 2021.

Housing prices continue to reach all-time highs due to market forces that benefit, in many ways, RH's core customer base. The sale of million dollar homes more than doubled from September 2020 over September 2019 according to the National Association of Realtors. Homes sales for houses costing over $500k, but less than $1M, also rose more than 60% in that time. New home construction is also rising rapidly and facing a backlog that will likely take years to fill. The supply is unable to keep up with demand due to the underbuilding that occurred following the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Meanwhile the disposable income for Americans has grown exponentially, increasing over 350% since 1990.

Data by YCharts

I have been beating the drum that pent-up demand in almost all sectors and the American consumers desire to return to normal have been underestimated by many. While spending is nearing, or in many sectors exceeding, pre-pandemic levels, consumer confidence lags almost 15% below the most recent highs in early 2020.

Data by YCharts

Consumer confidence is largely considered the most accurate indication of consumer spending to come. As these levels return, I see consumer spending that will far outpace anything seen recently, concurring with Credit Suisse U.S. equity strategist Jonathan Golub's sentiment.

Gary Friedman, Chairman and CEO of RH had this to say:

While fiscal 2021 will surely be a tale of two halves, there are many data points that lead us to feel optimistic that our strong performance will continue through the second half of 2021 with growth accelerating in fiscal 2022 and beyond. These include a strong housing and renovation market, both with pent up demand and a long tail, a record stock market, low interest rates and the reopening of several large parts of our economy. Additionally, the unmasking of the general public could lead to a Roaring Twenties type of consumer exuberance. Town & Country captured that feeling perfectly on the recent cover of their magazine, titled, “Remember Fun? Get Ready for the Comeback!” Combine that with the largest new product introduction cycle in our history beginning this fall, and the launch of RH International next year, and fun it could be.

Examining The Earnings Release

Revenue increased 6% over the prior quarter to over $860M. This is a 78% increase Y-O-Y and a 44% increase over Q1 2019. Margins show sustainability as gross profit margin [GPM] was steady at 47% and operating and EBIT margins cleared 20%.

Data by YCharts

At nearly 22% in Q1 2021, operating margin is already gaudy and management is forecasting an adjusted operating margin over 25% for Q2. RH is unique in the industry due to their lack of cash-and-carry business. The gallery structure enables RH to save on complex inventory related expenses that traditional retailers carry.

I continue to believe that management is setting the table to make a bold move in the near future. The Company continued its commitment to paying down debt and reduced interest expense by another 13% over the prior quarter to just $13.3M.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha.

In addition, the Company continues to generate increasing operating cash flow, having generated over $700M over the TTMs with $191M generated in Q1 fiscal 2021. RH also has significantly increased working capital, unearned revenue excluded, to $438M as of Q1 earnings.

Chart created by author with data from Seeking Alpha.

Those who follow RH know that the management team is not one to rest on their laurels. The position in which the Company sits allows for them to consider many options, whether taking ownership interests in suppliers to continue to grow margins, increases in expansion opportunities, increased investment in RH subsets, or otherwise.

Next Stop: Europe

RH will be entering the European luxury market in 2022 with galleries in the UK and in Paris. This is only the beginning, as three other locations are secured, another in the UK in London, and two in Germany at Munich and Dusseldorf. The Company believes they can achieve $5B-$6B in annual sales in North America and $20B-$25B worldwide. The Company also reports that they are in negotiations for an additional five European locations. The European expansion has been planned since at least late 2018 and is obviously an extremely lucrative opportunity. Many feel that the European luxury market, having no clearly dominant player, is ripe for RH. Given management's recent history of accomplishment, It inspires confidence that this will be successful.

Analysts Join The Party

After earnings were released, several analysts rushed to increase price targets. The high end of these are Wells Fargo at $725 and Cowen at $750. Yahoo Finance reports an average price target of $714 and the Wall Street Journal reports $727 as the average target. These targets represent gains of 5%-7% from the June 11, 2021 close. I believe that RH represents a long-term investment and do not put too much stock in short-term analyst targets. If the Company overachieves, the analysts will again follow with new targets. With a little over $3.5B in sales forecast for fiscal year 2021 (ending in Jan 2022), the long-term implications on share price are clear if the Company achieves even a fraction of their $20B-$25B goal.

Risks and Uncertainties

In the short-term, the valuation metrics for RH are quite high, as they usually are for companies with these types of results. The forward PE is near 30. The share price could experience a near-term pull-back, especially if the broader market dips or if estimates are missed. RH is also not immune from the short-term supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and affecting retailers.

The European expansion could be a flop, possibly from a miscalculation by management of demand or through a mismanagement of the branding. In fact, I believe the largest overall long-term risk to RH is damaging the brand. The brand and reputation is everything to a company like RH.

Conclusion

RH continues to significantly outperform revenue estimates and maintain "luxury margins" while doing so. The housing and consumer trends are favorable and should remain so for some time. RH management has large amounts of free cash flow to finance new endeavors and the long anticipated European expansion is coming to fruition. Management has a long-term vision that, if successful, will considerably reward long-term shareholders.