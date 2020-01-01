Volodymyr Kalyniuk/iStock via Getty Images

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCPK:UPMKF) (OTCPK:UPMMY) has been harvesting old-growth forests and tree plantations for more than a century now. Its record may not have always been spotless, but in the way it operates today, UPM is the prime example of a sustainable forest company that sets a high bar for the rest of the industry.

As a company, it has been pivoting away from declining core segments and launching new businesses in innovation-heavy growth areas. This has been made possible by UPM's skillful exploitation of emerging sustainability-driven opportunities. Immediate improvements in profit margins have followed.

The share price has soared since the beginning of the pandemic, despite losses. Even so, the stock is an attractive income play with a 4% yield.

Bio-economy

For the past ten years, UPM has been running on its Biofore strategy that centers around responsibly managed forests and making full use of forest products.

(Source: UPM)

In essence, Biofore is a transformation strategy through which UPM has been shifting its portfolio toward more growth-oriented value-creating businesses. 'Beyond fossils' is the latest theme that encapsulates the company's innovation efforts and expansion projects in bioindustries, from packaging to medicals to fuels and chemicals.

Specialty papers & label materials, high value fibre, and molecular bioproducts have been the biggest drivers of growth whose cumulative share of sales increased from 40% in 2009 to 65% in 2020.

(Source: UPM)

UPM credits "global megatrends" as push factors for its growth businesses. These are mainly rooted in changing consumer attitudes and strong regulatory incentives for climate-positive companies. It also rightly notes that its bid to satisfy the growing demand for more sustainable alternatives to fossil-based materials is fairly competitive, owing to unparalleled access to sustainable feedstocks and proprietary technology.

Growth

A key project is in development in Uruguay: a new mill near Paso de los Toros and a pulp terminal in the port of Montevideo, in which a total of $2.7b is being invested. The operations, scheduled to start around the second half of 2022, will be increasing the company's total production capacity by more than 50%, 2.1 Mt annually. UMP's other pulp mill in the country is located close to Fray Bentos: it started in 2007 and produces 1.3 Mt annually. All of its forest plantations in Uruguay, covering an area of 430,000 hectares, grow water and nutrient-efficient eucalyptus.

UPM's other major growth project is underway in Germany where the company's first biorefinery for wood-based biochemicals is being built. Costing $550m, the biorefinery at Leuna will have an annual production capacity of 220,000 t once it starts by end-2022. Biochemicals for consumer end-use applications is UPM's second pillar of growth in molecular products. The company branched into biofuels not too long ago with its renewable diesel and naphtha UPM BioVerno to which it may add a larger biorefinery with the annual capacity of 500,000 t.

Finally, specialty packaging materials is where UPM has already gained a market-leading position thanks to its technical expertise and exceptional sustainable product innovation. The company is scaling up production capacity at existing facilities in Germany and China and investing in a new line in Poland.

Sustainability

Taken at face value, chopping down trees in these climate-sensitive times can hardly be considered a sustainable affair. In reality, managed forests (save for highly vulnerable areas such as high carbon stock forests) create greater net benefits in the long term, provided they are managed responsibly. UPM's sustainability efforts in this regard have been widely recognized. But it is not without faults.

UPM's own forests in Finland and plantations in Uruguay conform with external forest management standards - those of the Forest Stewardship Council [FSC] or the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification [PEFC]. But cumulatively only 83% of all wood used by the company is certified as sustainable. Compliance with the company's internal supplier and third-party code is also incomplete: 84% of total expenditures on materials and services in 2020 satisfied UPM's minimum requirements.

Logistics is another area in need of improvement. Wood transport is dominated by road vehicles; in Finland specifically, high capacity vehicles [HCVs] are in use which result in some fuel savings but may not be sustainable in the long-term. At this point, UPM Changshu in China is the only location which has started utilizing electric trucks. In 2021-2022, the company is expecting the delivery of seven lower-emitting vessels; but only 5% of processed pulp goods is transported by water. This helps explain UPM's modest emissions targets for 2030 and its poor progress in improving energy efficiency.

Financials

The company has a separate set of 2030 targets for financial performance. The focus is on driving shareholder value: growing new and upcoming businesses (through positive EBIT changes), while sustaining profitability in core segments (minimum ROE of 10%). An accompanying commitment is to keep the balance sheet stable (debt ratio below 2.0).

Profit targets to 2030 2020 2019 2018 YoY EBIT growth -32% to €948m -7% to €1.4b +17% to €1.5b ROE ≥ 10% 7.5% 11.2% 12.9% Net debt/EBITDA ≤ 2x 0.04x -0.24x -0.17x

(Source: Author, UPM)

Cost control, asset efficiency, effective capital allocation are some of the primary strategies the management has been applying to produce results and reach goals. So far, it has been hit-and-miss, but there is an expectation that greater value from sustainability and technology will make it less so.

UPM's operating model is intrinsically sustainable and thus a source of strength. When coupled with deep technical know-how, it has allowed the company to pursue new profitable opportunities that have been spurred by green consumer behavior and tightening environmental regulation.

Sustainability-driven growth businesses are boosting profitability, with margins three times higher on average than in mature segments.

(Source: UPM)

Investments in growth areas have been enabled by the company's flawless balance sheet. Debt is well covered by operating cash flow (50.3%, Q1 2021: €217m) and interest payments by EBIT (38.7x, Q1 2021: €279m). Cash funds and unused credit facilities totaled €3.2b at the end of Q1 2021; the capex estimate for 2021 is €2b. The latest facility secured in March last year has its margin tied to biodiversity and climate-related KPIs. In Q4 2020, UPM issued its first green bond of €750m and the second worth €500m the following quarter.

Quarterly results seem to indicate a return to pre-pandemic performance, with demand improving, especially in growth segments - UPM Biorefining, UPM Raflatac, and UPM Specialty Papers. With the opening of more markets globally, comparable EBIT is expected to increase in 2021, despite an anticipated rise in variable costs. The company plans to continue with various cost-cutting initiatives, including product portfolio optimization (most prominently, within UPM Communication Papers).

Valuation

UPM listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki returned 25.7% over the past year and twice that number from the low point in March 2020. The five-year price return equaled 97.2%, and total return with dividends included - 146.2%. Dividends have been stable and growing. The current yield of 4.1% puts the company among the top dividend payers in Europe. But €1.30 per share paid out in 2020 (and maintained from 2019) pushed the payout ratio a bit too far: above 100% as a percentage of earnings. EPS gains in the coming years should make the coverage level more acceptable.

UPM aims to distribute about 30-40% of annual operating cash flow per share in dividends; 2020 was an exception with 69%.

(Source: UPM)

At €31.98 per share as of June 10, UPM looks expensive based on standard price multiples such as P/E (28.55 vs. 5-Yr 14.62) and P/CF (15.58 vs. 5-Yr 9.41). The discounted free cash flow to equity model shows the stock is currently trading just around its fair value of €32.49. The Street target is slightly higher at €35.59.

Conclusion

UPM's large-scale investments in the business of sustainability have long-term positive implications. As the pandemic recedes, revenue growth is expected to bounce back to mid-single digits and profit margins to targeted mid-teens. Regardless of possible fluctuations in the share price, UPM offers excellent exposure to the emerging bio-economy and a reliable source of dividend income.