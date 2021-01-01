Photo by wundervisuals/E+ via Getty Images

Occasionally a company comes along that is the right company at the right time. The leisure sector is fragmented one, with many different smaller brands competing for a piece of a larger pie. Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) specializes in high-performance parts for bicycles, trucks, snowmobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs. As the pandemic winds down people are desperate to get out of the homes and enjoy the summer. This is a strong trend with many of the biggest pandemic beneficiaries already announcing the slowing digital trends. Despite many lockdowns still in place in FOXF major markets, the revenue growth rate has been accelerating the past three quarters.

Strengthening performance

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Revenue (Million USD) 184,361 183,102 260,700 262,391 281,136 Revenue Growth Rate 14.0% -4.7% 23.4% 41.2% 52.5% Gross Margin % 30.7% 32.8% 34.3% 31.8% 34.8%

Revenue growth rate is lapping an easy comparison in Q2 2021 as well where growth rate should peak. However, as the environment is extremely favorable we should see continued growth throughout the year and into 2022. One major factor CEO Mike Dennison pointing out on the Q1 conference call was stocking of distribution centers. He noted these distribution centers have "..between five and eight months of inventory in distribution centers on a normal basis. Today’s basis is about as fast as they can get it through the center out the back door." This means that as demand does start to wane an additional tailwind will continue for an additional 2-3 quarters as inventory levels will need to be replenished. I would expect to see additional demand from people looking to engage in outdoor hobbies they weren't able to easily during COVID. This will add incremental customers that didn't exist before the pandemic. Continued strong yields and efficiencies should lead to 35%+ gross margin in 2022.

Supply issues are an issue in many industries right now, as continued lockdowns have contributed to shortages in some parts for OEM customers. Ports are clogged and this has slowed many companies' supply chain. This revenue should come online overtime for the powered vehicles group as the chip shortage wanes. Also, shipping container availability has been an issue but the news here is neutral longer term. The CEO Mr Dennison noted that "We see the current supply chain shortage as a byproduct to the current OEM environment with the demand generally moving into backlog versus loss business."

So while it is hampering sales that business is pushed out instead of lost due to the challenges. They also brought in a new hire, Tom Fletcher to lead the PVG business. This was specifically done to allow the old power vehicle President Rich Winters to specifically focus on the supply chain and the operational side. This could allow continued share gains from competitors as they increase efficiencies there.

Data by YCharts

The consumer discretionary sector has seen some weakness lately and now is the time to take advantage. While we had a significant move to value already from the technology sector, we should see companies with growth at a fair multiple continue to outperform. FOXF belongs on that list as has been a stable grower over the past 5 years, with annualized revenue growth of 19.4% over that period. The boom in growth should continue for at least 3-4 quarters which will bring the P/E and P/S ratios closer to their historical averages. The PE will return to low 30's which is very reasonable for a stock growing 20% on average each year with a 12% profit margin. Those companies in many other sectors like technology have a much higher multiple, due to being perceived as 'less cyclical'.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

FOXF has been a great performer since the pandemic and the future is continuing to look bright. People are looking to get out of their houses and enjoy the outdoors. Consumers have a huge horde of cash with which to buy big-ticket items, and interest rates will continue to be very low for the next several years. I would initiate a position on a red day in this area, and look to add on weakness that puts the stock near the 200 day over the coming months. The stock has strong support at the 200 day moving average at 127.15 and bounced three times at support in the 120 area earlier this year. Fox Factory has considerably tailwinds with a long restocking cycle providing fuel for upside into 2022. While the stock is not going to return as much in 2021 as in 2020, it will continue to be a premium name for anyone wanting a post-pandemic consumer stock.