DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is a developer of novel recombinant proteins targeting stroke and kidney diseases. Their lead and only candidate is DM199, which is designed to more efficiently and consistently deliver a key protein to patients that suffer from diseases associated with low KLK1 levels.

The company’s pipeline looks like this:

Lead indication is acute ischemic stroke, where there are more than 700,000 US patients per year, and more than 15 million worldwide. DM199 is the first recombinant KLK1 protein which helps restore normal protein levels. The molecule has had significant phase 1 and 2 data which supports both its mechanism of action and drug efficacy. The Phase 2 study has shown 22% absolute improvement with a 24-hour treatment window. Other key highlights were - no recurrent ischemic strokes (P=0.01) and 86% reduction in recurrent severe strokes (P=0.03). The treatment modality is approved in Asia, and the KLK1 is sourced from humans and animals. Millions of patients are treated in Japan, China, and Korea.

The FDA recently cleared a phase 2/3 study, which will be initiated in the summer of 2021. A phase 2 study in CKD is ongoing, with initial topline data in Q2 2021.

Trial data

The phase 2 ReMEDy trial published data in May last year. Primary endpoints were safety and tolerability, and here the drug met its primary endpoint. However, the drug failed to show therapeutic benefit in the overall analysis. This was probably due to the large proportion (48%) of participants receiving mechanical thrombectomy (blood clot removal) prior to enrollment. The drug was given to over 200 patients and outperformed placebo in AIS patients who did not receive mechanical thrombectomy ("MT") prior to enrollment (N=46). These results compare favorably to Alteplase (recombinant tPA) Phase III approval study. Alteplase is the only FDA-approved drug for stroke, and it was approved in 1996.

A scoring system called NIHSS is the standard scoring system to measure patient impairment caused by stroke. It ranges from full recovery (0) to death (42). The bookends (0-1 and death) have the least subjectivity. In its approval study, Alteplase had the following NIHSS score: Source

DM199 had major differences with Alteplase in its trials. For one, Alteplase is given within just 3 hours of stroke, while DM199 can be given within 24 hours, which presents a much larger therapeutic window. Second, mechanical thrombectomy was performed in 49% of patients in reMEDy, while the national average is only 6%; MT had a strong effect in reducing DM199’s comparative efficacy. Even then, the NIHSS results are very favorable, see below:

However, on the flip side, it must be noted that the majority of patients receiving both MT+TPA patients fell into the placebo group. 6 of 12 MT+tPA patients in the Placebo group fully recovered compared to 0 of 5 in the DM199 group. What the company is going to do now is remove the MT patients from its calculus in the next trial. These results are tantalizingly comparable to the approved drug, but yet not fully so. If you removed the MT patients in this trial, you see that DM199 increased Full and Near-Full Recoveries (+157%) and Reduced Deaths (-50%), and also a much better NIHSS data:

These results are also comparable to Kailikang, an injectable formulation of urinary kallidinogenase developed by Techpool Bio-Pharma, Guangzhou, China. A comparison of all three treatment paradigms show DM199 doing very well compared to the other two:

The patient population here represents the DM199 target patient population, and maybe a potential treatment option under a 24-hour therapeutic window versus less than 4.5 hours with Alteplase. On multiple fronts, DM199’s therapeutic potential has been validated by this trial:

Financials

DMAC has a market cap of $155mn and a cash reserve of $12.6mn as of March 31. By the May quarter, this increased to $23.4mn, which should give them a one-year runway. The company has comparatively low funds/institutional ownership. Insiders are buying:

DM199 has strong patent protection, with a composition-of-matter patent for glycosylation valid till 2033. At least 5 other companies, including Amgen and Takeda, have failed to bring a recombinant KLK1 to the clinic.

Bottom line

DMAC looks like an interesting stock. There are two worries here; one, the results from the phase 2 study were good but ambiguous, and two, the company will need to raise cash very soon, and that too before major catalysts, so the dilution will not occur on a strong footing. Outside of these negatives, though, the lead asset has proven itself in various other geographies, and the target indication has high unmet need. DMAC looks like an interesting speculation at this time.