Marqeta (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:MQ) took off right out of the gate, closing 13% up on its initial public offering [IPO], at $30.52. The payments processor raised $1.23 billion, having sold approximately 45.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $27 per share, above its initial $20 to $24 price range. The IPO valued the company at nearly $16.2 billion. I believe that the intrinsic value of the stock is closer to $9 per share, making Mareqta’s current valuation wildly optimistic. In this article, I will discuss Marqeta’s economics, valuation, and prospects.

Operating Results

As is common with many IPOs, Marqeta combines stratospheric revenue growth with an inability to generate any profits. According to its S-1/A filing, Year-over-year, Marqeta grew net revenue by 103% in 2020, with net revenue rising from $143 million in 2019 to $290 million in 2020. According to Michael Mauboussin’s research, only 5.5% of firms earn a sales compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of over 45%. Yet despite Marqeta’s world-class growth rate, its net loss attributable to shareholders improved from $122 million in 2019 to $48 million in 2020.

Even though the company has built an impressive clientele, servicing clients such as DoorDash (NYSE:DASH), Instacart (ICART), Square (NYSE:SQ), Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM), and Uber (NYSE:UBER), its revenues are largely concentrated around Square, who in 2020 accounted for 70% of net revenue, up from 60% in 2019. Square is a wonderful company but this degree of concentration means that the company’s fate is tied to that of a single customer.

Marqeta is a classic case of a company that is destroying shareholder value. It’s return on invested capital [ROIC] was -34% in 2019, rising to -19% in 2020. Its NOPAT margin is, unsurprisingly, negative, at -16%.

Compared to its reference class, that is, its competitors, Marqeta’s results appear in even harsher light. Marqeta has a superior balance sheet efficiency to all its rivals bar PayPal, measured in terms of invested capital turns (of which it scores 1.2), but in terms of after-tax profit [NOPAT] margin and ROIC, Marqeta’s operating results are inferior to its competitors.

Company NOPAT Margin Invested Capital Turns ROIC PayPal 15% 1.5 23% Wex 12% 0.3 4% Fiserv 14% 0.3 4% Global Payments 16% 0.2 3% Fidelity National Information Services 10% 0.2 2% Marqeta -16% 1.2 -19%

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and Marqeta’s S-1/A filing

Marqeta is Struggling to Attain Minimum Viable Economies of Scale

Asset growth effects are largely responsible for this combination of world-class revenue growth and destruction of shareholder value. In hyper-competitive markets such as Marqeta’s, in which it is arrayed against some of the biggest payments processing firms in the world, such as Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), WEX (NYSE:WEX), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Ayden and Stripe (STRIP), it is forced to grow fast in order to attain minimum viable economies of scale, a point at which it will be able to break even and earn economic profits for its shareholders. In effect, the business model sacrifices short-term profits at the altar of growth, with the promise of future profitability.

Marqeta’s total processing volume [TPV] in 2020 was approximately $60 billion, up from $21.7 billion in 2019. Marqeta’s market share in terms of total processing value amounts to 1% of the $6.7 trillion of the transaction volume processed by card issuers in 2020. Charitably, one could say that Marqeta has ample room to grow. Yet, the other slide of only having a sliver of a large and growing market is the absence of the economies of scale needed to be profitable.

The shift to digital payments will only make Marqeta’s addressable market more enticing. We know that the potential to earn large and growing economic profits attracts capital and new investment, bidding up asset prices and perhaps even leading to an excess of supply, driving profits below the cost of capital. We should expect that Marqeta will struggle to earn economic profits, in spite of, or perhaps even because of the attractiveness of its market.

The processing volume is expected to grow substantially. According to Marqeta’s S-1/A filing, Visa estimates that between 2016 and 2022, the share of global retail commerce done online will more than double from 9% to 19%. In the same vein, Euromonitor expects electronic payments to represent 46% of the total global transaction volume by 2025, up from 31% in 2017. Marqeta believes that the Covid-19 global pandemic has accelerated these shifts to digital payments. It is likely that they are correct. Bain & Company echo this confidence, estimating that a major effect of the Covid-19 pandemic will be that the percentage of global digital transaction volumes in 2025 will increase from 57% to 67%. Similarly, McKinsey says that the pandemic has resulted in half decade’s worth of change happening over the space of a few months. McKinsey estimates that alternative payment methods will make up 60% of global digital commerce by 2023.

In this fast-growing and large market, Maqeta has significant disadvantages that it can only overcome by increasing capital expenditure, hinting at the likelihood that profitability will be far off. All its competitors have superior distribution relationships with credit unions and banks across the world. To get an idea of the difference in scale between Marqeta and its rivals, Fidelity National Information Services, for instance, processes $9 trillion in global payments, compared to Marqeta’s $60 billion in TPV. Maqreta indicates that it is available in 36 countries and has issued 320 million cards. Global Payments, on the other hand, have issued 680 million cards and is available in 100 countries.

Not only that, but Marqeta’s value proposition is not particularly unique. Fidelity National, Fiserv, and Global Payments also help users issue virtual credit cards, just like Marqeta, who tout this as a key part of their value proposition. The absence of differentiation and the lack of scale make Marqeta unlikely to win minimum viable economies of scale.

Conclusion

The stock’s price implies that the market expects Marqeta to be bigger than PayPal. As the above analysis has shown, Marqeta has huge disadvantages and is already underperforming PayPal by every meaningful metric, including scale. At the midpoint of its already inflated IPO target range, ($22/share), the price implied that Marqeta would earn a NOPAT margin of 13% (which was the average NOPAT margin of its reference class, where Marqeta earned a NOPAT margin of -16%) and grow net revenue by 42% 8-year CAGR, a rate that is more than double the growth rate that Grand View Research projects the digital payment market will grow by between 2020 and 2028. The company would then earn $4.8 billion in net revenue, 16x more than what it made in 2020 and 64% of the trailing twelve months [TTM] revenue for the global payments.

Marqeta’s intrinsic value is $9 per share, significantly below its present valuation. This implies that in the long-term, the company’s share price is likely to plummet, in line with many IPOs whose value falls within the first 6 months to a year of IPO. This is not a business to invest in.