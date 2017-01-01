AlexSava/iStock via Getty Images

NEW YORK (June 12) - Crypto assets were exposed again on Thursday of this week for their instability and volatility by a release of a document from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision of the Bank for International Settlements ("BIS").

The committee solicited comments on the document as its latest starting step of an iterative process to address the multiple risks inherent with crypto assets.

“The Committee is of the view that the growth of crypto assets and related services has the potential to raise financial stability concerns and increase risks faced by banks. Certain cryptoassets have exhibited a high degree of volatility, and could present risks for banks as exposures increase, including liquidity risk; credit risk; market risk; operational risk (including fraud and cyber risks); money laundering /terrorist financing risk; and legal and reputation risks.

By “crypto assets”, the committee included all the assets that use open, distributed ledger, technology. While that covers all cryptos, it could also include other assets – commodities, public warehouse receipts transfers, etc. – that can be transferred via blockchain and that will, eventually, become commonplace in transferring ownership. This summary shows the full scope of the BIS document.

Source: Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, June, 2021.

This article will address only those issues related to those crypto assets that are considered “coins”.

How The Basel Committee Wants To Regulate Crypto Coins

Acknowledging the “ liquidity risk; credit risk; market risk; operational risk (including fraud and cyber risks); money laundering and terrorist financing risk; and legal and reputation risks”, the Basel Committee issued a statement in March 2019, soliciting comments on means to create a prudential risk framework for banks. The report, released Thursday, is the second step in the iterative process. It solicits comments, but is perhaps most detrimental to bitcoin and other types of crypto coins, other than stable coins. (Central Bank Digital Currencies ("CBDCs") are out of scope as they are considered equal to ordinary currency issued by central banks.)

For other crypto coins (Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), etc.), the committee suggests a risk-weight of 1,250%, which, as the WSJ explains, against a minimum 8% capital requirement, would result in a minimum reserve, which, using the United States as an example, would mean a dollar of reserve for each dollar of bitcoin. ($1bitcoin x1250 risk weight%x8%reserve ratio = $1US). In other words, none of the bitcoin holdings would be able to be lent because every dollar of bitcoin held with has to be supported by a dollar of reserves.

By comparison, the committee currently requires a risk-weight of 20% on residential mortgages and zero for gold, according to the WSJ. So, for example, if a bank holds $1,000 of mortgage payments, it could lend $984 of the holding. ($1,000 of residential mortgages x 20% x 8% = $16 required reserve).

The proposal will substantially lessen the likelihood that institutions will partake heavily in holding crypto coins, if only because of the opportunity costs. Managers will see that such a high reserve requirement is an outrageous opportunity cost for holding crypto coins when, by comparison, 98.4% of residential mortgage holdings can be lent. Of course, some clients will still wish to hold crypto coins and banks will accommodate them as a client courtesy. But those clients will likely be the figurative “whales” bankers value most; high net worth individuals with a portfolio in the 8 figures or better. But it’s unlikely those bitcoin assets will be lent or used, only held in the client's account. But those will be the exception, not the rule. And some banks will refuse to accept crypto as a deposit altogether.

The Basel Committee has asked for comments on the proposal by September 10, 2021. As this is an iterative process, the committee’s proposal will surely go through multiple drafts but is likely to be completed by the end of 2022 or mid-2023.

The Basel Committee, known as “The Central Banks Central Bank” has no authority itself to regulate banking practices, but its recommendations are generally followed by all the G-7 central banks as well as most central banks in developed nations that use the BIS. The IMF, too, tends to impose it on the central banks of other countries where it lends.

While the proposed restrictions discussed here may not be adopted in final form, it is clear the Basel Committee will require extraordinary risk weight on all crypto coins which will, in turn, reduce their appeal to banks and other institutions. The Basel Committees Paper is yet another blow to the holders who believe - without basis - that crypto coins will one day become "mainstream".