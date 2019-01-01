AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

UK-based financial services group Prudential (NYSE:PUK) continues to have a strong story about its Asian pivot. The shares have moved sideways lately but I continue to be positive about the group’s prospects. Here I explain why.

Recent Prudential Share Price Action

Since my last piece on the name in March, the shares have put on just 1%. They are still up 15% since my initial bullish piece last December (Prudential Plc: Asian Pivot Should Improve Long-Term Returns). Nonetheless, the sluggish performance over the past several months may raise a question of whether Prudential now looks fully valued.

I don’t think so, though I do think that it will take time for the full benefit of the company’s reorientation towards its fast-growing Asian operations to be properly appreciated.

Business Momentum Continues to Be Strong

Last month the company released a business update alongside its annual meeting.

I see the information therein as further proof of the positive momentum in the company’s Asian pivot, in line with my investment thesis. Asia sales are up 14 percent compared with Q1 2020, for example. That is strong growth and comes on top of earlier growth. I see considerable untapped potential remaining in the region, so would not be surprised if Prudential can continue to register double-digit sales growth there in the coming years. Excluding (admittedly key market of) Hong Kong, for example, sales using the company’s “APE” metric (described more fully in the update) were up 30% on the pre-pandemic 2019 level.

Hong Kong – and indeed Indonesia – showed marked declines in first quarter compared to the prior year. But other markets showed outstanding growth.

Source: company trading update

The Hong Kong weakness was pinned on border restrictions, meaning mainland Chinese investors didn’t buy the Hong Kong products at the normal rate. Meanwhile, the Indonesian weakness was attributed to significant pandemic-related restrictions in place there.

I don’t underestimate the impact of these short-term challenges. But once they pass – which I expect them to in the coming year – they ought not to leave a lasting impact on the business. Meanwhile, the outstanding growth potential in the company’s Asian markets shines through in its results from Malaysia and Singapore. Against a challenging operating environment due to the pandemic, I see the first quarter results as further proof of the attractiveness of the opportunity on which the company is focusing its strategic shift to Asia.

Jackson Demerger Remains On Track

The company also reiterated that the demerger of its American Jackson business remains on track for this year. Subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, it expects the demerger to complete in the second half.

I don’t think the timing of the Jackson demerger is pivotal to the Prudential investment case, so if, for example, it ends up getting pushed into next year, I would foresee limited impact from that.

But I think that, when it completes, the demerger will be a natural trigger point for the market to reassess Prudential after its transformation to become a slimmer, more focused group with a much clearer geographic focus and growth strategy. I see that as positive for the share price potential of the company.

Valuation Continues to Look Attractive

The share price has appreciated since last year – it’s up 45% in the past 12 months – but I continue to see it as an attractive opportunity based on future growth prospects.

Historical earnings aren’t a clear guide to future potential, in my view, due to significant changes in the business mix following the divestment of M&G (OTCPK:MGPUF) and upcoming divestment of Jackson. If we estimate after-tax profits this year of $2-2.5bn (vs. $2.1bn last year), the prospective P/E ratio at today’s share price is 22-27.5x. However, with double digit growth in the Asian business likely to continue in years to come, the prospective P/E ratio on a 5-year basis drops to the mid to high teens. I don’t think that’s a bargain, but for a high quality business with strong growth potential, I continue to find it attractive. For the patient investor, I expect that Prudential has further price upside.

Risks here include currency translation given the high foreign exposure including developing markets, ongoing headwinds from the pandemic and any stumbles in the Asian pivot.