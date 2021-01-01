Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It turns out that Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) at present is the most favorably price-positioned issue of the 30 Dow Jones Index stocks.

Investment Thesis

Technological advances, global competition, environmental-social challenges, all contribute to the pressing need for investors to have sound fundamental analysis supporting their investment selections. But this information is costly to collect in educated, experienced, well-informed man hours. Major institutional investors have those resources, and act in ways which make their knowledge known.

We see individual investors as the principal subscriber beneficiaries, particularly those under financial pressure to support current or imminent senior-living and care expenses. They need help in gathering and evaluating those fundamentals. They typically need it now, if not for immediate consumption, then to begin building wealth rapidly in typically short remaining time periods for known ultimate plans.

The near-term forecasts defined by the risk management actions of the MM community in concert are made to order as they make possible the irregular, diverse demands for big-volume stock investment transactions. Their hedging actions resolve into explicit price range, time-range limited expectations which provide ultimate direct comparability between underlying stocks in all kinds of competitive circumstances.

The principal remaining evaluation needed of these forecasts is in determining how reliable they may be. Our best guide is to see how recent prior forecasts of similar risk vs. reward balance have been met by subsequent market actions. That is what is provided by this report, on a stock by stock basis.

Which are the best high-quality stocks for near-term price gains?

The most eligible set is the 30 stocks of the Dow-Jones Index. Here is Friday, June 4th’s set of near-term (next 3-months) price range forecasts for each of them.

Figure 1

Source: blockdesk.com

Used with permission

The minutia of competitive fundamentals for each of the industries represented here is packed into what buyers and sellers of hedging price-change insurance deals have agreed upon is likely at this point in time. Price range limits are affirmed by their public actions of sizeable, real-money, legal-contract, transaction commitments for each stock independently.

To aid the comparisons of these forecasts it is helpful to have a sense of proportions.

Figure 2

Column [S] quantifies the degree of price uncertainty in each forecast in terms of how much higher the top of the range is than its bottom. AAPL’s high is 29% above its low, while TRV’s range spans only 11.4%.

Each stock’s [S] range is split by its Market Price [D] into upside and downside fractions. AAPL’s [E] upside from [D] to [B] is +16.3%. But what kind of value does that represent when the downside of the forecast is considered?

To provide a measure of the AAPL forecast’s risk exposure in contrast to other stocks we need to know what the downside is, not in absolute measure like the [E] column, but one that relates the downside to the whole range [S], and that is what the Range Index [G] does. AAPL’s [C] minus [D] of -$12.42 is 37% of its whole range of [B] minus [C].

This matter of Risk vs. Reward is basic to investment selection preferences. How does AAPL compare to all the other Dow Jones Index stocks? Please check out Figure 3.

Figure 3

The trade-offs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced by owners during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

Our principal interest is in AAPL at location [14]. Other stocks on the reward~risk trade-off “frontier” are HON at [19], MSFT at [9] and CRM at [4]. Are they better wealth-building bets than AAPL? (The strange position of V will be explained later).

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. Their protective actions define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

Comparing Alternative Investments

A comparative balancing measure of where today’s Market Price is located in the array of likely price range forecasts is a valuable screening device. It lets us look only at the relevant subsequent actual market price actions following prior forecasts which previously appeared like the future now being seen.

Conventional historical estimates of future prices typically rely on lengthy multiple-year histories of price experiences, implying passive portfolio management typical of “buy&hold” strategies. Such histories simply cloud expectations with the uncertainties of irrelevant time periods, denying access to clearer, more helpful price-change guidance.

When we have a standard portfolio management discipline to be applied to all candidates for investment we can get at the issues of 1) uncertainty of achieving a price-gain target, 2) the holding period likely to be necessary to get there, and 3) a probable size of payoff estimate.

We have a simple but strict discipline to be followed, using all prior experiences in the past 5-year history of daily forecasts which had similar Range Indexes. There is no way to eliminate uncertainties of the future, but by being time-selective we have a much-improved focus on this issue (1) of the problem. Setting a maximum holding period of 3 months limits the time investment of each position.

By setting a favorable price-change limit at the top of the MM forecast range we begin to deal with issues (2) and (3). Immediate closing out of each target-achieved position defines part (2) for these positions and in concert with the time investment limit an average for all positions is obtained.

Since some time-out position closures may be at prices below their initiation cost, the fraction of the other successful positions determines the (to date) Win Odds of prior positions for this stock at this level of Range Index [RI]. Subtracting their loss experiences from the gains now suggests a reasonable guesstimate for the issue (3) payoff size element of our assignment.

What has been described in the 3 previous paragraphs defines the rules for our TERMD Time-Efficient Risk-Management Discipline active manner of portfolio management.

The combination of issues (2) and (3) offers a selection-preference ranking score: The size of net % payoffs per day of capital commitment, or “speed” of the possible rate of reward. In comparison to other investment candidates the capital reinvestment compounding potential may elevate one alternative over the CAGRs (compound annual growth rates) of others.

TERMD Performance in Market-Index ETFs vs. Selected Specific Stocks

Figure 4 expands Figure 2 to include the effect of using the TERMD discipline on each stock whenever today’s Range Index [G] was present [L] in days [M] of its prior 5 year history. The figure’s rows are ranked by the last column [R], indicating AAPL’s large appeal over the others for investors seeking wealth-building results from their portfolio.

If that is your intent a skip to the article’s conclusion will hasten your mission. But for more complete comparisons beyond just the DJ stocks we include for perspective the parallel Market-index ETF histories and other group history averages.

Figure 4

New columns include [H], the % of [L] forecasts producing profitable outcomes, [ I ] the average size of all such [L] % payoffs, including losses, and [N] the ratio of [ I ] to [E] comparing prior outcome deliveries to today’s offering. [J] is [L]’s average holding period which produced the [K] annual compounded average rate of reward.

With no prior experience [L] of so low a Range Index of 17 in the case of Visa (V) it is not possible to calculate a history of prior worst-case price drawdowns for column [F], hence the strange appearance of the stock in Figure 3.

A suitable refinement for ranking purposes appears in [O] to [R]. Those columns use the [H] Win odds, and its 100-[H] complement to weight [E] and [F] as [O] and [P] into [Q], which divided by [J] produces [R], the “basis-points per day” of the weighted outcomes of [I]. (a basis point is 1/100th of 1%, useful because of the irregular and often tiny time periods involved in these kinds of financial analysis periods).

To bring [R] back to recognizable terms, a payoff of 19 bp/day when sustained for a year doubles (+100%) whatever is being measured. Thus, the odds-adjusted [R] of AAPL would be an annual rate of reward of +156%, importantly magnifying its prior-year's CAGR from 112% because of the [H] 7 wins of every 8 forecasts, with only 1 such loss.

Just as important, the 30-stock population average of the DJ components carries enough individual loss issues (a 66 [H] Win Odds = 34 losses/100) to put the 30-stock average row’s column [R] into a 0.5bp/day loss.

Where the significance of the Win Odds is obvious is in the rows of best-ranked 20 stocks out of the 3,500+ forecasts population. Wins there in 89 out of 100 instead of only 61 for the whole population turns a 48% CAGR into a 227% bonanza.

The other critical dimension to performance is one of selectivity. AAPL is a component of both the Dow-Jones Index ETF (DIA) and the S&P500 Index ETF (SPY). By itself AAPL earns a prospective CAGR of 112%, but buried among 29 or 499 other stocks in ETFs the CAGRs are reduced to +34% or +25%. Likewise, the 20 best-forecast selections average 227% each, compared to a 3500 population average of +48%.

A further crucial aspect of selectivity has to do with time. The choices of when to act add enormously to the typical market-index buy&hold passive strategy results of +10% to +12% annually over typical multi-year measurements. Even the ETFs driven by TERMD-timed actions in Figure 4 show CAGRs of 2 or 3 times those kinds of averages forced to hold passively during periods of declining prices.

Current MM Price Range Forecast Trends for AAPL

Figure 5

Do not confuse this picture with conventional “technical analysis charts”. Those may have vertical lines showing only actual past market trades while these are forecasts of the coming price prospects expected by the MM community. The heavy dot in each vertical is the closing market price on the day the forecast was made.

The small lower picture in Figure 5 shows how AAPL’s Range Index frequency has varied over the past 5 years. Currently, it is near its most frequent experiences, but has room to run up as opportunity may occur.

The longer, more dynamic MM forecast experiences of the past two years are seen in the once a week daily forecasts of Figure 6. They provide a sense of the trend dynamics of AAPL’s underlying technology.

Figure 6

Conclusion

At this point in time, Market-Maker price-change expectations urge preference of Apple, Inc. (AAPL) as a buy for investors seeking near-term capital appreciation, over other components of the Dow-Jones 30 Index.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.