Introduction

It took me a while to figure out how to write this as I did not want it to turn into an ESG rant. In this article, I will explain how to deal with Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), which will almost certainly be under fire from pro-ESG investors for years, maybe decades to come. Just recently, the company lost board seats to investors looking to turn this company into a more sustainable company. Regardless of what ESG investors believe, oil is here to stay and we'll have to deal with it. While I am fairly certain that Exxon will not turn into a long-term dividend growth stock with significant capital gains and strong dividend hikes, I see plenty of upside for the time being and the ability for investors to buy some high-quality yield with the ability to enjoy low-single-digit dividend growth for decades to come - despite ESG threats. In this article, I will give you the details.

ESG - Sounds Good, Makes Sense, But Takes Time

Let me say one thing first. I am not against sustainability and I have never talked to a single Exxon shareholder (or even an investor in coal) that was against a long-term trend in sustainable energy. That's not what this debate is about and even Exxon (and its peers) knows this.

For example, in my most recent article covering the thermal coal giant CONSOL Energy (CEIX), I made clear that the mid-term bull case was based on long-term demand as emerging markets need cheap energy to grow their middle-class.

With that said, and with regard to oil, I found the graph below to be very interesting. Even better was the commentary that came with the chart. The graph below was published in January of 2018 by BP. While BP, being a major producer of oil, isn't totally unbiased, it is a good thing that it used data from non-BP-related institutions/organizations.

My point is that nobody knows when oil is going to peak. That hasn't changed since 2018. Basically, using current policies, the IEA expects oil demand to grow until at least 2040, which would mean an additional 20 million barrels per day on top of (back to normal) demand of 100 million barrels per day. A situation of sustainable development would, according to the IEA back then, make an almost 45 million barrels per day difference. I doubt that reality will be anywhere close to that number.

Another very interesting thing worth mentioning is the following.

Chart 1 also illustrates that even those projections that predict oil demand will peak during their forecast period, do not envisage a sharp drop off in demand. - BP

It is also worth mentioning that back then, it was already expected that non-OECD countries would make up to 70% of global demand in 2040. That would be up from 57% in 2018. In other words, sustainability projects are expected to not only shrink demand in developed countries (which is very likely) but somehow also offset growth from countries like China and India. Especially because India is just beginning to see an acceleration in middle-class wealth.

The same report also showed that oil demand is not only expected to remain steady until at least 2040 but that oil would continue to have the highest share of energy demand - even higher than natural gas.

I'm still not done as we are currently in a situation where supply is not outpacing demand anymore as I explained in a recent article. Even in the United States, shale companies are not focused on production growth anymore but on free cash flow generation. That will give oil prices a boost as demand is accelerating post-COVID.

In other words, not only am I bullish on oil prices, but I also have little doubt that we are facing a situation where oil demand is expected to remain strong on a long-term basis unless governments, and in the case of Exxon, ESG-focused funds and politicians step in to lower demand and supply. As I already said, demand will be very hard to bring down, which means that most efforts to combat pollution will be inflationary - at least when it comes to oil.

ESG At Exxon

By now, everybody knows that Exxon is under fire as a hedge fund with a small stake in the company is aiming to change a few things at the company. As Seeking Alpha contributor Keith Williams explained so well in his article, we are dealing with 4 areas of change/improvement - whatever you want to call it.

1. Refreshing the board

This is the first and most important step to achieve change at the company. Basically, the company got access to Exxon's board as it was supported by some of the largest asset managers in the world: BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. All of these companies voted against Exxon's leadership.

Please keep this in mind going forward. We are in a situation where ETFs have allowed these companies to become massive whales with significant positions in almost all major stock listed companies - even a lot of the small companies. That means that smaller hedge funds can be used as a trigger to enforce the visions of these 'passive' asset managers.

2, 3, and 4. Enforcing long-term capital allocation discipline, implementing strategic plans for sustainability, and overhauling management compensation.

These points more or less speak for themselves as the company is in for an overhaul. Overall, I agree that a $75 million compensation for CEO Woods in an environment where the market cap fell by $200 billion is a bad decision. He's not the only one as this happened a lot in the oil industry.

The bad thing is that Engine No. 1 (and whoever backs this hedge fund) wants Exxon to cut production. I couldn't believe it when I read it, but here we are. Basically, it's the situation where we are fighting pollution through supply reduction. Exxon produces 4% of the world's total supply, so imagine what happens once these sustainability measures start to be enforced on a large scale. I'm not a betting man, but my money would be on 'inflation'.

With that in mind, my theory is that this is the goal. In a situation where oil prices are rapidly rising, it is easier to enforce sustainability projects.

Why I'm Not Worried

I wasn't pleased with the recent developments; I can tell you that. I also have changed my strategy a bit. But I'm not worried.

Let me first tell you how I changed my strategy. I am making sure that I am not going overweight in non-ESG stocks in my portfolio. To monitor this, I'm using some of the largest ESG ETFs. I made that decision based on the power of (passive) capital managers like BlackRock. Buying too much non-ESG exposure would expose one's portfolio to significant corporate governance risks. However, please be aware that I am not selling a single share because of this. I didn't sell my XOM position either as I remain very bullish. I even added Chevron (CVX) to my portfolio a few weeks ago. As a result, my current energy exposure is 18% of my total portfolio.

Basically, I treat Exxon as an income tool. I bought the stock very cheap in the low $30s, which means I have a yield on cost of roughly 10.3%. Even if you buy at current levels, I would say that you get a good yield.

I think the base case we're dealing with here is a long-term sideways trend between $100 and $60. Everything above that is a wild-card. Everything below that is unlikely as that would have to come with a pandemic like we're currently witnessing.

The reason I'm still bullish is not only because we're close to the lower bound of my expected trading range or the fact that oil demand will remain high, but because Exxon will create a ton of value for shareholders under normal circumstances.

Keep in mind that the expectations below do not expect an oil price rally as analysts tend to be very conservative. That's O.K, as I want to show you what XOM is capable of when things return back to 'normal'.

What you are looking at below are consensus expectations that expect Exxon to generate up to $47.2 billion in EBITDA next year. This will likely come with two consecutive years of free cash flow generation close to $20-21 billion. As a result, the company can lower net debt from $63 billion in 2020 to less than $50 billion in 2022. Be aware that sustaining current dividends costs roughly $14.9 billion, which means that based on free cash flow (which already accounted for capital expenditures), there is room to both pay down debt AND increase dividend payments. Given all the ESG drama, I believe that dividend growth will be low as the company could be forced to engage in more expensive sustainability projects like carbon capture projects. However, even slow growth rates will make XOM an attractive yield play. On top of that, net debt is expected to fall to 1x EBITDA, which makes XOM's balance sheet much safer than it was a while ago. It also means that the company can build larger cash reserves in case oil has 1 or 2 bad years during the next recession (to maintain its dividend).

Valuation

Based on a $265 billion market cap, $47 billion in expected net debt (and I believe that is very realistic), and $47 billion in EBITDA, we are dealing with a $312 billion enterprise value and a 6.6x EBITDA multiple.

Given the company's historic valuation range and its dividend yield, I think we are looking at more upside without having to incorporate a massive oil bull case. I think we are looking at, at least, 25% more upside on a mid-term basis (3-6 months). After that, it's up to the oil price. If it rallies to $80, that changes to 40% upside, I think. If oil breaks out and something changes, I will update my valuation.

So, based on everything mentioned so far, here's how I'm dealing with the situation and what I recommend.

Takeaway (Game plan)

If the past few weeks have taught me anything, it's that investors need to be prepared to encounter increasing shareholder activism when it comes to sustainability. Exxon seems to be just the start. Given the situation, I expect that any efforts to reduce oil supply will lead to higher oil prices as I do not expect that demand will peak prior to 2040.

Unfortunately, I still made the decision to refrain from significantly boosting my oil exposure as I currently have 18% of my portfolio in Exxon, Chevron, and Valero Energy (VLO). I made that decision based on activism risks that I cannot control nor predict.

However, if you do not have oil exposure, I still recommend buying Exxon for one major reason. The company provides a good yield if that's something you look for in a stock. Exxon offers a >5% dividend yield with a strong possibility of (low) long-term dividend growth. Based on recovering oil prices (close to $70 WTI), Exxon generates enough free cash flow to raise its dividend and reduce long-term financial debt. Even if dividend growth is in the low single digits, I believe that it's a good addition to one's portfolio.

Adding to that, I believe that the stock is trading at the lower end of what could be a long-term trading range between $60 and $100. The stock could break out, but I consider this a wild-card as the main purpose of investing in XOM should be buying yield, not betting on higher oil prices. If you want to bet on higher oil prices and sell as soon as you expect oil to peak, you may like Marathon Oil (MRO), which I discussed in this article.

My key takeaway here is to keep an eye on long-term oil demand. Regardless of what ESG-focused investors are up to, they won't be able to change that without significantly impacting oil prices. Just bear in mind that on a longer-term basis, activist ESG investors can add unpredictable risk to portfolios that are overweight oil and related investments.

Other than that, I feel very comfortable owning Exxon and I have little doubt that we will see significant dividend income for decades to come.

