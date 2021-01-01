RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

Financial services are going to be in the center for many dividend growth investors in the coming weeks. Big banks are waiting for June 24th to hear whether they have passed the stress tests (Spoiler: most of them will) and can increase their dividends for the first time since 2019.

This article will look at a company from a different segment of the financial sector- asset management firms. Sometimes, the best investment ideas are already in my portfolio and T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) is a leading firm in this business. The share price has almost tripled since I initially invested, yet the quality and valuation still seem to be there.

I will analyze the company using the graph below which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

(Graph made by author)

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, T. Rowe Price Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach.

Fundamentals

The company managed to achieve a 150% increase in its top line. As you can see in the graph below, this growth was relatively consistent, and there was no apparent cyclicality due to the great returns of the stock market in the last decade. The company derives its revenues from management fees which rely on market performance which increases the value of the assets as well as the inflows of new money.

Data by YCharts

The EPS has grown at an even faster pace. EPS growth was derived from the top-line growth, the buyback plan, and the improvement in margins as additional inflows don't necessarily require additional expenses. The company is very profitable and its operating margin is around 45%. The company expects its EPS to grow around 20% in 2021, and analysts covering the company expect it to grow its EPS at a mid-single digits growth rate in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company is a dividend aristocrat, which means it has raised its dividend for over 25 years in a row. T. Rowe has increased its annual dividend for 35 years, and the dividend is extremely safe at less than one-third of its EPS. In addition, the company offers investors decent increases with a 12% in the last five years including a 20% increase last February. The current entry yield is similar to the yield of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

In addition to dividends, the company is also continuously offering buybacks to supplement investors' returns. The company has lowered the number of shares outstanding by over 10% in the last decade. While this may not seem like a lot, it was done without using any debt, and while leaving almost $3 billion in cash. I believe that using additional capital for buybacks is a good way to reward shareholders when a company has excess cash.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

These great fundamentals come with I believe to be an attractive valuation. The company has a strong growth trajectory, growing top, and bottom line, and it trades for a P/E ratio just shy of 16. In my opinion, this valuation corresponds well with the current growth rate which is forecasted to be 25% in 2021, and mid-single digits in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs.com shows that T. Rowe is attractive even from a historical perspective. The company usually trades for a P/E ratio of 20, and right now it trades for a P/E 25% lower while the company executes very well, and enjoys organic growth. Therefore, I believe that the current price of T. Rowe makes it an attractive investment from a valuation point of view.

(Source: Fastgraphs.com)

To conclude, T. Rowe Price Group is a company with extremely strong fundamentals and an attractive valuation. Paying 16 times the earnings for a company that grows its top and bottom line at a double-digit rate is attractive. As long as there are enough growth opportunities and limited risks, T. Rowe should be in your portfolio.

Opportunities

The performance and quality of its investment products are the largest opportunities for T. Rowe. The company manages to offer investment products that not only compete with ETFs and the markets but in most cases even beating them. The performance allows T. Rowe to attract more clients, and increase the assets under management, AUM, and thus keep increasing its revenues which will grow from performance and inflow of new money.

(2021 Investor Day)

The balance sheet is another growth opportunity. As you can see below, this is not a mistake. The company has zero long-term debt. This is positive for T. Rowe as it gives the company more flexibility in the future. If it has to grow with an acquisition, or if it needs to compete, having this financial might is a major advantage over the competition.

Data by YCharts

The company is very diversified globally and not only in terms of products. Having several products allows you to be attractive to different types of investors. In addition to that, as the company shows, the company has offices all across the world. Its international business is growing quickly, and it allows the company to diversify its revenue stream, and lower its exposure to a single market.

(2021 Investor Day)

Risks

The megatrend in the investment world is passive investing. In the past decades, we have seen massive growth in passive index funds and ETFs. More and more investors prefer to let go of their financial advisor and the sophisticated investment firms, and simply invest in the market as a whole. This trend will put pressure on T. Rowe and will make it harder to achieve more inflows.

Moreover, as it competes with passive funds it may pressure the fees it can charge its investors. Some funds didn't beat the benchmark and the peers, and therefore they are in danger of declining AUM, and they also may be forced to lower the fees. This is a combination that can make it harder for T. Rowe to grow as fast as it does in the present.

The company is very sensitive to market returns. Market returns have a direct effect on AUM, and therefore on revenues and EPS. If interest rates tick upward, and bond yields are higher, this may hurt stock returns. It may also harm the company's fixed income portfolio. The possibility of market weakness may harm the company's top and bottom line in the short term.

Conclusion

T. Rowe price group is a fantastic company with a great management team. The company has been growing its earnings and revenues consistently, offering strong returns that resulted in growing AUM. The company translates this growth into a growing stream of dividends and additional buybacks.

Moreover, the share price is attractively valued in my opinion, and the company still has room to grow with its excellent execution and leadership position. The risks are always relevant, but they are not unique to the company, which has dealt with them well so far. Therefore, I believe T. Rowe is a good addition to any dividend growth portfolio.