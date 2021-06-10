metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Idea

Ozon Holdings (Ticker: NASDAQ:OZON) is one of the largest and most reliable e-commerce platforms operating in Russia, which offers the broadest multi-category product selections in the region.

Q1 results confirmed that the company is scaling up very fast, posting over 130% y/y growth in GMV (sixth consecutive triple-digit quarter in a row).

Russia has one of the lowest e-commerce penetrations around 6% in line with LatAm) but it relies on 83% internet penetration with 113 mln users (first in Europe). OZON is well placed to reap the benefits of the shift towards online e-commerce accelerated by the pandemic crisis.

Ozon has recently launched a loan and a credit service dedicated to its marketplace participants (Ozon platform and Ozon Card) in the effort to support further users’ adoption of its services and high order frequency. This strategy, coupled with a shift toward 2P/3P, is expected to lead the group to profitability over the next 3 to 4 years.

We estimate an equity value in the region of $15.2bn, which delivers around $75 per share with a potential upside of around 34%.

The main risks lie in a tougher than expected competition which would slow down growth, affect projected margins and delay the expected breakeven. The overall macro context and the geopolitical risks are other factors of potential concerns as they can imply lower consumer spending and potential local currency devaluation.

Outlook after OZN Q1 results

It is quite clear that the Ozon underlying business growth is keeping the pace of previous quarters and is gaining momentum. Q1 GMV reached RUB 74 bln (up 135% YoY) thanks to a strong order inflow (+160% YoY) which equally matches Q4 2020, which is supposed to be a much better quarter due to the seasonality effect. 3P represents 58.4% of GMV (up from 32.6% in Q1 2020).

Customer base reached 16mln (up 80% YoY), SKUs available increased 2.5x YoY reaching 19 mln, sellers increased 4x YoY (thanks also to better commission rates from February 2021), delivery and logistics are improving accordingly. All of this is creating flywheel effects which explain why Ozon is set to keep its business momentum still for years. The pandemic crisis was a great catalyst and accelerated a process that was already in progress.

Ozon is still expanding its logistic infrastructure, which has already reached 250k sq mt with 12k offline pickup locations across Russia. 98% of parcels are delivered on time (95% in Q4 2020). The more Ozon logistic network penetrates regions, more parcels are delivered on time, and the overall quality of service improves.

On the cost side, logistic network expansion, new personnel, and advertising are increasing, although the % of GMV is decreasing. On the advertising side, Ozon's goal is to develop a proprietary advertising engine on its marketplace to serve its sellers. We see great long-term potential in such a tool.

Ebitda in Q1 2021 is pretty much in line with Q1 2020. Despite the triple-digit growth in revenues, Ebitda remained practically at the level of the previous year. Q1 2021 Adjusted EBITDA relative to GMV was -6.5% (from -14.2% in Q1 2020) as the overall operating leverage is reaping the benefits of economies of scale and better logistics.

New verticals

Ozon fintech, Ozon Express are new verticals being developed leveraging the Ozon marketplace. On the fintech side, Ozon is building B2B and B2C payments and lending platforms. Just to give an idea of the magnitude and potential of new verticals, it is worth considering that Ozon cards reached 780k at the end of Q1 2021 (from 117k at the end of Q1 2020). On top of this, cardholder’s frequency on the marketplace is 1.6x higher as compared to other payment methods. Ozon cardholders command already 10% of GMV, and it is set to increase. Ozon has recently acquired Oney Bank, which should support Ozon in providing financial services to both sellers and customers at more competitive rates.

As far as B2B is concerned, Ozon has recently launched a flexible payment plan to allow sellers to personalize their payment plans. We appreciate this initiative, although we are afraid that it might impact working capital going forward.

Valuation approach confirmed after Q1 (OZON - $ 56 per share as of June 10, 2021)

For the time being, Ozon still has a negative EBITDA and FCF, but as Q1 confirmed, it is scaling up very fast. There are enough reasons, in our view, to believe that it will create economies of scale going forward and become profitable over the next 3 to 4 years.

We confirm our basic valuation assumptions, although we have increased revenue estimates as Q1 momentum is stronger than expected. Our valuation assumptions are now the following:

2021-24 CAGR in revenues at 47% based on consensus and 2025-30 CAGR at 20% based on our estimates. Overall 2021-30 CAGR is 28.5%; 60% Ebitda to FCF conversion from 2025 onward, which is in line with other e-commerce platforms we have analyzed; A discount rate at 12% (from 11% in our previous valuation) to factor in exchange rate risk and the current tense geopolitical situation. Ozon recently offered USD 750 mln convertible bonds (conversion share price at USD 86,6 per share) with maturity in 2026. The interest rate is 1.875% which is not representative of the cost of funding as it carries the conversion option. Stripping for the equity component, we believe OZON has the capacity to raise debt at around 8%. A perpetual growth rate of 3.5%, in our view, is even conservative given the high growth nature of the business and the e-commerce perspectives in Russia.

Based on these assumptions, we estimate an equity value in the region of $15.2bn, which delivers around $75 per share (the previous valuation was $76,8 per share) with a potential upside of around 34%. Please note that we have not incorporated the potential dilution from the convertible bond in the number of shares.

The inclusion in the MSCI Index (expected weight 0.8%) should support Ozon's share price.

Source: Moat Investing

Sensitivity analysis

The sensitivity analysis is highly important as it shows how value drivers impact our valuation. Here the value drivers are:

Cagr in revenues Ebitda to FCFF conversion Discount rate Perpetual growth rate

In the tables below, we have tested our target price by changing:

the discount rate and the perpetual growth rate the FCF conversion and the perpetual growth rate the FCF conversion and the discount rate

Our valuation ranges between $63 and $88 per share.

Source: Moat Investing

Main risks to our valuation case

The main risk to our investment case lies in:

tougher than expected competition which would slow down growth, affect projected margins, and delay the expected breakeven

the overall macro context and the geopolitical risks are other factors of potential concerns as they can imply lower consumer spending and potential local currency devaluation

Conclusion

Q1 was a great quarter for Ozon, and GMV guidance was increased to 100% YoY (from the previous 90% YoY), which is an important signal of how management is confident in triple-digit future growth despite tough comps going forward. Logistic network expansion and fintech penetration coupled with an underlying robust shift toward the online marketplace should support Ozon's investment case.

We thus reiterate our positive stance on this equity story.