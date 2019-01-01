unoL/iStock via Getty Images

It is no secret that being a T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:TTOO) shareholder is a great thing to do. Backing a company that develops a revolutionary technology that literally can save thousands of lives is something to boast about. However, it is no secret either, that serious, long-term investors, have undergone some serious pain. The company has faced challenges in its product absorption as well as liquidity issues that have made issuing of new shares inevitable. Thus, dilution has taken a toll on the portfolios and souls of long-term investors. In my previous article about the company, I had mentioned this:

However, it may be pain before the gain. T2 Biosystems is quite a volatile stock and heading into the March 4 earnings, with the NASDAQ being so high, get ready for some turbulence on the road.

Indeed, the share price tumbled until it reached $1.03, on news about the company's $150 million shelf offering and the potential vote on the annual shareholder meeting on June 25th, regarding authorization to issue an additional 200 million common shares. In the following paragraphs, I will present my views regarding why I believe a vote for "Yes" is actually the only option for this company, and why this is going to show in the next few months.

Additional shares issuance authorization

On June 25th, the company's annual shareholder meeting will take place. One of the subjects that will be put on vote is the amendment of the company’s Restated Certificate of Incorporation to double the number of authorized shares of common stock, from 200 to 400 million. At the end of Q1 2021, the company had already issued 148 million out of its 200 million authorized shares, while at the end of Q1 2020, the company had 119 million shares outstanding. In other words, in just one year of increasing product output, but still quite far from its full potential, the company issued half of its currently remaining shares. At the end of April, the company had just 27 million shares not outstanding. One doesn't have to be a financial genius to understand that as production and uptake escalate, the company will need increasingly larger amounts of funds to support this growth. The way I see it, the extra shares will probably enable the company to address its debt facility, establish strategic relationships and grow through M&A transactions. Of course, such actions come at a price. Although the market seems to have incorporated the news into the company's share price, every actual announcement of additional offerings will increase volatility substantially. However, in my opinion, a potential approval of the related amendment of the company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation, will benefit the company in the medium to long term. At the end of Q1 2021, T2 Biosystems had $49 million in available cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash. The existence of these funds, in combination with any capital raised by additional authorized offerings, and under the scope of the company's pipeline, which will be discussed in the following paragraphs, will remove liquidity concerns once and for all.

Extremely valuable pipeline

Those having an interest for the company will already know that they took advantage of the COVID19 pandemic in order to increase placements of their T2Dx instrument in hospitals. Tweaking the existing technology, which was originally developed to identify sepsis on time, to create the SARS - COV - 2 panel, was a brilliant move, resulting in triple-digit revenue growth. As the pandemic subsides, the company is trying to transition from the SARS - COV - 2 panel to the originally developed sepsis panel. This is why the company anticipates at least 30 new placements in 2021. Still, this transition could be more important than the absolute number of new placements. As 270,000 people die each year from sepsis alone, there is no need for further justification of the objective importance of such a development. However, what I believe will drive a more rapid growth of new product adoption, will be the FDA approval of the T2 Resistance panel. Such a device will enable physicians to prescribe targeted therapies faster, thus saving more lives and reducing hospital costs. The T2 resistance panel hasn't yet received clearance from the FDA, though it is commercialized internationally under the CE - mark. What is important, though, is to note that the company will seek an FDA 501(k) approval, within the context of their BARDA contract, which will be prioritized for review, given the FDA Breakthrough Device designation granted in 2019. In fact, the company managed to include T2 Resistance panel in the first option of its BARDA contract, which is expected to further accelerate its development.

T2 Lyme panel

T2 Biosystems' audience has been eagerly expecting news on T2 Lyme panel. However, the company moved it to a secondary priority status after the pandemic emerged. As we move out of the pandemic, the company anticipates to progress its Lyme panel in the second half of 2021, as it was stated in Q1 2021 earnings call.

Source: Precedence Research

As we can see in the graph presented above, Lyme disease market size is expected to reach $3.87 billion in 2027, it is growing at a CAGR of 6.5% and most of this growth will happen in North America. The company plans to commercialize its Lyme panel as a lab development test [LDT], in cooperation with a partner.

Lyme disease is an issue that has some very serious financial implications on healthcare systems. By 2050, it is expected that 12% of the total population in the U.S. will be infected by Lyme disease and that most of these infections will become chronic. In 2018, the estimated treatment cost of Lyme disease in the U.S. was somewhere between $5 and $10 billion. It is known that early diagnosis of Lyme disease is of paramount importance for the success of the treatment. This is where T2 Lyme panel will be a game-changer.

Other significant pipeline components

Next-gen panel, comprehensive sepsis instrument, and the biothreat panel are pipeline components currently included in the BARDA contract. I don't expect to hear any news on them in the short term, other than option milestone completion awards.

Where are we now

Data by YCharts

As I wrote above, at the end of Q1 2021, the company had $49 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the moment, it is trading at 8.3 times its forward sales value. I believe that this is a nice price point for investing in the company for the following reasons. First, it is a very decent multiple, compared to those seen in the past. During 2020, the company generated $11.9 million from product sales, which represents a 119% increase from 2019. I am referring only to product revenues, as they are more important than R&D, milestone-based revenues. For 2021, the company said it anticipates at least 30 new product placements, while its core strategy would be to transition their SARS - COV - 2 customers into sepsis testing. In Q1 2021 earnings call, the company said that it generated $4.7 million revenue during the first quarter alone, which stands for 39.5% of full year 2020 product revenue. On a QoQ basis, product revenues correspond to a 345% increase. Annualized sepsis test utilization in the first quarter was $111k per instrument, compared to $60k in the prior-year period. In addition, the T2 SARS - CoV - 2 panel provided the company with annualized test utilization of $214k per COVID-driven instrument.

In 2019, the company had 91 instruments placed worldwide and it placed another 57 instruments in 2020, while it anticipates to place at least 30 more in 2021. If the company's final 2021 instrument setup is 70% sepsis and 30% SARS - COV - 2 testing, and assuming all of the instruments were leased and not sold, 2021 product revenues could make for $25 million, which represents a 110% revenue increase, compared to 2020. Based on the current share price, and given that on May 11, the company had 150 million shares outstanding, these figures stand for 8.4x P/S ratio. However, I made a series of overly conservative assumptions, such as the 100% leased instruments, and I also excluded any non - product related revenues. All these factors lead to the conclusion that the current share price is a nice point of entry in the company.

Risks

The company's transition from COVID19 testing to sepsis testing utilization is something that requires time. When placement guidance for 2021 was announced, it created disappointment among investors, which was also reflected in the stock price. I believe that there is a chance they're lowballing. However, if this is not the case, any lower than anticipated placements will have a large impact on the share price. If all things go south, the share price could fall below $1. While I believe the chances for such a scenario are slim, if it finally becomes reality, it would mean that chances for a reverse split could be high.

Bottom line

I would say that there are some rough waters ahead for T2 Biosystems. However, when Vikings set sail to the west, they also encountered rough waters, but still, they reached the English coasts. What made a difference in their quest was, undoubtedly, their solar compass, giving them the ability for some primitive form of navigation. That's what T2 Biosystems does have now: A compass. With 2020 product placements doubled, compared to 2019, a brilliant pipeline based on cutting-edge technology and significant government-backed funding pending, the company needs to clear itself from liquidity concerns. That's why if the additional shares vote passes, in my opinion, the company will leave back any bankruptcy concerns, once and for all. I expect that a potential update about Lyme or Resistance panels, will boost the company's share price and cover any losses that it may have seen in the meanwhile.