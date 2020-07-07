yalax/iStock via Getty Images

On Friday, June 11, 2021, Curis' (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock plunged more than 35% on concerns of drug toxicity. In this relatively short article, I explain why I think this selloff is an overreaction, and hence why the current stock price represents a buying opportunity. I will present some brief background on the company and its candidate therapy which drove the selloff; but for a deeper look at the company itself, I recommend this excellent SA article.

Curis is a biotech company with the following pipeline:

CA-4948

The drug driving the selloff is CRIS' first in class IRAK4-L inhibitor CA-4948. It is currently being studied in blood-related malignancies Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) and Acute Myleloid Leukemia/Myelodysplastic Syndrome (AML/MDS). In NHL, the drug has progressed through a Phase 1 study which looked at safety and dose limiting toxicity ("DLT"), and found the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) to be 300 mg twice a day. Here is a slide showing the efficacy of the 200 mg and 300 mg doses in lymphoma:

This data and conclusion was announced in a press release dated Dec. 7, 2020, which is why Friday's selloff is very strange to me, because ultimately the company determined that the same dosage was appropriate for the AML/MDS Phase 2 study. Let's look at the details:

AML/MDS Phase 1/2 Study

On July 7, 2020, CRIS announced that it had dosed the first patient in its Phase 1 study of AML/MDS. According to the press release, the study was intended to determine safety and DLT, by escalating doses beginning at 200 mg twice daily. Here's the actual language:

About the CA-4948 Phase 1 Clinical Trial The Phase 1 trial is an open-label, dose escalation study designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of CA-4948 in patients with AML and high-risk MDS. The primary objective of the study is to determine the maximum tolerated dose and recommended Phase 2 dose of CA-4948 based on safety and tolerability, dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic findings. A minimum of three patients will be enrolled at each dose level, starting with 200 mg BID, which was determined to be safe, capable of achieving relevant levels of drug exposure, and demonstrated signs of biologic activity and clinical efficacy in a separate, ongoing Phase 1 study. Each treatment cycle will be 28 days in length and repeated in the absence of toxicity. Initial data from the study is expected in the fourth quarter of 2020.

About one year later, on June 11, 2021, the company announced that the study had resulted in the selection of the 300 mg BID dosage for the Phase 2 study. Interim data was presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress ("EHA") and in a KOL Zoom presentation.

The stock sold off precipitously because there were DLTs at the higher doses of 400 mg and 500 mg. However, it was stressed in the KOL that there have been no DLTs for the 200 mg and 300 mg dosages in either the NHL or AML/MDS studies. Moreover, efficacy at 300 mg seemed to be similar to that achieved at higher dosages just as it was for NHL.

The PR was chock full of information, here are some of the most important points (with my emphasis):

"We believe these updated data further support the growing body of evidence that CA-4948's anti-cancer activity continues to deepen the longer patients remain on drug, which is enabled by its safety and durability profile to date. Further, after backfilling patient cohorts and evaluating additional data after the April 30, 2021 cut-off date for today's presentation, we have concluded 300mg BID is the optimal dose to take into Phase 2 studies." Mr. Dentzer added, "We are especially pleased with the outcomes seen to date for patients with spliceosome or FLT3 mutations. All three patients with a spliceosome mutation achieved an objective response. The FLT3 patient also achieved an objective response and, after two cycles of CA-4948, the patient's FLT3 mutation was found to be completely eradicated. While these are early days, and we have a limited set of patient data, we are very encouraged about the potential CA-4948 may have to become a disease-modifying alternative for these late-line patients, where no approved therapies currently exist." [...] "This is a late-line population, in which patients have few options following repeated treatment failures and as a result, have deeply damaged and dysfunctional marrow, which severely limits their odds of hematologic recovery. Having an effective, non-myelosuppressive drug that does not further damage their already fragile marrow is of critical importance. The fact that some hematologic recovery has been observed and appears to continue while patients remain on therapy is an indication that CA-4948 may have the potential to provide, for the first time, a well-tolerated and clinically active treatment for this subset of heavily diseased patients."

Highlights from KOL Presentation

The KOL presentation also featured some very encouraging details, foremost of which is that pharmacokinetic data supports the chosen dosage of 300 mg. The slide below shows that patient pharmacokinetic concentration data was measured to be of a level that saw 98% target inhibition as determined during pre-clinical testing. This then means that the chosen dosage is truly optimal, it hasn't been artificially lowered due to toxicity concerns.

The data also shows long (for this very sick patient population) durations and numerous objective responses. Indeed the longest responses have come from the 300 mg dosage.

Another very promising result has been the reduction of blast cells in many patients. (For a simple background on blasts and these diseases, see this article.) The slide below summarizes this early data.

Reducing blasts is one indication of disease-modifying activity, another is genomic analysis. The next slide again suggests that CA-4948 is not just treating symptoms, it's modifying (i.e. working towards curing) the disease.

Finally, we have a going forward plan, which envisages two future trials, a monotherapy trial for patients who have spliceosome or FLT3 mutations, and a combination therapy (along with azacitidine and venetoclax) for other patients. I think this is all anyone could hope for.

Conclusion

CRIS sold off on toxicity concerns for its first in class IRAK4-L AML/MDS candidate therapy CA-4948. However all of the data, including earlier data from NHL studies, suggest that the 300 mg dosage chosen for future Phase 2 studies is both efficacious and safe. As a result, I have taken advantage of the selloff to establish a small position in the company.