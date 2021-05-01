bradwieland/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

KB Home (NYSE:KBH), America's 6th largest stock-listed homebuilder is offering investors a way to get exposure in all major areas of the country with a strong focus on starters. This Los Angeles-based company has lowered financial leverage and is in a great spot to generate healthy free cash flow. Unfortunately, the housing market is starting to show significant cracks after I warned that high inflation and accelerated buying could hurt demand. I believe that the company has more downside as it has a history of steep downturns whenever economic growth and housing demand slow down. Nonetheless, the way to play this is to keep a close eye on the company. Housing demand will return thanks to an ongoing housing shortage, which will lead to new buying opportunities after sentiment has bottomed.

KB Home - Exposure In The Right Places

Founded in 1957 in Los Angeles, California, KBH has grown into a homebuilding giant with a $4.0 billion market cap. As there are plenty of homebuilding stocks on the market, it is important to distinguish what sets KBH apart.

Based on 1Q21 numbers, KB Home generates roughly 65% of its sales from first-time buyers. Only 18% of total sales are generated in the second move-up and active adult segments. As a result, the company has a focus on median household income in prime growth submarkets to capture a large part of its demographic. In addition to that, KBH focuses on built-to-order ("BTO"). This means that the company builds only when demand picks up without having a targeted delivery goal. This allows the company to minimize its speculative inventory and supports its margin in weaker economic periods as it does not have to carry a large number of finished, but unsold homes in inventory. On top of that, KB Home controls roughly 40% of its lots via options and maintains 3.9 years of average supply. This allows the company to remain flexible on a longer-term basis and makes sure that it owns enough lots to deal with accelerated demand in 2021 and potentially 2022.

Adding to that, KB Home has a wide footprint in the United States as it sells houses in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina. 35% of its deliveries are in Colorado and Texas. 45% of homebuilding revenues, however, are generated in the Golden State and Washington as a result of a much higher average selling price. Nonetheless, one of the points I'm making here is that the company has exposure in the right places as it covers a lot of demand that arises from migration to lower-taxed states like Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

With that in mind, new orders are red hot.

2021 Is Shaping Up To Be A Unique Year

In the first quarter, country-wide building permits were up more than 20% as a result of weakness in the prior-year quarter and because we are currently seeing new demand due to population migration and a housing shortage. At the start of the year, the U.S. housing market had less than three months of supply, the lowest on record since the turn of the century, according to Zillow. This situation has gotten even better (or worse for some, depending on how you look at it) as building permits are up almost 60% in April. That's partly because of the 20% decline in April of 2020, and because the surge in demand is still strong. With this in mind, it is important that KB Home reports new orders close to building permit growth rates. Underperforming growth rates could mean that something else is going on that prevents the company from benefiting from a strong trend in domestic homebuilding demand.

The good news is that this is far from true. The company reported 6.4 new orders per community per month in 1Q21. That's up from 4.6 in the prior-year quarter.

As the average community count dropped from 251 to 223, we are dealing with new orders growth of 23% and a 2% higher average selling price to slightly less than $400K. Interestingly enough, the company has more than 9,200 homes in backlog, which is an increase of 59%. The dollar value of these homes in backlog soared by 74%.

A backlog this big will allow the company to generate substantial profits this year. The graph below shows analyst expectations for both 2021 and 2022 and the actual results achieved prior to 2021. In 2021, EBITDA is expected to soar to $830 million, which is (needless to say) a multi-year high. The company hasn't reported results this strong since 2006. In 2022, this is expected to rise to almost $1.0 billion as the company will work its way through a massive backlog with support from strong demand going forward - at least, that's what is expected (stay tuned). Meanwhile, the company will see negative free cash flow this year due to investments in working capital. Next year, FCF is expected to rise to $500 million, which will help to further reduce net debt to less than 1.0x EBITDA.

With that in mind, let's look at the valuation and the reason why I'm not advising you to go long despite a load of good news.

Valuation & Headwinds

Based on a $4.0 billion market cap, $450 million in expected net debt next year (management will use free cash flow to reduce net debt), and $960 million in EBITDA, we're looking at an enterprise value of $4.5 billion and a 4.5x EBITDA multiple.

Using the company's and its peers' valuation ranges, we are dealing with a stock that has plenty of upside potential if actual 2022 results come in even remotely close to expectations.

And yet, the stock is trading 14% below its most recent multi-year high. Keep in mind that using the same financial expectations, the stock was still very 'cheap' a few weeks ago - so, that cannot be the reason.

The problem is that high inflation is hurting homebuilding demand. In one of my prior articles discussing the homebuilding industry, I discussed that higher inflation could force the Federal Reserve to hike rates. As I believe that economic growth is mainly recovering because of pent-up demand, I think the Fed could be hiking into weakness next year.

We should also keep an eye on the Federal Reserve as I already briefly mentioned. While I do not think that the Fed will act soon - they made that very clear - they may be forced to act going into 2022 if inflation gets out of hand. To battle inflation, the Fed has 3 major tools it can use according to research from Intelligence Quarterly.

For the sake of this article, I won't cover 2-3 as I believe that option one has the most impact on the housing market. Why? Because historically, higher rates have caused building permits to drop (graph below).

While every single economic downturn is unique - it's always different this time - we should expect building permits to suffer once the Fed hikes as the Fed will only hike if they are forced to. This means that inflation will be even higher while the pressure on the middle-class will have risen significantly.

So far, it seems that homebuilders could run into trouble even sooner than that. Consumer sentiment tracking conditions for buying a home are falling off a cliff. We are seeing a 6.2x standard deviation move as potential homebuilders are discouraged because prices are accelerating and because they are increasingly outbid by some very large players that are now entering the game - like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). These companies buy entire neighborhoods at prices up to 50% above the original asking prices.

I do not expect that we encounter a situation worse than the Great Financial Crisis - as the graph above might suggest. However, the situation is downright ugly for a lot of people as demand is high, prices are accelerating, and keeping up with too-big-to-fail financial giants is just not an option for many.

So, here's how I would deal with KB Home.

Takeaway

KB Home is a fantastic home builder. The company is in a great spot to capture higher demand whenever it occurs, thanks to its large domestic footprint and its focus on starters. This has resulted in a very high backlog value and the ability to report accelerating EBITDA in 2021 and 2022 backed by strong free cash flow and potentially a much lower debt load.

Unfortunately, despite a cheap valuation, investors are starting to bail on homebuilders despite a decline in interest rates.

What we are dealing with is a situation where longer-term investors are unloading their shares on buyers who buy because homebuilding stocks appear cheap. This could continue as homebuilding sentiment could take a dive in the months ahead as retail sentiment continues to be weak. Given KBH's history of sell-offs in these scenarios, I do not recommend buying the stock.

That said, I'm also not that eager to add homebuilding exposure as my long-term portfolio has plenty of construction and homebuilding exposure as I own Deere (DE), Caterpillar (CAT), Home Depot (HD), and Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), which includes mortgages and consumer lending.

My advice is to keep KBH on your watchlist. Long-term housing demand will remain strong due to low inventories and additional competition from large financial players. However, buying right now seems too risky. Wait until homebuilding demand bottoms again. That can take a few months (or longer) but prevents you from buying into what I consider to be a very unfavorable risk/reward.

Needless to say, I will continue to monitor and cover the situation.

