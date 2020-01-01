dusanpetkovic/iStock via Getty Images

In August of last year I looked at 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) as I provided an update after the public offering and Covid-19. The company went public just weeks before the outbreak of the pandemic and while this initially put a shadow on the stock, that pessimism was rather short-lived.

Shares recovered over the past summer as they joined the momentum wave late in 2020 an early this year, after which they have seen a big pullback as of recent amidst some concerning items, and this news flow prevents me from buying the dip.

The Business, The Thesis

1Life Healthcare is one of these "new" healthcare companies which promise an innovative business model, avoiding irritation and misalignment typically seen in the healthcare system, between stakeholders such as patients, caregivers, healthcare plans, and payers, and shareholders not always being aligned, to say the least. The primary healthcare play aims to take market share from incumbent operators in the field as we have seen quite some shifts in relative market shares in recent times across various parts of the system.

By the savvy usage of technology and a human-centered business model, cost of care can be cut while the outcomes can be improved. The business model entail revenues of course being based on the number of procedures being places, complemented by a small platform service revenue contribution as well.

Shares went public at $14 and ended the first day of trading at $22, giving the company a $2.3 billion operation asset valuation, while the business was set to generate $276 million in sales in 2019, albeit accompanied by a large $53 million operating loss. With revenues trending at $300 million a year, an 8 times sales multiple looked reasonable given the growth and potential, as the question is what margins (can) look like over time.

After shares initially fell a bit amidst the outbreak of the pandemic, they have done well as the momentum in remote health stocks (Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), Livongo (NASDAQ:LVGO), among others) pushed momentum in the shares of One Medical. First quarter sales rose 25% to $79 million as operating losses came in at $29 million, yet second quarter sales fell a bit to $78 million in the second quarter on the back of the impact of the pandemic as operating losses were flat compared to the first quarter.

The company guided for third quarter sales between $84 million and $89 million and with shares trading at $29 in August, I believed that the $3.2 billion operating asset valuation only meant that (sales) expectations rose further, at around 10 times sales. Given these higher expectations, continued big losses, and the fact that it still is largely a procedure business instead of a subscription business, I was cautious at the time.

What Happened?

My cautious stance in August was a bit premature. In November, it was apparent that third quarter sales were far stronger, up 46% to $101.7 million as operating losses narrowed to $10.8 million. Shares even hit a high around the $60 mark in February amidst a strong momentum trade as the underlying operating momentum was strong as well. Fourth quarter sales rose 57% to $121.8 million as the increased growth was quite comforting. Moreover, operating losses narrowed to just $2.8 million as the cash burn is no issue anymore. On the back of a near half a billion revenue run rate and the $380 million in reported revenues in 2020, the outlook perhaps is a bit soft. The guidance, which calls for full-year sales at $475 million, plus or minus ten million, is largely in line with the annualized fourth quarter revenue number.

With nearly 134 million shares outstanding, and factoring in a net cash position of nearly half a billion, the valuation peaked at $7.5 billion, or essentially 15-16 times annualized sales, although it is being said that growth accelerated and margins have improved - i.e., losses have come down.

Shares corrected to $40 in May and fell to $32 when the company posted its first quarter results. While revenues rose 54%, investors were apparently not impressed as the loss from operations jumped to $32 million, in part because of a huge stock-based compensation expense. This raised some questions, as how much of this increase was an incidental impact and how much was really sustainable. Following the results, the company maintained the full-year guidance. With a roughly $4 billion operating asset valuation, multiples have fallen to just 8 times sales again, quite compelling.

A Huge Deal

Amidst the improved operating momentum, management surprised the market a bit early in June as it announced the purchase of Iora Health, a primary care group which is similar to its own business, in a $2.1 billion deal. With a roughly $4 billion valuation for One Medical itself, that $2.1 billion deal is quite significant, as it corresponds to 50% of the pre-deal valuation. The deal structure is interesting as well given the recent plunge in the shares, as the entire deal is paid for in stock.

The deal presentation reveals that Iora Health is set to generate $299 million in sales this year, for a 7 times sales multiple. The company has grown at a slightly higher rate in recent years, and the sales multiple at 7 times comes in a bit lower than One Medical is trading at. The key problem in my eyes is that Iora is set to post an adjusted EBITDA loss of $90 million, while the current guidance for One Medical comes in at just a loss of $10 million.

With the company only guiding for adjusted EBITDA break-even levels in 2024, there is much more to prove by the company as break-even results are only pushed further into time.

Final Thoughts

I thought that One Medical was doing very well last year as it showed accelerating operating momentum with great improvements on the bottom line. The story in 2021 is a bit different as the most rapid pace of growth seems to be a thing of the past, as the operating loss in the first quarter is surprisingly high. Furthermore, I am not necessarily compelled with the latest deal. While Iora shows solid growth in combination with a relative compelling sales multiple, the losses posted by Iora are very steep and make that break-even levels are seen roughly two years later than initially foreseen.

While I am appealed to the growth acceleration in the second half of 2020 and a big pullback as of recent, I fear the impact of the deal on the cash burn as I am not convinced by the revenue growth guidance and the recent increase in operating losses again.