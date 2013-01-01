jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

This article series provides a summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing dividend growth stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. We cover ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

The ex-dividend date of stocks is usually set one business day before the record date, the cut-off date for determining which shareholders will receive the next dividend payment. To receive the next dividend, be sure to buy a stock before its ex-dividend date! If you buy the stock on or after the ex-dividend date, the seller will receive the next dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (11.Jun) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Ex-Div Date: 06/15 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 06/14) Allegion plc (ALLE) 8 $138.70 1.04% 25.7% 0.36 06/30 First Capital, Inc. (FCAP) 5 $45.87 2.27% 3.1% 0.26 06/30 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 11 $51.45 1.17% 10.2% 0.15 07/01 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 10 $47.19 3.05% 11.0% 0.36 06/30 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 9 $75.40 1.91% 7.1% 0.36 06/30 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 13 $45.47 1.89% 1.2% 0.215 06/30 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 12 $38.53 3.22% 3.6% 0.31 06/30 Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) 6 $40.22 1.79% 11.2% 0.18 06/30 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 5 $15.89 3.02% 34.3% 0.12 07/07 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 8 $112.67 1.17% 14.7% 0.33 06/30 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 7 $642.11 0.81% 33.3% 1.3 07/07 Mercury General Corporation (MCY) 34 $60.66 4.17% 0.4% 0.633 06/30 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 5 $16.95 0.94% 29.7% 0.04 06/30 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 26 $44.15 3.01% 6.8% 0.333 07/01 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 8 $124.71 2.02% 8.5% 0.63 06/30 Renasant Corporation (RNST) 5 $42.56 2.07% 5.3% 0.22 06/30 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 36 $70.89 3.95% 1.5% 0.7 06/30 The Western Union Company (WU) 7 $24.95 3.77% 7.8% 0.235 06/30 Ex-Div Date: 06/16 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 06/15) Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 18 $114.45 2.45% 19.4% 0.7 07/08 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 61 $121.80 2.07% 5.5% 0.63 07/15 Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (EBSB) 6 $21.45 1.86% 30.5% 0.1 07/01 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) 10 $14.47 4.15% 18.2% 0.15 07/01 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 9 $21.76 5.15% 4.4% 0.28 07/08 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 7 $47.78 2.76% 24.6% 0.33 07/01 First Financial Corporation (THFF) 33 $44.60 2.38% 1.4% 0.53 07/01 Ex-Div Date: 06/17 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 06/16) Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 22 $32.75 1.95% 6.9% 0.16 07/09 AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 9 $62.40 1.86% 11.4% 0.29 06/25 American Tower Corporation (NASDAQ: REIT AMT) 11 $268.35 1.89% 20.1% 1.27 07/09 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 11 $51.17 1.66% 13.5% 0.213 07/08 Chubb Limited (CB) 28 $167.09 1.92% 3.1% 0.8 07/09 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) 6 $37.21 4.05% 13.7% 0.47 07/05 Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 5 $128.47 0.56% 5.5% 0.18 07/02 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 11 $31.24 3.46% 5.6% 0.27 07/02 Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) 10 $14.78 5.68% 2.3% 0.07 06/30 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) 11 $113.76 0.84% 6.7% 0.24 06/30 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 7 $24.83 2.17% 2.3% 0.045 06/30 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 11 $43.35 2.63% 4.5% 0.285 06/30 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) 8 $78.05 2.56% 7.7% 0.5 07/07 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 23 $47.50 2.59% 8.1% 0.308 07/16 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) 5 $23.21 1.64% 9.4% 0.095 06/29 Ex-Div Date: 06/18 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 06/17) DTE Energy Company (DTE) 12 $138.63 3.13% 7.8% 1.085 07/15 First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI) 6 $19.36 3.31% 4.9% 0.16 06/30 ITT Inc. (ITT) 9 $93.16 0.94% 8.7% 0.22 07/06 J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 17 $176.11 1.44% 8.9% 0.633 07/12 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 11 $51.76 2.09% 10.6% 0.27 07/01 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 12 $397.89 1.46% 20.1% 1.45 06/29 Ex-Div Date: 06/21 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 06/18) Amphenol Corporation (APH) 10 $68.45 0.85% 14.7% 0.145 07/14 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12 $470.70 3.06% 50.9% 3.6 06/30 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 54 $123.61 3.43% 2.8% 1.06 07/15 Medifast, Inc. (MED) 6 $289.49 1.96% 57.3% 1.42 08/06 The Toro Company (TTC) 18 $105.59 0.99% 6.8% 0.263 07/14 Ex-Div Date: 06/22 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 06/21) Bank First Corporation (BFC) 8 $71.40 1.18% 9.1% 0.21 07/07 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) 6 $152.95 1.20% 58.1% 0.46 07/30 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 9 $68.10 3.11% 33.7% 0.53 07/07 Ex-Div Date: 06/23 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 06/22) Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 9 $33.43 4.67% 8.8% 0.39 07/08 Ex-Div Date: 06/24 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 06/23) CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 9 $79.92 2.55% 8.9% 0.51 07/09 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 6 $80.37 0.75% 21.5% 0.19 07/26 Danaher Corporation (DHR) 7 $247.02 0.34% 5.8% 0.21 07/30 First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) 8 $20.75 2.70% 9.2% 0.14 07/13 The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) 8 $17.97 2.23% 14.0% 0.1 07/09 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) 19 $147.78 2.08% 7.3% 0.77 07/06 Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) 6 $14.00 2.57% 10.9% 0.09 07/15 Medtronic plc (MDT) 44 $123.78 2.04% 8.8% 0.63 07/16 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 13 $98.84 4.86% 3.3% 1.2 07/12 Portland General Electric Company (POR) 15 $49.85 3.45% 6.0% 0.43 07/15 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 10 $65.57 0.67% 6.3% 0.11 07/09 Ex-Div Date: 06/25 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 06/24) Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 8 $35.19 1.59% 9.9% 0.14 07/12 Ex-Div Date: 06/28 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 06/25) AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 18 $51.99 3.23% 5.3% 0.42 07/15 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 10 $41.91 5.87% 2.9% 0.205 07/15

High-Quality Candidates

We use DVK Quality Snapshots to assess the quality of dividend growth stocks. The system is simple, yet elegant and effective. It assigns 0-5 points to each of five quality indicators, for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

Below, we present Dividend Radar stocks with upcoming ex-dates that have quality scores above 23. The table includes an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience:

I own both of these stocks.

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Both of these stocks are trading at premium valuations above the fair value range.

For TTR, Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year totals, adding the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. In the summary table, we highlight 3-year TTR of 10% or higher in orange, and each 1-year TTR that exceeds the 3-year TTR, in green (indicating stronger recent performance). Both stocks have TTRs that indicate a stronger recent performance, and both stocks have 3-year TTRs above 10%!

We also color code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher. Only UNH offers a 5-year DGR greater than 10% and both have yields below 2.5%.

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We looked at MDT recently, so let's consider Dividend Contender UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) this week.

Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UNH is a diversified health and well-being company with core capabilities in clinical expertise, advanced technology, and data and health information. The company provides medical benefits to customers in the United States and in more than 125 other countries.

UNH is rated Excellent (quality score 23-24):

The stock yields only 1.46% at $397.89 per share but has a spectacular 5-year DGR of 20.1%.

Over the past 10 years, UNH has easily outperformed the S&P 500, returning 842% versus the S&P 500's 305%, a margin of 2.76-to-1:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

UNH's outperformance over the past 20 years is even more spectacular, with total returns of 3,189% versus 399% of the S&P 500. That's a margin of almost 8-to-1!

Here is a chart showing UNH's dividend growth history through the end of 2020:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

We love seeing dividend growth charts like this one! UNH growing its dividend consistently at a double-digit percentage rate!

UNH earnings growth history is accelerating, too, though last year's increase and next year's estimates are lower than normal:

Source: Portfolio-Insight.com

At 27%, UNH's earnings dividend payout ratio is "very low for most companies", according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

With that payout ratio, UNH has ample room to continue increasing its dividend for the foreseeable future.

Let's now look at UNH's valuation. A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($5.80) by the stock's 5-year average yield (1.52%). That would result in a fair value [FV] estimate of $382 based on UNH's dividend yield history.

For reference, Morningstar's FV is $329, CFRA's FV is $399, and Finbox.com's FV is $519. That's a wide range of opinions, for sure!

My own fair value estimate of UNH is $386.

Conclusion: UNH is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading at a premium. For stocks rated Excellent, I'm willing to pay a premium price of up to 5% above fair value. So I'm willing to buy UNH for up to $400 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $348 would be more appropriate.