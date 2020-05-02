krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

From the website of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), "We invent for a more hopeful future." And, "We aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world." Merck has produced medicines and vaccines for 130 years. At 3/31/21, Merck was the world's 7th largest pharmaceutical company.

From MRK's 2020 Annual Report, revenues were $47.994 billion, up 2.46% over 2019. Pharmaceutical sales (Human Health and Vaccines) were $43.021 billion (89.6%) and Animal Health sales (Livestock and Companion Animals) were $4.703 billion (9.8%).

Merck has an A+ Standard & Poor's credit rating and has increased the dividend for 10 consecutive years. At a 6/11/21 closing price of $76.27 and a quarterly dividend of $.65 ($2.60 annually), Merck had a 3.41% yield. The average high yield for the past five years was 3.8%. The highest yield was 4.0%, reached in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Merck's website corporate responsibility section addresses the company's "health, social, environmental and economic impact on people and communities around the world."

In 2021, Merck executed a long-anticipated spinoff of Organon (OGN), perhaps overshadowing MRK's significant leadership changes. The 2021 Q1 earnings call on April 29 featured new CEO Rob Davis, new CFO Caroline Litchfield, and former CEO Ken Frazier, who now is Executive Chairman. Also presenting on the call were Frank Clyburn, new President Human Health, Merck's largest division, and Dean Li, new President of Laboratories. It's a fresh team, but with continuity. Each person has deep experience at Merck.

Strengths

Merck is a leader in the challenging pharmaceutical industry. In the Q1 earnings call, retiring CEO Ken Frazier reflected on the

company's heritage of bringing forward transformative innovation that changed medical paradigms across many therapeutic areas. Today, we are well positioned to achieve sustained future success given our highly talented employees, our scientific expertise, our promising pipeline and our financial and operational strength. We also are taking the right steps to evolve Merck's operating model to best position the company for the future as the industry landscape continues to evolve."

New CEO Davis noted Clyburn's expanded role as "President of our Human Health business, including both our commercial and marketing operations. Frank's insight and leadership have been critical drivers of Merck's success over the past decade, particularly as we've built out our oncology business and achieved extraordinary commercial success." He noted Caroline Litchfield's 30-year history at Merck, including several years as Treasurer.

An MRK strength is the phenomenal success of KEYTRUDA, an immunotherapy that suppresses the PD-1 protein, which is responsible for blocking the body's immune system from attacking cancer cells. KEYTRUDA accounted for $14.380 billion (29.96%) of Merck's $47.994 billion revenue in 2020.

Merck's Animal Health division has strong potential for continued growth. In Q1 2021, Animal Health grew 15% year over year, with the Companion Animal segment growing 24% and the Livestock segment growing 9%.

Weaknesses

On 2/5/20, Standard & Poor's lowered MRK's credit rating from AA to AA- on higher leverage and the planned spinoff later named Organon. On 6/3/21, after the spin, S&P lowered MRK's credit rating from AA- to A+. S&P sees weaker financials. The OGN spinoff cost Merck's credit rating two notches.

Every pharmaceutical company hopes for a blockbuster such as KEYTRUDA. A weakness in the pharma business model is that patents expire over time. Merck must work hard to expand and extend KEYTRUDA's applications while continuously developing its pipeline or acquiring new drugs. It's a costly, risky business model.

Opportunities

Merck will receive a $9 billion tax-free dividend from the Organon spinoff, which raised a question in the Q1 earnings call about excess capital. CEO Rob Davis said Merck is very well-capitalized, there are acquisition opportunities of all sizes and MRK's priority for those funds is strategic business development. He said MRK is "not looking to build excess cash or improve our ratings." Merck plans to grow through acquisitions and pipeline development and is content with an A+ credit rating. It would return cash to shareholders rather than maintain a larger than necessary cash position.

In the Q1 earnings call, the new CEO said, "I've been working closely with Dean (Li, President of Laboratories) to ensure that the connection between the commercial and research operations remains strong. R&D is the lifeblood of Merck. And Dean and his team are fully committed to driving scientific innovation and in efficiently allocating resources to our most promising pipeline opportunities."

During the call, Li noted several promising studies that could expand and extend the use of KEYTRUDA (such as KEYNOTE-177, KEYNOTE-204, KEYNOTE-564, and KEYNOTE-590) as adjuvant therapies (to prevent reoccurrence after initial successful treatments).

Merck's Molnupiravir has received $1.2 billion from the US government for 1.7 million doses to treat newly diagnosed, non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Recently purchased immunology drug developer Pandion Therapeutics offers a growth opportunity, as does Merck's HIV partnership with Gilead Sciences.

In the Q1 earnings call, CFO Litchfield said Merck continues to expect full-year 2021 revenues of $51.8 billion to $53.8 billion, which represents growth ranging from 8% to 12% versus 2020.

Threats

Broader health-related economics can be a threat to pharmaceuticals. Merck's 2021 Q1 revenue was $12.1 billion, roughly flat year-over-year. The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative $600 million impact on Q1 2021, due to postponed wellness check-ups and other delayed visits to the doctor.

While COVID-19 demonstrates society's need for pharmaceuticals, it also illustrates how future pandemics can injure a healthcare company's financial performance. Large scale care for victims and social distancing mean stress on the overall medical industry and less care for patients with other conditions.

The pharmaceutical industry faces tough internal competition, criticism from politicians and the public about the high cost of medicines, and regulations by multiple judicatories across the world. Large, well-known pharmaceuticals are targets for liability lawsuits and malevolent cyber actors.

The (black) price line below indicates that 2020 was a tough year for Merck's stock price performance. Merck's major restructuring took a credit rating hit. Merck's major COVID-19 vaccine effort was discontinued in January 2021.

Some investors have decided to "wait and see" about Merck's post-spinoff performance while others have seen Merck's 2020-2021 price weakness as a buying opportunity. The investor's challenge is to gauge Merck's pipeline strength, its ability to acquire and integrate smaller drug companies, and to assess the strength of Merck's new leadership team.

Long-term Business Outlook

Healthcare companies, particularly pharmaceuticals, provide urgently-needed therapies and immunizations. The COVID-19 pandemic illustrates the need. So, the long-term business outlook offers strong potential within a competitive industry with multiple regulatory and legal risks. Research and development efforts are critical to a pharmaceutical's success, as is the financial strength to be an acquirer of therapies and vaccines that are developed by other industry participants.

Personal Investment Thesis

I described my long history with Merck in an April 2017 Seeking Alpha article. At that time, MRK, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) comprised 10% of the portfolio. Now, those three companies plus Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) comprise 21% of the portfolio.

Merck is 5.6% of my 20-stock retirement income portfolio. I use eight factors to rate these companies:

S&P Credit Rating. Merck's A+ rating scores 5 points on a scale ranging from 9 points for AAA to 1 point for BBB. Consecutive Years of Dividend Increases. I divide this number by 10, so MRK's 10 years equal a score of 1.0. The portfolio range is 0.9 to 6.4. Current Dividend Yield. MRK's $76.27 closing price on 6/11/21 translates to a 3.41% yield. I multiply by 100 for a score of 3.41 The portfolio yields range from 0.69% to 5.45%, so scores for this factor are 0.69 to 5.45. Payout Ratio. I use F.A.S.T. Graphs' earnings estimates. Merck's is $7.77. The $2.60 dividend is 33.46% of this estimate. A low payout ratio gives more flexibility for dividend growth. I subtract the payout ratio from 100%, which for MRK is 66.54%. I multiply this by 10, giving Merck a 6.65 payout ratio score. Scores for this factor range from 1.5 to 8.5. Five-year Dividend Growth Rate. I use Seeking Alpha's data. To maintain parity with other factors, I multiply the growth rate by 0.5. For example, MRK's 5-year dividend growth rate is 6.72%, or 6.72, which I multiply by 0.5, for a score of 3.36. Scores range from 0.8 to 10.9. The "Quant" Score from Seeking Alpha. This is "an objective, unemotional evaluation of each stock based on over 100 metrics, such as the company's financial statement, stock price performance, and analysts' estimates of the company's future revenue and earnings, relative to other companies in the stock's sector. The rating is from 1.0 to 5.0, with 1.0 being very bearish and 5.0 being very bullish." For example, Merck's quant score is 2.90. Dividend Safety Score. This is from Simply Safe Dividends, which rates the safety of a company's dividend on a score of 0 to 100, with 50 being average. For parity, I divide the dividend safety score by 10. For example, MRK's dividend safety score of 99 becomes 9.9. Long-term Debt to Total Capital. I use Seeking Alpha for this metric. Lower is better, (like the payout ratio), so I subtract MRK's 41.18% LT debt from 100%, to get 58.82%. I multiply by 10, giving MRK a score of 5.88.

These eight factors give Merck a combined score of 38.25, which ranks MRK 11th among the 20 portfolio companies.