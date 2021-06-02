Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

If you have read articles of mine in the past months (and maybe years), you might often have been annoyed as the conclusion of many articles was the same: Great business, but overvalued. As I am trying to focus on companies with a great, durable business model and wide economic moat, we are often dealing with high-quality businesses, but we are also in one of the most expensive stock markets of the last century (or even longer), and I consider many stocks as simply overvalued.

(Source: Advisor Perspectives)

Similar to many other contributors, I am also arguing that we are dealing with a market of stocks instead of a stock market – meaning that there are different stocks out there which trade on a spectrum from extremely cheap (or deeply undervalued) all the way to insanely overvalued. But with the overall market trading for a CAPE ratio of 36.5 – the second highest since these numbers are available – we can assume that finding these cheap bargains is really difficult. In my opinion, it is not so difficult to identify high-quality businesses but identifying high-quality businesses that are trading for an acceptable price is much more challenging. This might be annoying, but in my opinion, it is the simple truth and just a fact we have to deal with right now and in the years to come. For bullish investors and also for mid-to-long-term investors, difficult times lie ahead of us.

And one company that is also falling into the category of “high-quality, but overvalued” is MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). I covered MSCI in July 2020 and called the stock already overvalued. And although MSCI lagged the overall market a bit, the stock still got 27% more expensive in the meantime. In the following article, I will provide an update about MSCI, but unlike in my last article about Accenture (ACN), I don’t think I was too pessimistic about MSCI, and my conclusion will be pretty much the same: great business, but not an attractive price.

Quarterly Results

Similar to the last quarters, MSCI reported also quite impressive results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. MSCI increased its operating revenue from $416.8 million in Q1/20 to $478.4 million in Q1/21 – reflecting an increase of 14.8% YoY. And while operating income increased 22.4% YoY to $254.4 million, diluted earnings per share increased even 36.4% YoY from $1.73 in the same quarter last year to $2.36.

When looking at the different segments, “Index” contributed $292.5 million in total operating income and could grow 17.3% YoY. The “Analytics” segment contributed $134 million but could grow only 6.8% YoY. The “ESG and Climate” segment contributed only $34.8 million but could grow with the highest pace (37.7% YoY growth).

(Source: MSCI Q1/21 Investor Presentation)

Aside from revenue and earnings per share, the subscription run rate growth is also an extremely important metric for MSCI. And when looking at the numbers during the last five years, we see extreme levels of consistency – which is good. In the first quarter of 2021, the subscription run rate grew 10% YoY (organic) or 11% YoY (reported). And especially when looking at the organic subscription run rate, we see extremely high levels of consistency in almost every quarter.

(Source: MSCI Q1/21 Investor Presentation)

MSCI also reported an extremely high retention rate (once again). In the first quarter of 2021, the retention rate was 96.3%, which is the highest reported rate since at least Q1/16.

(Almost) Great Business

MSCI Inc. is a great business in many different ways, but there seems to be at least one aspect, which is not perfect – the balance sheet.

Balance Sheet

On March 31, 2021, MSCI had $496 million in short-term debt as well as $3,369 million in long-term debt on its balance sheet. Usually, I would compare the total outstanding debt to the shareholder’s equity to get a feeling for the company’s debt. But as MSCI is reporting a shareholder’s deficit, calculating a D/E ratio doesn’t make much sense. Instead, we can compare the total outstanding debt to the operating income, which was $931 million in the last four quarters. When using this amount, it would take 4.15 times the operating income to repay the outstanding debt. This is a metric that is not dramatic but also not perfect.

(Source: MSCI Q1/21 Investor Presentation)

However, we have to point out that MSCI will most likely grow with a high pace in the years to come and can, therefore, generate enough cash to repay the outstanding debt. Additionally, MSCI has $1,747 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet, which can be used to repay the outstanding debt (would be enough to repay almost half of the outstanding debt). And as we can see in the chart above, MSCI doesn’t have to repay any debt before 2026.

We should also mention $1,567 million in goodwill (which is rather negative) as well as $4.5 billion in treasury shares (which is rather positive). Summing up, the balance sheet is not perfect, but it is also no reason to be extremely worried.

Wide Economic Moat

MSCI might not have a perfect balance sheet, but it certainly has an economic moat around its business. On the one side, the economic moat is based on the company’s brand name. In my last article, I wrote:

The first source of its wide economic moat are the intangible assets the company has - mainly the MSCI-branded indexes, which many asset managers use to benchmark their own performance when displaying results. The MSCI-indexes are used as a benchmark for investment performance especially for markets or sectors where no index like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq-100 exists. The company did a great job to insert itself as the leader in benchmarking for these markets and the resulting brand name is creating an economic moat around MSCI. The brand name is like a short-cut for the decision, which index to use.

And while I also pointed out in my last article that switching costs are rather low for the Index segment as customers can also use the products (indexes) of a competitor, switching costs are rather high for the Analytics segment. In my last article, I also wrote:

The company offers different tools where it takes quite some time to learn the whole functionality and clients have to insert a lot of data. Switching to a competitor's product would lead to high switching costs for any company - and especially smaller companies don't have the time or financial resources to duplicate already made investments (financial and temporal). Aside from the brand name, MSCI's moat is therefore based on procedural switching costs - learning costs and setup costs - which companies are trying to avoid.

Growth

MSCI Inc. is certainly one of the companies that is growing with a high pace and also one of the companies that is showing high levels of consistency in its growth rates. During the last Investor Day, MSCI updated its long-term targets. And MSCI is not only expecting high growth rates for revenue (low double digit growth rates), but also double-digit growth rates for adjusted EBITDA (in the low to mid-teens). MSCI is also targeting an adjusted EBITDA margin in the high 50s.

(Source: MSCI 2021 Virtual Investor Day)

These are certainly ambitious goals as there are not so many companies with long-term targets of double-digit revenue growth. And when looking at the growth rates during the last 10 years, we see rather high levels of stability and consistency. And while revenue increased only with a CAGR of 7.27% since 2011, free cash flow increased with a CAGR of 14.09% and earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 19.71%. When taking the last 10 years as point of reference, growth in the low to mid-teens for EBITDA seems to be realistic.

(Source: Author’s work based on numbers from Morningstar)

And when looking at the numbers since 2016, we see pretty solid results. Revenue increased with a CAGR of 11%, free cash flow is increasing with a CAGR of 20% and adjusted earnings per share is even increasing with a CAGR of 27%.

(Source: MSCI Investor Presentation)

On the one hand, it seems quite realistic that MSCI will be able to grow with a high pace. Growth might slow down a bit in the years to come, but it seems plausible that MSCI will remain a high-growth company. On the other hand, we have to be careful about the growth potential of financial services companies. I already pointed this out in my last article about Morningstar (MORN) – another financial services company. And although the business model of MSCI differs in some respects, the risk remains the same. It might not be surprising that financial services firms perform quite well during bull markets – and especially during the last phase of a bull market (euphoria stage). In this phase, millions of investors – especially retailer investors – that never invested before in their lifetime, discover stock markets and use the services. But during a bear market, the same people might stop using the services rather quickly.

(Source: MSCI Q1/21 Investor Presentation)

When looking at the asset-based fee run rate growth of MSCI’s Index segment (see chart above), we see huge fluctuations, and when you remember the performance of the stock market during these quarters, you will see a correlation. And when we are looking at Q4/18 and Q1/19 or Q1/20, we get a feeling what will happen in case of a bear market that is lasting several quarters or years.

Data by YCharts

And when looking at the bear market during the Great Financial Crisis, we can see growth rates slowing down and the numbers stagnating. And if we enter a similar (or worse) bear market, we also have to expect growth to slow down – or revenue and EPS even declining.

Dividend and Share Repurchase

MSCI also seems to be shareholder friendly as it is redistributing a lot of cash to its shareholders. And management is certainly going in an interesting way. First of all, the company is paying a quarterly dividend since 2014. And although MSCI increased the dividend every year and the dividend grew with a CAGR of 29% in the last five years, MSCI, nevertheless, has a dividend yield of only 0.67% right now. Despite the low dividend yield (which is primarily a result of the high share price), MSCI has a payout ratio of 44% (when using the current dividend and fiscal 2020 earnings per share). This is an acceptable payout ratio, but considering the low dividend yield, the rather high payout ratio might be surprising.

(Source: MSCI 2021 Virtual Investor Day)

Despite paying a quarterly dividend, management is rather focusing on share buybacks. In 2012, management started buying back shares, and since then, the number of outstanding shares was decreased from 123 million to 84 million – resulting in a CAGR of 4.54%. This is actually a high pace of share buybacks and rather uncommon for a high-growth company.

I don’t know if share buybacks are such a good idea right now as the stock price is rather high, but if management can’t use the generated cash in any other way, share buybacks are a solid tool as management is investing in a high-quality, high-growth business (MSCI itself).

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to determine if MSCI is fairly valued or not, we can start by looking at simple valuation metrics – like the price-cash-flow ratio. Right now, MSCI is trading for a price-cash-flow ratio of 42, which is almost the highest ratio since the IPO, and might be a first hint that MSCI is overvalued.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

When talking about valuation, we can identify several categories of stocks. And there are clearly several companies (and stocks) out there, for which the valuation can’t be justified in any way (as the stocks are extremely overvalued): Tesla (TSLA) for $900 might have been a good example. GameStop (GME) for any price above $100 (or maybe even above $50) might be another great example (I know, I don’t have any clue and just can’t see what you can see…give me a break). In my opinion, these are stock prices that can’t be justified in any way.

In case of MSCI, it is certainly possible to justify the current share price and make the case of MSCI being fairly valued. When we take the free cash flow of the last four quarters and assume 15% growth for the next decade as well as 6% growth till perpetuity (the growth rate I always use for wide moat companies), MSCI would be fairly valued. We certainly can take the free cash flow of the last four quarters as realistic basis, and 6% growth till perpetuity is also a realistic assumption.

The question remains, if 15% growth during the next decade is realistic. When looking at past growth rates, the answer can be “Yes” and “No” – it depends on what years we are looking at. In the last few years (marked in green), the 10-year and 5-year average growth rates clearly support 15% growth annually. But when looking at the years marked in red, the answer will be different.

(Source: Morningstar)

I am probably a rather cautious investor and assuming 15% growth in the next ten years is too optimistic in my opinion. We should assume “only” growth rates in the low double digits in the next decade. And if we assume 12% growth for the next ten years, the intrinsic value would be $392.50; if we assume 11%, the intrinsic value would be $365.82. And in my opinion, the fair value for MSCI should be somewhere between $350 and $400 (in my last article, I saw MSCI’s fair value below $300).

Of course, we can also argue if 6% growth till perpetuity is realistic and it seems quite likely that MSCI will grow with a higher pace even in 15 or 20 years from now. But we should be careful with assumptions for two or three decades to come as we never know what might happen – and especially in case of a bear market, the growth rates of MSCI might slow down.

Conclusion

In my last article about Mastercard (NYSE:MA), I discussed a similar problem. The stock might be fairly valued, but everything has to work out for Mastercard (as well as MSCI) in the coming years. As mentioned above, these are great businesses, but in my opinion, they are overvalued – which is not surprising considering how expensive the stock market is.

And although it is difficult to find bargains in this market, it is still possible. So why should I buy MSCI where I don’t know if the current stock price is justified – even if I am buying a really high-quality business – when there are other companies and stocks where I can be much more certain about double-digit returns in the next ten years. And unfortunately, MSCI belongs in a category with many other stocks that are extremely pricey although the underlying businesses are great, wide moat companies.