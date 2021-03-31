Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock via Getty Images

DNOW Has Medium-Term Upside

NOW Inc.'s (NYSE:DNOW) prospect has strengthened remarkably following higher drilling activity in the Permian and increased workover rigs. I think the company's well site production facilities for water management and PVF-related wellhead connects will improve performance in the near term. In addition, buoyed by an improvement in the US energy environment, it has further strengthened the horizontal jet pumping systems through the recent acquisitions.

However, in Q2, revenues from Canada can decline due to the seasonal spring breaks. Also, I do not see reckoning factors to drive costs down in the short term. On the bright side, it has strong liquidity and no debt. Although the stock looks relatively overvalued after the recent stock price run-up, I think the medium-term drivers are sufficiently robust to ensure positive returns for the investors.

Near-Term Outlook And Industry Indicators

DNOW sees a couple of drivers rolling out in recent times that can drive sales in the near term. First, strong growth as drilling activity in the Permian and increased workover rigs offset Bakken production declines. Second, moving away from the traditional energy business, the demand for PVF-related wellhead connects and well site production for water management facilities catalyze sales. Finally, investors may note that in Q3 2020, the company stepped into the municipal water business through its Odessa pumps business. I discussed more on the company's business in my previous article.

DNOW's top line depends primarily on the timing of projects and the strength of its upstream customers' businesses. As the critical industrial indicators (rig count growth, crude oil price, completion activity) are steady, we can expect the company's US revenue growth to continue. In Q1, its US revenues grew 13% compared to Q4 2020. However, its international revenue may remain unchanged in Q2, which means its growth rate will fall compared to the 9% sales growth in Q1. In addition, Canada can see revenues falling as it moves into the seasonal spring break-up in Q2. Overall, the company expects its revenues to increase by a high-single-digit percentage range in Q2 compared to Q1.

Strategic Adjustments Bear Fruits

I have noticed an adjustment to DNOW's strategic focus. It diversifies from servicing primarily the upstream end market to the downstream and midstream industry, including the water solution business. Its downstream business was impacted positively by the recent deal to supply PBF and MRO-related material for a scheduled turnaround in the Northwest. Similarly, it supplied MRO consumables to many several Midwestern Gulf Coast refineries during turnarounds. The chemical business received a processing project involving a valve package for a chemical plant expansion project. It aims to focus on key customer targets in the mining and chemical processing areas. I will discuss more on the water solution business later in the article.

In the digital tools platform DigitalNOW, its share of the digital transactions grew and accounted for 43% of the SAP transactions. The company aims to support its customers' vendor consolidation and standardization process. In March 2021, it completed a digital integration for a giant oilfield manufacturing company.

Acquisition To Bolster Diversification

In May, DNOW acquired the rental, sale, and service of surface-mounted horizontal pumping systems and horizontal jet pumping systems assets. The acquisition was related to the Flex Flow solution, which it began acquiring in Q1. The acquisition is expected to expand its offering in the engineering and construction services in the US.

Flex Flow's solutions have a wide array of usages, including reservoir production enhancements, salt cavern leaching, brine water transfer, and crude and natural gas liquids transfer. The addition fits into the company's diversification strategy and can help improve its gross and EBITDA margins in the medium-to-long term.

Recent Drivers And Margin Analysis

The company's EBITDA deteriorated in Q1 2021 sequentially even though revenues increased by 13% during this period, thanks to the drilling activity pick-up in the Permian. A partial easing of COVID lockdowns and increased project deliveries in the Middle East pushed revenue upwards in international markets. Its gross margin, too, slipped to ~21% versus a quarter ago.

In some of its international territories, the outlook has started looking bright. In Q1, it received a large project order from a significant IOC operator. In Australia, it signed a new three-year term contract with a major LNG player for electrical products. It will also continue to provide valve products in Latin America.

The Balance Sheet Is Strong

In Q1 2021, its cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative compared to a positive CFO a year ago, leading to negative free cash flow (or FCF). Led by a year-over-year decrease in revenues, the fall in CFO also reflects a rise in working capital requirement.

Now is a zero-debt company, while its peers' (FAST, MSM, and MRC) average debt-to-equity ratio was 0.42x as of March 31, 2021. Its liquidity was $374 million as of that date. A robust balance sheet and no-debt are hugely helpful, especially when the company is acquiring new companies and adding to its business line, as I discussed earlier. It's commendable to see the company maintaining liquidity despite the costs related to the acquisitions.

Risk Factors

In April, the iron and steel pipe and tube manufacturing price index spiked by ~9% compared to the previous month. During Q1, it increased by 16%. In Q2, I think the company's costs will increase but will be offset by strengthening the product price, leading to a net-zero impact on the margin. To know about DNOW's risk factors, read my previous article here.

Linear Regression Based Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship among the crude oil price, the completed well count in the US unconventional shales, and DNOW's reported revenues for the past six years and the previous four-quarter trend. Based on the model, revenues should decrease in the next twelve months (or NTM). I expect it to hold steady in NTM 2023.

Based on a simple regression model using the average forecast revenues, I expect the company's EBITDA to remain unchanged in NTM 2022. In NTM 2023, however, I expect it to rebound sharply and turn significantly positive.

I have calculated the EV using DNOW's past and forward EV/Revenue multiple (since I expect EBITDA to remain negative in NTM 2022, the EV/EBITDA multiple will be meaningless). Returns potential using the forward multiple (0.54x) is similar to returns potential using the past average multiple (6%-8% downside). The sell-side analysts expect higher returns (19% upside) from the stock.

What's The Take On DNOW?

DNOW's medium-term outlook has brightened substantially as the phase of demand uncertainty, and energy pricing weakness in the US have passed. While the upstream companies will continue to stifle their capex and maintenance budgets, oilfield services companies can benefit from higher drilling activity in the Permian and increased workover rigs. DNOW, on its part, will focus on well site production facilities for water management and PVF-related wellhead connects in the near term. The company's recent acquisition of the horizontal jet pumping systems assets is an indication that it is becoming bullish on reservoir production enhancements and water transfer business. Plus, it has been pushing e-commerce sales and other digital marketing initiatives to boost the top line.

However, outside of the US, its growth rate may not replicate the recent success. The company's margin pressure will not dissipate quickly. Plus, negative cash flows can also spell concerns. The stock underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) in the past year. I expect the positive factors will outweigh the negatives, leading to positive returns for the investors in the medium term.