Investors in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) have had to be patient. The stock price is flat over the past five years, as investors have had to endure the company's multi-year development of IQOS and a strong USD dollar. However, Philip Morris is now regaining its momentum from years past.

IQOS is entrenched as the future core business for Philip Morris. With the business operating at a high level, investors were treated with the recent announcement of a buyback program. Philip Morris hasn't meaningfully repurchased shares since 2014. Not only does this help Philip Morris in multiple ways financially, but it underlines to investors that Philip Morris is as strong as ever. The stock is still valued at a reasonable level and is poised to seek new highs in the quarters ahead.

Buybacks Are Back

It has taken years, but Philip Morris has finally laid out a meaningful stock buyback plan. The company began reining in its buybacks in 2014 when a strong US dollar began to pressure Philip Morris' earnings. Philip Morris is a US company that generates its revenues in international markets. A strong US dollar means that revenues are worth less when converted into USD for reporting.

Source: YCharts

The new buyback program totals up to $7 billion over a three-year period starting after the company's second quarter. The value of the buyback is enough to retire approximately 4-5% of Philip Morris' market cap.

Benefits

Earnings Growth

The first and immediate benefit to shareholders is that the company will be boosting its EPS growth. Philip Morris' international revenues have long created a two-sided story for investors. On paper, Philip Morris has grown EPS at a low-mid single-digit pace. Its five-year earnings CAGR is just over 3%.

However, a multi-year period of strength in the US dollar has hidden the organic earnings growth at Philip Morris. Philip Morris has been growing at a high single-digit trajectory during the same time period before FX rates.

Source: YCharts

While the US dollar can weaken (and it already has), buybacks will help push EPS growth by reducing the number of outstanding shares. When the "pie" is cut into fewer pieces, each piece is larger. Investors will benefit from that bump in EPS growth regardless of how FX rates impact revenues.

Dividend Savings

There are often two sides in the debate of how a company can best return cash to shareholders. Some may argue that it would be better for Philip Morris to grow its dividend more aggressively versus spending on stock buybacks.

However, in Philip Morris' case, buying back shares can actually help the company grow its dividend. Philip Morris does this via yield arbitrage. Consider that every share of Philip Morris pays out a $4.80 dividend that yields 4.83% on the current share price. Every share that Philip Morris buys back is like retiring $4.80 of debt at a 4.83% interest rate. Dividends are annual expenses that the company must pay.

Consider the below chart to see how much Philip Morris' total dividend obligation has ballooned over the years. It results in a high payout ratio at 87% of cash flow.

Source: YCharts

Given that the vast majority of Philip Morris' long-term debt carries a sub-4% coupon, Philip Morris' best use of capital is to buy back its stock. It not only grows EPS, but it lowers the company's total dividend expense, enabling higher per-share dividend growth.

Confidence From Management

Perhaps the most beneficial impact of the buyback program is that it shows how much confidence management has in operations. Philip Morris has been steadily ramping up its heated tobacco reduced risk device IQOS. The IQOS brand now has more than 19 million users, and the company is seeking to penetrate 100 markets worldwide over the next five years (currently in 66).

Source: Philip Morris International

The IQOS brand is the lead contributor to Philip Morris' reduced risk product (RRP) portfolio and is well versed at this point. Philip Morris has gotten into patent disputes with rival British American Tobacco. Even if Philip Morris comes out on the wrong end of this, the company has already prepared a work-around in IQOS Iluma. It uses a different heating technology. IQOS VEEV is an electronic-cigarette (vaping) iteration of IQOS.

Source: Philip Morris International

Philip Morris has seen immense success with its IQOS system, and reduced risk products now make up roughly 25% of total revenues. Philip Morris outlined in its investor day that it is targeting a 50% revenue contribution by 2025. Like cigarettes, Philip Morris possesses strong unit economics on its reduced-risk products, so Philip Morris is poised to remain a wonderful cash flow generator as the company transitions out of combustible products.

Valuation

Shares of Philip Morris may seem expensive at first glance, considering the strong run over the past year. Philip Morris is up approximately 38% over the past twelve months. If we look out longer, the stock is flat over the past five years and currently sits at just under $100 per share.

Source: YCharts

Analysts are expecting Philip Morris to exhibit strong forward earnings growth. This is due in part to stronger performance as IQOS gains momentum and a weakening of the US dollar caused by fiscal policy in the government.

Against estimates, Philip Morris is trading at 16.2x this year's earnings. Considering the stock's historical average earnings multiple of 17.2x, shares remain reasonably valued given the expectation for stronger earnings growth moving forward.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Philip Morris is arguably stronger than at any point in the past decade. While I won't try to justify an upward rerating because of the secular decline of tobacco hovering in the background, I think Philip Morris is priced well for investors willing to allow it to burn down its multiple with earnings growth over the coming years. In the meantime, investors get the generous dividend that tobacco stocks are most known for.

Wrapping Up

Philip Morris has been executing at a high level for the past several years. You could see it in the gradual growth of IQOS, a product that Philip Morris built from nothing. Now, investors can take comfort in the company's bright future. The announcement of buybacks was the exclamation point on the statement that Philip Morris is back and better than ever. Shares remain reasonably valued, which is all investors really need with stronger EPS growth on the way.