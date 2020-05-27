genkur/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It is no understatement to say that the world runs on chips. They understandably play a central role in almost every part of our lives: from productivity and entertainment on our PCs and smartphones, automobiles for transportation, medical imaging devices and even to our own washing machines. Consumers often herald the Apples and Microsofts of today for their new groundbreaking technology, but they often forget about the extensive innovation and development that is required in the supply chain for this to even happen. The further one goes down the chain, the less flashy their technology is from the MacBooks, Teslas and Androids, and correspondingly, attention from investor markets. Here, Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) represents the origin of semiconductor manufacturing - supplying critical subsystems for wafer fabrication firms like Applied Materials (AMAT), ASML (ASML) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), that in turn supply wafer fabrication equipment (shortened to WFE) to foundries like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) (NYSE:TSM) that make the chips or wafers to third parties to eventually sell. To add more color, UCTT provides Chemical, Gas and Fluid Delivery subsystems that are needed to precisely layer wafers; Precision Robotics and Process modules that accurately move wafers around in numerous stage processes; as well as cleaning services to enhance the purity of the final product and extend the future lifespan of equipment.

With the world realizing how much they actually need chips after the ongoing COVID-related chip shortage saga, upstream firms like UCTT that deal with the actual manufacturing are expected to benefit significantly from positive macro tailwinds. Augmenting positive industry related trends, UCTT also has an excellent competitive position and a convincing strategy for outperformance. To top it off, their undervaluation based on fundamental parameters makes this a clear investment.

Macro tailwinds favor a positive industrial outlook

Everybody took chip manufacturing for granted, and it was only until they couldn't get their hands on the latest GPUs, Fords and PlayStations that they realized how important the entire supply chain is. Following on this sentiment, President Biden has recently proposed that Congress spend upwards of $50 Billion on researching, developing and the manufacturing of semiconductors within the US to avoid another supply chain paralysis in the future.

This comes as multiple drivers continue to bolster growth in the semiconductor industry, in part due to mobile demand driven by 5G technologies, new CPU and GPU architectures that enable heightened server performance, as well as secular trends towards the adoption of cloud, AI and Machine Learning offerings. These industries are forecasted to grow at very high rates: the cloud computing industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18%; the AI market at 33.1%; and 5G infrastructure at 29%.

Playing on this note, many large logic and memory foundries like Intel (INTC), TSMC, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Global Foundries and SK Hynix have also announced plans to expand or build new manufacturing plants. Just this year, major private sector fabs have collectively announced roughly $140 B in new capacity that will slowly play out in the next few years as fabs start construction, providing a steady tailwind for WFE that are the lifeblood of semiconductor manufacturing.

(Announced CAPEX from major foundries. Source: Respective company newsrooms)

In the near term, Fab equipment spending is expected to increase to $74 B in 2021, and to $83 B in 2022.

(Fab Equipment Spending forecast. Source: Optics.org)

UCTT is anticipated to be a large beneficiary of this added CAPEX spend because their two largest customers are leaders in the WFE industry. In 2020, 2019 and 2018, AMAT and LRCX together accounted for 67.1%, 66.9% and 77.6% of revenue respectively. In 2020, AMAT and LRCX had 16.4% and 10.8% of the WFE market share respectively.

Growth opportunities are imminent with the rapid development of the global semiconductor industry

Apart from the building of fabs that will contribute to the added demand for WFE in the near future, key technological transitions in downstream firms are expected to further drive the growth of UCTT's WFE subsystems.

In the memory and logic industries, new process innovations occur every year that allow for the denser packing and of miniscule electronics on the surface of the wafers, challenging the limit of Moore's Law. Micron (MU) recently announced a radical breakthrough that resulted in the world's first 176-layer NAND flash memory that is 30% smaller than the next best offering in the market. TSMC has also announced the development of a 1nm logic chip ahead of IBM's 2nm breakthrough, as the prospect of a 3nm or 2nm process looms closer. With each new iteration of processes, chip geometries become more and more complex, which requires a greater intensity of etch and deposition processes as surface coatings and texturing becomes more important. According to LAM research, the transition from 64 Layers to the 256 Layer NAND will likely lead to a doubled intensity per wafer; a 50% increase from 1x DRAM to 1B DRAM 50% increase; and a 100% increase from 14/15nm logic to current-generation 5nm processes. Naturally, the greater intensity of etching processes will result in a greater demand for critical subsystems like fluid delivery.

(Expected increases in etch and deposition intensity from upcoming node transitions. Source: LAM Research 2020 Investors Day)

More advanced nodes, the greater number of processes and etching intensity also increase the probability of residual elements in the reaction chamber. Since this can interfere with the process, there is a greater need for cleaning processes in order to increase yield moving forward.

As an added bonus, cleaning services can help to value-add to consumers by lowering the total cost of ownership as the lifespan of equipment increases with better maintenance. There is much headroom for growth here as well: UCTT noted in a recent presentation that the cleaning and analytical lab service market is still very much dominated by regional players that take up 69% of the market. With their leadership in cleaning for the top 4 Integrated Device Manufacturers, UCTT is poised to capture and consolidate this fragmented market. At 1.4 B in market opportunity, there is certainly a long runway for growth here.

(There is still much opportunity to grow and consolidate in the parts cleaning services industry. Source: UCTT 2021 annual meeting of shareholders)

In the near future, there is an even greater addressable market that presents a large opportunity for revenue growth, past baseline demand for WFE from pure fab expansion plans.

Defendable Moats give them much room to grow their addressable market

Being a supplier of larger OEMs downstream, there is an inherent drawback of revenue concentration among the largest producers, which I have outlined in an earlier paragraph. However, UCTT's stellar competitive strategy and product positioning gives them a defendable moat, allowing them to grow their serviceable market within their largest customers and maintain a revenue base.

High Barriers to Entry

Like in almost all the segments in the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain, there are large barriers to entry - both technical and reputational - that prevent smaller firms from effectively contesting the position of UCTT. Firstly, there is a need for new entrants to overcome a heightening experience curve to achieve the same level of precision needed for increasingly complex semiconductor manufacturing processes today, which also requires significant human and financial capital resources. Secondly, even if new entrants obtain the necessary leadership and talent needed to match the precision of existing players, they still lack the reputation that larger players like UCTT and Ichor Holdings (ICHR) have by being long time partners with the downstream leaders in the WFE industry. Having high barriers to entry ensures that UCTT is able to maintain or grow their market share effectively even as new entrants are incentivized to contest the growing size of the pie.

Dealing with the threat of substitution

Even with a large number of competitors in each of the subsystems that they provides solutions for, UCTT offers a unique value proposition in their vertical integration, where they leverage on their diverse product offerings integrated as a solution sold to downstream OEMs. While UCTT currently faces the threat of internal substitution from downstream firms that are often bigger and better capitalized, there is reason to believe that this will be less of a reality as time goes on.

This can mostly be attributed to UCTT's excellent track record of accretive M&As. In each case, the acquired companies have successfully grown UCTT's addressable market and thus top line growth.

(UCTT acquisition history and its impact on overall business. Source: UCTT Annual Reports)

In addition, UCTT's solutions have evolved over time to become more vertically integrated as they bring in more business units that complement each other. Manufacturing more integral WFE subsystem components in house has also contributed to a reduction in input costs, because they no longer have to pay a premium for inputs from upstream suppliers. The trend of cost reductions can be clearly seen by charting their gross margins over time. In spite of the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry causing dips in selling price, the trend is convincingly upwards.

(UCTT Gross Margins over time from Q1'15 to Q1'21. Source: UCTT Annual Reports)

Not only does this contribute to improved bottom line earnings on the side of UCTT, but it also plays strategically to the need for cost reductions downstream. When foundries seek the next node transition, costs are expected to escalate as they need to expand cleanroom space, procure more equipment, and invest in more R&D capabilities than ever before. The pressure to maintain margins will therefore be passed down to WFE suppliers that are the customers for UCTT, and it is here that their increasing vertical integration can add value.

Integrated products can reduce costs from a bundled solution instead of seeking multiple individual suppliers; improve turnaround time by reducing supply chain complexity; and reduce the total cost of ownership by increasing efficiency in process management. More importantly, the more vertically integrated their products are, the more reasons downstream WFE firms have to outsource subsystems, because devoting scarce talent to research existing low-cost solutions will incur significant opportunity costs of R&D in other areas.

In the future, the vertically integrated nature of UCTT is expected to contribute to widening moats. Other small firms may compete with UCTT in various subsystems, but they cannot substitute for the whole suite of value-added and cost saving solutions. Their M&A track record also worsens the prospects for competitors (unless they see themselves as an acquisition target), as their products only become more compelling over time. Even for close competitors that have adopted a similar strategy of vertical integration, their addressable market still pales in comparison to UCTT. ICHR for instance, is currently seeking a vertically-integrated growth strategy through acquisitions, but they do not have an established position in WFE products areas other than gas delivery, nor can they leverage on complementary cleaning segments to further bolster revenues.

To summarize, high barriers to entry into the industry, in addition to an increasingly vertically integrate business model will serve to lower the substitutability of UCTT's solutions over time. This will enable them to maintain a revenue base, positioning them to capture a larger market share from within the internal markets of their customers. At the end of the line, this will translate to growth that will outpace the WFE industry, as they have consistently done so.

(UCTT and their track record of growth that outpaces the broader WFE industry. Source: UCTT 2021 annual meeting of shareholders)

Superior Capital Efficiency for sustained performance

Hedging Against Downturns

UCTT's business depends significantly on the capital expenditures by downstream manufacturers, which in turn depend on their forecasted demand for their products. However, as we have seen with chip shortages worldwide, this is not a simple task to do, and there will be many errors associated with forecasting. This inability to accurately predict demand is the core reason for cyclical fortunes in the semiconductor industry.

Take the DRAM industry for instance, which showed elevated levels of CAPEX spend from FY17 to FY18 to prepare for a large pool of demand. But the added supply was unmatched by the weaker than expected demand, leading to historical lows in DRAM prices.

(Monthly DRAM Average Selling Price from Jan 2017 to Aug 2020. Source: EPS News)

This cyclicity is often at the peril of smaller suppliers upstream, including UCTT, that do not hold the bargaining power with their customers. Because their customers are much larger, and they clearly depend on them more than the other way round, they have the ability to negotiate lower prices during a downturn. This is on top of already reduced sales from scaled-back CAPEX during periods of oversupply, when producers seek to balance supply and restore price levels.

However, UCTT has an extraordinarily high level of capital efficiency that helps them to hedge against imminent downturns, enabling outperformance even in trying times.

Firstly, UCTT's business is not capital intensive and they are able to generate significant sales without much investment in R&D or CAPEX, contrary to the average semiconductor equipment manufacturing firm. For the past 5 years, their average Sales/Capital ratio was 3.22x, a ratio much higher than that of an average semiconductor manufacturing firm at 0.92 (referenced from Professor Damodaran's Datasets from this webpage). (Computation for sales/capital ratio. Source: UCTT Annual Reports)

This suggests lower levels of fixed manufacturing overhead compared to peers in the industry. Following from basic economic theory, the high variable cost structure of UCTT will allow them to respond better to changing conditions in the market to maintain margins even as demand dries up. Aside from avoiding large market swings, being able to adapt better also allows them to seek greater returns from risk-seeking M&A and expansionist plays, since they do not have to actively stock up their war chest for cyclical downturns.

(Highly cyclical gross margins of MU and SK Hynix compared to steadily increasing margins of UCTT. Their capital structure helps to avoid this scenario. Source: Respective Quarterly Reports)

This also means that there will be slower gross margin improvements during periods of growth because of the lack of opportunity to capitalize on economies of scale. However, it is still a prudent strategy to adopt since it helps to mitigate the bargaining power of customers, and protect themselves against cyclical headwinds.

Favoring expansionist plans

Hedging against downturns aside, a low fixed cost structure also enables them to scale up better and respond to shifting winds in the market. For instance, UCTT had previously announced plans to expand their global footprint to Malaysia in Q2 of last year. While leasehold improvements only began in the first quarter of 2021 according to their 10-K, the facility is expected to start production by mid-2021 - a testament to their ability to rapidly outfit facilities without much manufacturing overhead.

UCTT's ability to scale helps to increase their penetration to smaller markets, thereby gaining access to smaller OEMs that can help to reduce their reliance on larger players in the market. This also fits in well with their overall acquisition strategy, as they are able to help local firms scale domestic offerings to international markets, thereby earning a more favorable return on investment.

Favorable expansionist plans also helps UCTT to gain the upper hand in terms of cost competitiveness in the future, as they leverage on the lower manufacturing costs in Southeast Asian countries. Together with their vertical integration strategy, this will enable even lower costs of production compared to regional or local competitors that have their production centers concentrated in a single area. Even when compared against their closest competitor ICHR, they still have an edge in terms of global manufacturing footprint. As such, this strategy alongside a first-mover advantage will contribute to a widening competitive advantage in the future.

(UCTT's Global Footprint. Notice that it is as concentrated in production in low-cost Asian nations as it is in North America. Source: UCTT 10-Ks, Google Maps)

(Ex-Americas Manufacturing locations of UCTT in blue vs ICHR in red. ICHR's presence in Asia is substantially weaker. Source: Respective 10-Ks, Google Maps)

UCTT is undervalued

As expected from the lack of attention that UCTT gets from the market being a WFE subsystem supplier obscured by much larger peers downstream, they are undervalued on a fundamental basis. In this section, I will outline the assumptions and guidelines used to arrive at this conclusion.

Key DCF Assumptions

Revenue was projected separately for the periods of FY21 to FY25 and FY26 to FY35. As of FY20, UCTT had approximately 19% of the cleaning services market at 1.4 B in opportunity. If the market had grown at 9.21% in FY19 as it had in 2020, then UCTT had captured an additional 2% of the market in 2020. Assuming the market opportunity continues growing at 9.21% and they add 2% of market share every year, services revenue is expected to increase by 2.3x in FY25 to around $632 M.

For their product revenues, the total market opportunity is around 102 B according to their Q1'21 investors presentation, of which 1.11% was captured by UCTT based on FY20 revenues. By pegging the market share captured to 2% by FY25, and assuming a market growth rate of 9%, this segment will increase revenues by 2.7x to $3.1 B. In total, revenues will grow at approximately 21.9% compounded from FY21 to FY25. This is roughly in line with the average yearly growth rate of 23.22% since 2005. For sensitivity analysis, I varied the market share captured by FY25 from 1.80% to 2.8%, which factors in the strong likelihood of further accretive M&As that will inevitably increase its addressable market.

From FY26 to FY35, this growth rate steadily declines down to 2-3% in order to reflect a maturing industry. 2-3% represents the average GDP growth rate of developed nations worldwide, less the impact of COVID-19 recovery.

Cost and expenses in each category were taken at the 2-year average percentage of revenues to factor out the distortive effect of the cyclical cost increases in FY18 and 17. From FY26 to FY35, the operating margin was varied from 9% to 10%, in between margins earned in FY20 and projected margins earned between FY21 and FY25. Crucially, this factors out the impact of any accretive M&As causing margin improvements, so that we are able to establish a margin of safety. Share-based compensation expense was projected separately, but also at a historical average percentage of revenues.

At the terminal year (FY35), the terminal value was determined using that year's NOPAT, the reinvestment rate and end-state discount rates. The reinvestment rate is calculating by dividing the terminal growth rate of 2-3% by the average ROIC of UCTT at 13.52%. Taking NOPAT and multiplying by 1 minus the reinvestment rate gives us the terminal free cash flow to the firm, which can be discounted using the terminal discount rate at 9-10%.

Other assumptions used to build the model are listed below:

(DCF Assumptions. Source: Author)

Relative Valuation

(Comparable Firms to UCTT. Source: Tikr.com)

Relative valuation from peers was mostly used as a sanity check to verify the range of values for DCF estimates. Included are firms that are competitors to UCTT in a specific subsegment of the WFE industry, or their customers themselves. Since they will all likely benefit from tailwinds in the broader semiconductor industry, they are likely to trade at around the same valuation ranges.

Aside from ICHR, most of the firms on the table do not share many business-level characteristics with UCTT, which is why we will note a wide range of values for EV/Sales for NTM and LTM ratios in the football field below. The small sub-segment competitors of UCTT have much lower EV/Sales characteristics, while UCTT's clients have much higher sales ratios. However, they mostly converge earnings-wise, so the distribution is smaller for EV/EBITDA and P/E. In all, UCTT is somewhere above average among competitors, since many of them are relatively small, which is why I took valuation ranges from around the 3rd quartile to perform the estimates.

Final DCF output

(Football field valuation for UCTT. Source: Author)

Across the range of values for WACC (9-10%), terminal growth (2-3%), operating margins (9-10%), sales to capital ratio (3.00 to 4.00) and product market share in FY25 (1.8% to 2.8%), over a total of 11,664 cases, there is an implied intrinsic value range of $68.98 to $82.98 at the 25th and 75th percentile estimates respectively. Taking the median estimate of $75.86 as the target price, there is an implied upside of approximately 32.09% based on the current price. This range of values is mostly in agreement with the relative valuation ranges and that of street estimates.

Investment Risks

As with any complete investment thesis, there is a need to discuss some of the pertinent risks at hand, in order to make an honest evaluation of prospects in the short and long term.

Market Risk

Whether we like it or not, UCTT is still just a small player in the semiconductor industry, which is highly cyclical and there are many adverse events that could occur seemingly out of the blue. Black swan events like COVID-19 in the future will be completely unforeseen, and no matter how prudent demand forecasting is downstream, just-in-time manufacturing will still expose the entire supply chain to significant disruption risk. This time round, the chip shortage is expected to last until Q2 of 2022, which is just a year away from now, but future events may have even longer-lasting disruptions that can devastate earnings for up to a decade.

There may be methods to cope with this cyclicity as I have highlighted above, but it still does not preclude them from poor earnings that may significantly impact their future potential. Of course, increased emphasis on supply chain resilience by governments and firms worldwide will serve to mitigate such a risk moving forward, but interruptions in supply is still a salient consideration to make in such an interconnected industry.

Aside from supply chain disruptions, inflation may be a large factor that can reduce UCTT's earnings in the medium term. Recent May data showed a large 5% increase in the consumer price index, with core CPI rising at 3.8% year on year. While larger firms downstream can pass the cost down to smaller suppliers due to their bargaining power, UCTT will likely to be the one to bear the burden of the cost because of their small size. As such, we could see lower gross margins in the future as input costs and raw material prices increase more than cost savings accrue.

Industry-Level Risk

I have mostly painted UCTT in a very positive light, and they are currently a large player in the supply of WFE subsystems to downstream WFE firms. Their vertical integration strategy is expected to widen their moats in the future, while helping to grow their addressable market. However, the success of this strategy is still very much speculative.

More specifically, ICHR, which is the closest public comparable firm to UCTT, is currently mirroring many of the strategies that UCTT has put out. This includes an emphasis on M&A for growth within the markets of customers, expanding their global supply chain for diversification and cost savings, and adopting a low-fixed cost capital structure to scale up easily. While mirroring strategies can be said to be the result of their natures as a small upstream supplier to large downstream players, it also means that there is less to differentiate the strategy for outperformance. There is much opportunity for consolidation in this field, but because their strategies are so similar, outcomes are likely to converge to a state of intense competition for both of these firms, which can diminish their long run outperformance. UCTT currently has a first-mover advantage with their geographical presence and product offerings, but this lead can easily be eroded away by one or two good acquisitions on the part of ICHR.

Business Risk

Even though UCTT has strategies in place to maximize growth within their largest customers, it is still undeniable that they rely on a few major customers for their revenues. As highlighted in an earlier paragraph, AMAT and LCRX together accounted for 67.1%, 66.9% and 77.6% of revenue respectively. These large consumers are often well-capitalized and they are always constantly innovating new products that might act as effective substitutes to UCTT's products. Regardless of whether this will happen, the fact remains that a decision to drop UCTT as a supplier in favor of competitors or their own internal solution will cause a devastating drop in revenues.

Moreover, these large customers also have greater ability to acquire and vertically integrate upstream, which can further lower the already unfavorable negotiating leverage UCTT has with their customers, and increase the pressure on their margins. Unless they themselves are an acquisition target, large customers will continue to pose a business risk for the firm.

Catalysts for Performance

In spite of the risks at hand posing a downward price risk, there are also potential catalysts that can exert upward pressures on their stock price.

Earnings Beat

Attributed to macro tailwinds and their strong business model, there is a high likelihood of an earnings beat in future quarters. UCTT's new facility in Malaysia together with their new Ham-Let acquisition will likely result in large top-line growth in the medium term as they expand their reach to more OEM customers in Asia and scale up Ham-Let's control valve business internationally. In the future, more of such acquisitions and expansion will continue to augment its top and bottom line, improving the odds of an earnings beat.

UCTT's strong track record of beating consensus estimates also increases the probability that this will occur. For reference, revenue estimates were surpassed for the last 16 quarters, while EPS estimates were trumped for the last 9 quarters.

(Revenue surprises for the last 16 quarters. Source: Seeking Alpha)

(EPS surprises for the last 9 quarters. Source: Seeking Alpha)

Strong Downstream Demand

On the same note of earnings, UCTT is likely to benefit if downstream customers also announce revenues and earnings that beat consensus earnings, as it is indicative of strong demand overall in the supply chain. Stronger-than-expected earnings can also trigger further CAPEX spends and accelerated R&D investments in the next process node technology, which will increase the demand for UCTT's solutions.

Consolidation in the Cleaning Services Industry

There is still a long runway for growth in the parts cleaning services industry, and many of UCTT's competitors are relatively small players based on market capitalization alone. With their track record of serving the largest customers on the market, and a value-added proposition with their subsystem products there is a large opportunity for market share consolidation down the line as they either acquire smaller cleaning service providers, expand to other markets, or secure cleaning contracts with the largest WFE manufacturers or Integrated Device Manufacturers.

In the future, this will further differentiate them from competitors that mainly sell product solutions, while adding a significant tailwind for revenue growth that can improve the odds of an earnings beat.

Conclusion

Shadowed by larger competitors and situated in a relatively obscure part of the semiconductor industry, UCTT has been under the radar for quite some time. But do not mistake its relatively small market cap for an uncompelling business. Rather, an analysis of macro and business prospects reveals the high probability of long run outperformance.

In particular, returning strength to the semiconductor supply chain is expected to provide large demand for UCTT's products. Furthermore, their vertical integration and low fixed cost strategy has enabled them to continuously widen their moats, overcome the limitations of their industry and grow past WFE market expectations. Lastly, UCTT's undervaluation provides a great opportunity to accumulate cheaply for significant capital gains, therefore making them a clear buy.