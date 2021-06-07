Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over the past few months, the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100 index, has become highly negatively correlated with bond yields, with investors seeing lower yields as the green light to pile into long-duration assets. However, low bond yields partly reflect the weak outlook for U.S. GDP growth which is not a reason to be bullish on Tech. In fact, bond yields are at similar levels as they were in 2012 when QQQ valuations were roughly 60% below current levels. What is more, Tech sector revenues have doubled relative to total S&P500 earnings over this period suggesting that the growth boom is already in the rearview mirror.

QQQ Vs U.S. 10-Year Bond Yields

Source: Bloomberg

Declining Bond Yields Partially Reflect Weak Growth Outlook

The decline seen in long-term government bonds over recent weeks should not be seen as a reason to buy growth stocks as it partially reflects a weaker nominal GDP growth outlook. As the chart below shows, 10-year yields have been very strongly correlated over the past 60 years.

Source: Bloomberg, BEA

We can break down real GDP growth into three useful separate components; output per working, the growth in the working age population, and employment as a share of the working age population. The first two factors do not typically change much from year to year but rather exhibit long-term trend, while the third factor shifts significantly due to the economic cycle. The chart below shows the first two components from the late-1980s to the most recent quarter.

5-Year Average Growth Rates. Source: Bloomberg, BEA.

Three things are worth noting here. Firstly, structural real GDP growth has been in relentless decline since the mid-2000s due to a combination of slower productivity growth and working age population growth. Secondly, the slowing growth in working-age population should be expected to continue as the figures have already turned negative in year/year terms. Thirdly, the uptick seen over the past few quarters reflects the temporary increase in output per working that is typical amid recession-led surges in unemployment and should not be expected to continue. The rapid increase in government involvement in the economy, as well as the Fed's unwillingness to raise borrowing costs strongly suggest that the long-term trend of declining productivity will continue. It seems reasonable therefore to expect real GDP growth to average less than 1% over the long term, and potentially little more than zero when the negative impact of record external and government debt are factored in.

Regarding inflation, the 10-year breakeven inflation expectations market shows that bond investors are expecting just 2.3% average consumer price inflation over the next decade. Nominal GDP growth should not therefore be expected to come in at much more than 3% over the long term.

Multiples Are Extreme Even After An Unprecedented Boom

It is not so long ago that markets saw lower bond yields as reflecting weak GDP growth prospects and therefore required much higher return prospects on tech stocks. For instance, as the chart below shows, when 10-year yields traded at current levels in 2012 the QQQ had a price-to-earnings ratio of around 15x compared to today's 37x. This is even more remarkable when considering that QQQ earnings per share have risen by 10% per annum since then. To reiterate, over the past 10 years 10-year yields are virtually unchanged, yet investors are willing to pay 140% more for a dollar of QQQ earnings after an unprecedented earnings boom has already occurred.

QQQ PE Ratio Vs 10-Year U.S. Bond Yields

Source: Bloomberg

The kind of growth seen in QQQ profits since 2012 will simply not be repeated. To see why, consider that in 2012 total QQQ profits amounted to just over 20% of all S&P500 profits whereas they now make up 36%. Meanwhile, the combined earnings of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft accounted for 8% in 2012 and now account for 18%. The growth rate of the overall economy does not matter much when a company is small and can gain market share. But at current levels the growth rate of these Tech giants is likely to converge to the rate of U.S. and global GDP growth over the coming years.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

If QQQ earnings growth converges to the rate of U.S. GDP growth of around 3% as explained above, investors can expect to receive less than 4% long-term nominal returns considering the current 0.7% dividend yield. This may sound preferable to the TLT's 2.1% yield for instance, but it is much more sensitive to shifts in future return requirements. For instance, while a 1pp increase in Treasury yields would cause an 18% fall in the TLT based on its current duration, a 1pp increase in the required dividend yield on the QQQ, all else equal, would cause a 59% price decline. Even if we adjust the QQQ's dividend yield to reflect the likely increase in dividend payouts over the coming years to 40% from the current 26% in line with the long-term average for the S&P500, this would still only give a dividend yield of just over 1%. A 1pp rise in the required dividend yield would be enough to wipe out literally decades of returns.

Regulatory Risks Are Rising

The financial success of the Tech giants amid an otherwise slow economy appears to have helped garner the attention of policymakers, both in the U.S. and globally. Last week saw G7 countries move closer to a plan that would squeeze more tax money from the coffers of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, by putting a 15% floor on global corporate tax rates. This comes as US President Joe Biden is pressing to raise the corporate tax rate in the U.S. and does not stand in opposition to the move as did his predecessor.

Increased taxes are not the only headwind facing Tech companies. The Justice Department filed a landmark antitrust suit against Google last year accusing the company of unlawfully maintaining monopolies in search and search advertising. There is also a growing sense of mistrust among the general public of the power held by Tech companies, which could make targeting them for greater regulation and higher taxes increasingly political popular. And this political pressure is only likely to rise in the event that their financial strength rises. I have little doubt that these companies will manage to weather the increased backlash and remain highly profitable, but it is nonetheless a concern, particularly given the extreme multiples that they are currently selling for.

Summary

The Invesco QQQ ETF is currently being supported by declining bond yields, but this is unlikely to be sustained as it becomes clear that low bond yields reflect weak economic growth prospects. Given the size of the Tech giants, with total QQQ earnings representing 36% of total S&P500 earnings versus just 20% a decade ago, investors should expect much slower profit growth than they have seen over the past decade. Growing regulator pressures are also likely to undermine profit growth, particularly on an after-tax basis, suggesting that the current 37% PE ratio for the QQQ is wildly expensive.