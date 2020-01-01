peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

The Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:FXE) is likely to resume its multi-year bear market after enjoying a strong rally from the March 2020 low on the back of improving real bond yield differentials. Real bond yield differentials have now headed back into the dollar's favor while speculative positioning has also turned against the euro. Considering the 0.4% expense ratio, holders of the FXE are likely to lose money over the next 12 months. While this expense ratio is not material for short-term trades, it has the impact of causing the FXE to significantly underperform the EURUSD over a multi-year period as the chart below shows.

EURUSD Exchange Rate Vs. FXE ETF

Source: Bloomberg

Real Yields Are No Longer Bullish For The Euro

The EURUSD exchange rate has a long history of being driven by real bond yield differentials between the U.S. and Germany, and in particular real 10-year bond yields. As the chart below shows, euro strength has tended to track increases in real U.S. 10-year real yields relative to Germany and vice versa. It was for this reason that I called for a major rally in the euro in May last year (see 'FXE: Real Yield Spreads Favor The Euro').

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Since then, however, the euro has rallied by around 12% yet real 10-year yield spreads have moved around 35 basis points in the U.S.' favor. As a result, the euro is no longer undervalued based on this basis.

Looking at the breakdown of real 10-year bond yields in both the U.S. and Germany, the main reason for the shift in the U.S.' favor over the past year or so has been significantly higher nominal 10-year yields. This has been only partly offset by slightly higher inflation expectations in the U.S. relative to Germany.

Top Panel: U.S. And German 10-Year Yields

Bottom Panel: U.S. And German 10-Year Inflation Expectations

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative Interest In The Euro Is Waning

Another factor that is no longer supportive for the FXE is the ongoing decline in net non-commercial bullish positioning on the euro, which is a gauge of speculative interest in the currency pair. Speculators remain net long the euro but their bullishness has declined in recent months. As the chart below shows, shifts in speculative positioning tend to lead shifts in the euro relative to fair value implied by real bond yield spreads. In other words, when speculators are heavily bullish on the euro the currency tends to trade above the levels implied by its fundamentals. The recent waning of bullish speculative positioning suggests that the euro is unlikely to trade above its fair value in the near term.

Source: Bloomberg, CFTC, Author's calculations

Short-Term Topping Patterns

The chart pattern of the euro shows a series of lower highs since 2008 and a potential short-term topping pattern following the pair's failure to overcome the January highs. The EURJPY cross rate is also showing some short-term weakness after a strong rally. The EURJPY appears to have benefitted from the reflation trade in place since March 2020 which has been particularly tough for the yen. A reversal of EURJPY positions in the event of a rise in global risk aversion could have serious negative consequences for the euro against the dollar.

EURUSD And EURJPY Exchange Rates

Source: Bloomberg

Summary

We are no longer bullish on the FXE as the euro's recovery since the March 2020 lows appears to have run its course. The euro's rally has occurred despite a deterioration in the currency's fundamental drivers; namely real bond yield spreads, which have shifted back into the dollar's favor. While I do not expect to see significant downside in the euro, even if the currency was to trade sideways, the sizeable expense ratio suggests the FXE would resume its long-term downtrend.