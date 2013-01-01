Stanislav Sablin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) is the largest private oil company in Russia. Lukoil maintains high net profit margins. The company has a high asset turnover and a stable level of debt burden. Lukoil is a Russian dividend aristocrat. We expect the dividend yield for the year to be 8% of the current price. According to our DCF-model, the company's growth potential is about 26%. We are long on that stock.

Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Lukoil is one of the largest Russian oil companies headquartered in Moscow. The company specializes in exploration, oil extraction, processing and sale of crude oil and petroleum products. Lukoil operates 5,005 filling stations, most of which are located in Russia. In addition, the company is engaged in the production and distribution of electricity and heat. Lukoil owns 12% of Russia's proven oil reserves, or 1% of the world's proven oil reserves. The company inhabits and refines 15% of oil in Russia (2% in the world). The company has assets around the world, including in Europe and North America. The geography of the company's activities is presented below:

Lukoil is the largest private oil company in Russia. The company is not affiliated with the Russian government, which is not typical for the Russian oil and gas industry. The shareholder structure is presented below:

The management is headed by:

Financial Performance

Lukoil's revenue is somewhat less volatile than that of Gazprom Neft (read our article on the company here). This fact is due to wider business diversification. However, oil is still a key area of activity, and a high correlation with oil prices is evident.

Lukoil's net profit margin is volatile. At the end of 2020, the margin has become negative.

Moreover, this figure is lower than that of comparable companies from the Russian oil industry. The reason is the higher production cost. The company's gross margin is lower than that of peers. However, we expect that due to improved market conditions by the end of 2021, marginality will return to the level of 2019.

Despite the similar dynamics of revenue, the company's asset turnover is significantly higher than that of other players in the industry. At the end of 2020, the turnover dropped below 1. The turnover remains high even despite the steady growth of assets. The effective maintenance of balance is an indicator of the quality of the company's management.

Since 2016, the company has also steadily reduced the level of its debt burden. However, at the end of 2020, financial leverage increased slightly. This fact is due to the need for liquidity during a pandemic.

The company's 1Q2021 financial results exceeded market expectations. Despite the decline in oil production, Lukoil has significantly improved its profitability. Despite the fact that revenue grew by only 17%, the company's EBITDA doubled to $4.143 billion. The improvement in financial performance is due to the devaluation of the Russian ruble, a temporary lag in export duties and MET, as well as a damping factor (Lukoil received a deduction of $105 million versus $160 million paid to the budget a year ago).

Net debt to free cash flow ratio is 1.5. The company's coverage ratio is 10.7. The financial position is more than stable.

Dividends

In Russia, Lukoil is considered a kind of dividend aristocrat. The company has been paying dividends for 20 years (the Russian stock market is only 30 years old), while the reduction was only once - in 2013.

According to the dividend policy adopted by the company in December 2019, Lukoil pays out to shareholders at least 100% of the adjusted free cash flow. At the end of the 1st quarter of 2021, the company's adjusted free cash flow amounted to $2.185 billion, or $3.15 per share. Thus, only the first quarter provides us with a 3.5% dividend yield. We expect that by the end of the year the dividend yield will amount to about 8% of the current price.

Valuation

Despite its higher efficiency, low debt burden and stable dividend payments, Lukoil trades on multiples not only below world peers, but also below Russian oil companies.

We made several assumptions within the discounted cash flow model. Firstly, given the degree of influence of oil prices on the company's revenue dynamics in the past, we assumed that by the end of 2021 revenue will grow by 41%. Further, we expect a growth rate equal to the inflation target of the Federal Reserve System - 2%. This forecast is very conservative, as the oil market is highly volatile.

Relative indicators such as gross margin, EBIT as a percentage of gross profit, EBT as a percentage of EBIT were determined based on their historical dynamics. The share of capital expenditures in revenue is based on the company's investment plans (2020 annual report). Our assumptions are presented below:

We have determined that the weighted average cost of capital [WACC] for the company is 6.3%. The high discount rate is due to high country risks.

Thus, we have determined that the fair price of the company is $74.01 billion, or $113.43 per common stock. We estimate that the company is trading well below fair price ($90) today. The upside potential is 26%.

Conclusion

In our opinion, Lukoil is the most efficient oil company in Russia. Despite the higher cost of oil production than other Russian oil and gas companies, Lukoil maintains a high net profit margin. The company has a high asset turnover and a stable level of debt burden. Lukoil consistently pays dividends to its shareholders. According to our forecasts, the dividend yield by the end of the year may amount to 8% of the current price. Despite all its advantages, the company trades at a lower price than its peers. We estimate the company's fair price at $74.01 billion, or $113.43 per share. Thus, the upside is 26%. We are bullish.