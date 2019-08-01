Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

In our November article 9 Dividend Stocks With Yield Up To 9% we recommended IBM (NYSE:NYSE:IBM) as our top pick for the Information Technology sector. Since then the stock delivered a 34% return, outperforming S&P by almost 6%. On top of that, during the same period of time IBM paid $4.89 in dividends, increasing the total return to 38% compared to 29% on S&P for the same time period.

Data by YCharts

However, the question that investors ask themselves is whether IBM stock is a good investment right now. For that we need to look at what is driving earnings and growth at IBM.

IBM's Financial Performance in 2020

IBM's financial performance in 2020 was far from stellar. The company, which has cloud-related technology embedded virtually in every its business segment, delivered a disappointing 4.6% revenue drop in 2020 along with a 42% drop in EPS from $10.57 in 2019 to $6.13 in 2020. Part of that EPS decrease ($1.84 per share) was due to the charges for structural action, however the rest was attributable to higher expenses in 2020. Company's management argues that R&D and SG&A expenses reflects company's investment into its business segments, which will bear fruit in the future.

One can blame weaker performance in 2020 on the pandemic, economic environment or paused corporate IT projects. However, if you look at the competition, all of them, except for IBM, managed to increase their revenues in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, unfortunately, we are dealing with a stagnating company with negative revenue growth for the past three years.

However, there's a glimmer of hope. IBM's largest segment Cloud & Cognitive Software accounting for 31% of total revenues ($26bn on annual basis) delivers an impressive 77% gross profit margin, thus is expected to generate almost $20bn in gross profit in 2021. This is the segment that entails RedHat, the company specializing in hybrid cloud and open source technologies and IBM's acquisition from 2019. The management likes to highlight in their remarks that the cloud part of the segment grew 34% in Q1 2021, however, there are parts that are dragging the performance of this sector down (e.g. Transaction Processing Platforms, -15% y-o-y). Overall the Cloud & Cognitive Software segment posted only 1% growth in Q1 2021.

Source: IBM Annual Report 2020

Other IBM segments such as Global Business Services and Global Technology Services were flat or the revenues fell slightly in Q1 2021. Despite the decline in Q1 21, IBM's management is encouraged by the signs of returning demand in these segments and expects a positive revenue growth this year.

What the Future Holds?

IBM management expects to deliver 4-5% revenue growth in 2021, returning to its pre-COVID revenues of $77bn. The analysts' estimates currently are significantly lower, at $74.4bn for 2021, which offers an opportunity for a positive surprise.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Last quarter IBM beat analysts' expectation on revenues by some $400m (as well as on EPS). Just to put things into perspective IBM'S positive revenue surprise is more than Palantir (PLTR) generates in total revenues for the quarter. IBM is a giant, meaning that low growth in terms of percentage points, still amounts to significant revenue growth in absolute terms.

In terms of profitability, the analysts expect $10.93 in EPS or $9.8bn in net income in 2021, which also would mean a return to 2019 levels. But how is IBM planning to achieve these results?

Hybrid Cloud Is the Future

The bet is definitely on hybrid cloud and AI. IBM sees hybrid cloud as a trillion dollar opportunity. The cloud revenues have been growing at 20% in the past quarters on the strength in Red Hat and Cloud Paks. IBM has entered in a number of collaborations and grew their client base to 3,000 at hybrid cloud platform. The company has also made some major investments and in additional to collaboration with Palantir for IBM Cloud Pak for data, IBM continues to expand its AI ecosystem by building on partnerships with companies like Box, Cloudera and MongoDB.

Source: IBM Annual Report 2020

Competitive Position

As the early entrant into the AI market, IBM secured and holds its position as a leader. It has been placed in a leader quadrant along with Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG) and Amazon Web Services (AMZN) in Gartner Report.

Source: Gartner Report February 2021

However, the report also notes several weaknesses:

Sales strategy: IBM has a sales strategy that is somewhat confusing for developers. One of its preferred partners is its Global Business Services arm, which in some cases will be seen as directly competitive to independent development firms. Product or service: While IBM’s overall offerings are comprehensive and competitive, they are not on a par with those of some of the other providers in this Magic Quadrant, especially in autoML tooling. IBM’s offering in the data preparation and feature engineering areas can be considered sufficient, but not best in class for capabilities such as data cleansing and automatic labeling. Additionally, the sentiment analysis for language models is lacking some advanced features. Sales execution/pricing: Some customers state that IBM pricing can be perceived as excessive, with high transaction costs over the course of a project.

IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna seemed to recognize the weaknesses as he announced significant changes in their sales model making it easier for customers and providing their clients with a more technical and experiential approach.

Where these sales initiative bear fruit we will see in the next quarters. As one of the largest company's segment with the gross margin twice as high as other segments, Cloud & Cognitive software has the potential to bring IBM to its 2019 level and beyond.

Relative Valuation

IBM is a tech stock, but it's not valued as a tech stock. Which is justified, since the company had disappointing slumping revenues in the past years, compared to its competition, who are better both in terms of revenue growth as well as profitability.

Therefore, IBM is currently trading at 13.6x forward P/E, compared to the average of 40x for its peers.

Peers P/E (FWD) Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT 32.5 Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG 28.3 Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ: AMZN 59.2 Palantir 165 Average (ex-PLTR) 40 IBM (IBM) 13.6

This price level in relation to the forward P/E multiple represents also the mid of the historical range. It would suggest that IBM stock is currently fairly valued. However, should IBM succeed in generating both revenue and profit growth this year, it will look significantly undervalued compared to other tech stocks.

If you would ask me, what I would rather buy - a company with $76bn in revenues and $10bn in expected profit this year for $130bn (IBM) or a company with $1.5bn in revenues and no profit for $35bn (PLTR), I would definitely choose IBM.

Dividend Discount Model to Value a Dividend Aristocrat

IBM has been paying and increasing dividends for 26 years, which makes the stock a dividend aristocrat. Currently IBM offers $6.56 in annual dividends and 4.4% in dividend yield.

Despite the drop in earnings in 2020, IBM's payout ratio comprises a reasonable 60%. The company has raised its quarterly dividend by 1 cent for 2021 to keep its dividend aristocrat status.

When coming to valuing IBM stock using Dividend Discount Model (NYSEARCA:DDM) we use the future dividends, long-term growth rate and required rate of return. We assume 2.5% for the long-term growth, which is lower than the actual dividends CARG for the past 5 years (4.3%), however, we find it reasonable given IBM's mature status.

You can pick your own required rate return (r) for the stock and using DDM to determine the fair share price for IBM stock. Alternatively, the calculation that we use is the risk free rate (1.47%) plus market equity risk premium (4.2%) times the beta of the stock (1.23) resulting in required rate of return of 6.636%.

Assumptions:

D1 = $6.65 (expected dividends next year - 2022)

g = 2.5% (long-term growth rate)

r = 6.636% (required rate of return - Author's pick)

Result for Price: $6.65/0.04136 = $161 per share, 7% upside to the current share price.

Risks

Should IBM's cloud revenues not take off as expected and eagerly awaited by the market, the share price can be punished, giving away some of its recent 40% growth.

IBM's management has also warned of some $3bn in restructuring charges this year, which will have cause a significant drag on the bottom line. The market already expects IBM to demonstrate slight revenue and 5% EPS growth in Q2 21, with the results to be announced around July 19th, 2021. Should IBM keep its trend on beating analysts' estimates, the share price might see a light price boost.

Conclusion

IBM is a rock-solid dividend aristocrat. Despite the company's weak financial results in the past year, IBM still has a payout ratio of just 60% and keeps raising its dividend (although by 1 cent only). With 4.4% dividend yield it is a safe dividend stock to own.

We believe that the weakness of the past year has been priced in, as well as some optimism about the turn around. So far IBM hasn't really demonstrated that it can deliver mid-single digits revenue growth, however, the market priced in most of it already.

We believe the IBM stock is fairly valued at $161/share and constitutes a reasonable buy for dividend investors. Should its hybrid cloud strategy play out, the stock has upside potential both from improved profitability and from multiple expansion.