  • GameSquare Esports bridges the gap between global brands and gamer communities.
  • CEO Justin Kenna on enormous opportunity in sector; focusing on monetization of gaming and esports. Crossover between sports entertainment and gaming.
  • Profitability point now important as maturation of gaming industry continues to develop.

With revenue that exceeds the music and movie industries combined, esports is a massive opportunity. It used to be you could only monetize gaming if you did it professionally, but with streaming platforms like Twitch (AMZN), that's completely changed. GameSquare Esports (OTCPK:GMSQF) bridges global brands with gamer communities and is intent on becoming the biggest media business within gaming and esports by providing services like consulting, influencer marketing and broadcast talent management. CEO Justin Kenna discusses starting in the industry at FaZe Clan and why GameSquare is focused on the monetization of gaming and esports. Profitability point now becoming important as maturation of the gaming industry continues to develop.


