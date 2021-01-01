sittithat tangwitthayaphum/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) lost their M&A premium last summer when they signed a collaboration agreement with CSL Behring (OTCPK:CSLLY). Previously uniQure was frequently the subject of acquisition speculation. This collaboration took almost a year to clear antitrust regulatory review which was finally completed last month. uniQure became even more out-of-favor when their lead and pivotal hemophilia B program was put on clinical hold by the FDA. This hold was released in the midst of the biotechnology selloff, which may have prompted investors to avoid the stock.

It is time to revisit this company now that the hold has been lifted and the collaboration has closed. uniQure is a strong buy based upon valuation and technical analysis.

AMT-061 for Hemophilia B (etranacogene dezaparvovec)

The investment thesis in uniQure is dominated by their potential first/best-in-class hemophilia B gene therapy. The company completed phase 3 dosing and believes the regulatory pathway to approval was not impacted by the clinical hold.

The data presented at ASH 2020 in December can be seen in the following slides.

With phase 3 dosing complete and the clinical hold released, this program is probable of approval. All 54 patients were dosed over 1 year ago which supports an NDA submission and possible approval in 2022.

Price History

The following chart highlights the impact of the collaboration and clinical hold news on the uniQure valuation. It also clearly shows no bump on the removal of the hold but what may be the start of a rally off support.

Outside Viewpoints

Analysts were quick to downgrade uniQure on valuation once the collaboration was signed. They also responded to the clinical hold removal though the market did not respond.

Contributors on Seeking Alpha have also been less than enthusiastic about the stock given the rating of the last five published articles, all with a neutral rating.

Pipeline

The pipeline of uniQure clearly shows the reliance on the lead program as well as the early stage of all proprietary programs.

Collaboration value > Enterprise value

CSL Behring

This collaboration alone more than supports the current enterprise valuation of $1 billion based upon:

A 90% probability of approval or PoA.

The net present value of milestone potential up to $1.6 billion and royalties up to approximately 22%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

This collaboration has been reduced to four targets which are all included in the pipeline report as nearing the end of preclinical development. This provides little valuation support but does provide optionality.

Financial

The cash balance after receipt of the $450 million CSL Behring upfront last month is approximately $700 million, representing over 4 years of runway based upon the current quarterly burn rate of approximately $40 million. Direct spending for hemophilia B is a small portion of the total. With CSL Behring responsible for commercialization, it is unlikely that current spend levels will change materially in the short term.

Summary

uniQure has a strong lead pivotal program that by itself justifies a valuation well in excess of the current enterprise value. The remaining pipeline is early stage but provides optionality. The market did not rally on the removal of the clinical hold due to the biotechnology selloff which may have reversed on the Biogen (BIIB) controversial approval. With the chart suggesting a rally off long-term support may have started, this stock is a strong buy.