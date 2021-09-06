Bill Pugliano/Getty Images Entertainment

There have been persistent rumors that the dominant player in the professional wrestling industry, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE), may be on sale. The prospect that a network may acquire the company has potential investors intrigued, but that does not mean that they should jump in right now.

Many observers doubted that WWE would ever be acquired by an outsider - back in 2016 when similar ideas were being bandied about, I outlined my reasoning as to why I thought it unlikely too. To summarize, I felt that the following factors ruled out an acquisition: WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's preference for autonomy over his business (he owns approximately 37.6% of publicly traded Class A shares and roughly 80.6% of non-public Class B shares, which have ten times the voting power of the Class A shares); the failure of WWE rival World Championship Wrestling to succeed long-term as a subsidiary of media giant Time Warner (TWX); the profitability of WWE itself and the financial health of the McMahon family, which own sizable investments outside of their majority ownership of WWE.

The prevailing view was that Stephanie McMahon, (Vince's daughter and WWE's Chief Brand Officer), and Paul Levesque (Stephanie's husband, WWE Executive Vice President in charge of Global Talent Strategy and Development and a successful former pro wrestler under the name 'Triple H') would succeed Vince McMahon when he stepped down. And discussion of a buyout has often been reported over the years with little follow-through. However, talk of a buyout has once again started doing the rounds - though the reasons advanced in favor of it happening are more compelling this time.

The latest round of rumors started in January 2020, when longtime co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were dismissed as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer respectively. But the hiring of Nick Khan as President and Chief Revenue Officer in August 2020 was the point when the rumors really started to gain momentum, as almost everything WWE has done since then has been interpreted as setting the firm up for a sale.

In January, WWE announced a deal with Comcast (CMCSA) subsidiary NBC Universal to have the WWE Network exclusively hosted on NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service from 03/18/2021, and for all WWE pay-per-views to be hosted exclusively by Peacock - including the flagship Wrestlemania event. The deal, worth $1 billion over five years, has prompted speculation that by 2024 (when WWE's Fox deal expires) NBC Universal may make a bid to outright buy WWE. As Forbes' Alfred Konuwa puts it:

At the very least, I think NBCU’s going to put in an offer...It’s the only thing that makes economic sense for what they’re paying for WWE. They’re essentially paying a renters price for something that they really should own given how much investment they have in it.

More recently, cuts made to the digital and production segments in the company due to what the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer called "a re-examining of the business due to COVID-19 and discovering a lot of redundancy in duties," coupled with a series of significant talent layoffs over the past three months, led former WWE writer Dave Schilling to offer the following take on Twitter (TWTR):

Ummm I think WWE is for sale...You don’t cut talent assets on this level unless you are trying to maximize profits before a sale...Braun [Strowman] is a legit top guy, a former world champion, and a merchandise mover. Aleister Black was getting a push on TV LAST WEEK. This is very telling.

All of the above has provided sufficient fuel for the rumors of a potential sale. The layoffs will help improve the balance sheet, which would make WWE more attractive to prospective buyers. And in the midst of a lot of consolidation in the media space and the replacement of cable with streaming, a company with significant intellectual property and an archive of content would be an ideal asset for Amazon (AMZN), NBC Universal, or a number of others to avail of.

That being said, there is nothing concrete on any of this. And the likelihood of it happening on Vince McMahon's watch - even as he turns 76 in August - is remote. It would be completely inconsistent with how he has operated his entire career. This was corroborated by Nick Khan, the very man most point to as setting WWE up for a sale. In an April edition of the Colin Cowherd podcast, Khan stated that McMahon had built the company, feels he's the best person to run it, and would not know what to do with himself outside of running WWE.

That is not to say a buyout will never happen - post-Vince, who knows? But in the immediate future, the likelihood is remote. Layoffs and trimming the budget are nothing new in WWE, and McMahon has a reputation as an excellent bottom-line businessman. In an environment where COVID-19 has impacted his ability to promote and host live tours, it would make sense that he and his team would seek to minimize costs elsewhere. As an example, the contract of Braun Strowman (whom Schilling referenced in his tweet) was worth $1 million a year - cutting him thus made sense from a purely fiscal perspective.

This focus on the bottom line, along with the Peacock deal, goes a long way to explaining WWE's excellent Q1 2021 results, with revenue of $263.52 million and net income of $43.83 million. In tandem with an operating margin of 23.27% and reported free cash flow of $53.74 million, and 2021 looks set to be another profitable year for WWE - the results of the past five years show that it is not an accident either.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2016 729.22 million 33.84 million 2017 800.96 million 32.64 million 2018 930.16 million 99.59 million 2019 960.44 million 77.06 million 2020 974.21 million 131.77 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on First BanCorp's investor relations page.

Even 2020 - a year in which business was marred due to live tours being stalled by COVID-19 - ended up a very profitable year. Again, cost-cutting was a factor then too, as a massive round of layoffs - 21 members of the talent roster - combined with cuts to backstage workers, writers, and corporate employees - was implemented, ostensibly in response to COVID-19.

Shareholders will have been pleased with the 45.33% return on equity (trailing twelve months), but are less likely to be pleased with WWE's stagnant dividend, which was cut from $0.36 per quarter to $0.12 per quarter in 2011 and has stayed at that level ever since. WWE certainly has the ability to raise the dividend with a 24.90% payout ratio, but in light of its cost-cutting focus it is unlikely to do so.

Even with the focus on fiscal stability, WWE's long-term debt of $411.32 million still offsets the firm's net worth of $391.47 million. However, the firm's strong short-term finances (total current liabilities of $496.27 million are offset by total current assets of $726.85 million, cash-on-hand worth $462.1 million, short-term investments worth $131.3 million, and total accounts receivable of $52.01 million), combined with its profitability, ensures that WWE will have little to worry about fiscally going forward - especially as the pandemic eases and live touring begins again in earnest, with a 25-city tour already announced this summer.

In light of this, and with earnings-per-share growth over the next five years projected to be 15.75%, WWE would seem like an attractive investment opportunity as we emerge from the pandemic. However, someone on Reddit apparently thought so too, and WWE was trending on the WallStreetBets board on 06/09/2021. This alone was enough to send the share price up 17%, and until there is a pullback, the stock may not be a wise purchase right now.

At the close of market on 06/11/2021, World Wrestling Entertainment traded at $62.55 per share. Chart generated by Finviz.

At the close of market on 06/11/2021, WWE traded at a share price of $62.55 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36 based on earnings-per-share of $1.77. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 69.56, but the current dividend yield of 0.77% is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.32%. By most metrics, WWE appears to be trading at a discount to the motion picture and sound recording industry sub-sector but at a premium to the broader market index. This mixed picture makes it necessary to determine what fair value for WWE is.

Metric WWE Sub-Sector Index P/E 35.36 30.03 25.53 P/CF 14.03 84.91 17.03 P/B 12.13 15.89 4.19 P/S 4.58 13.35 3.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 2.36 (35.36 / 15 = 2.36) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $26.50 (62.55 / 2.36 = 26.50). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.51 (35.36 / 69.56 = 0.51) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $122.65 (62.55 / 0.51 = 122.65).

Next, I will use a DCF calculation: earnings-per-share over the past twelve months was $1.77, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 15.75%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I get a third estimate for fair value of $29.89. Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.71 (1.32 / 0.77 = 1.71) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $36.58 (62.55 / 1.71 = 36.58).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $53.91 (26.50 + 122.65 + 29.89 + 36.58 / 4 = 53.91). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is overvalued by 14% at this time.

Buyout or no buyout, WWE remains the top dog in the professional wrestling industry, and is a financially robust company that will profit from the Peacock streaming deal. Its hefty intellectual property portfolio and archive of content will ensure it has an audience - as is evident from its YouTube channel, which with 78.2 million subscribers is the sixth largest YouTube channel on the platform.

If the stock pulls back closer to fair value, and it may do after the WallStreetBets ballyhoo dies down, then it may be considered as a buy. But at a 14% premium to fair value, at present WWE is a hold.