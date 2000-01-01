Hiroyuki/iStock via Getty Images

By Dennis Coyne

The OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report for June 2021 was published this past week. The last month reported in each of the charts that follow is May 2021 and output reported for OPEC nations is crude oil output in thousands of barrels per day (kb/d). In the charts that follow the blue line with markers is monthly average output and the red line without markers is the centered twelve-month average (CTMA) output.

Figure 1 Figure 2

Only a small revision in OPEC output from last month’s April estimate (-10 kb/d), and a slightly bigger revision for March (-39 kb/d). OPEC output was up by 390 kb/d in April with most of the increase coming from Saudi Arabia (345 kb/d).

Figure 3 Figure 4 Figure 5 Figure 6 Figure 7 Figure 8 Figure 9 Figure 10 Figure 11 Figure 12 Figure 13 Figure 14 Figure 15 Figure 16

The OPEC world oil supply estimate of 93.67 Mb/d for May 2021 is about 6.4% higher than the World oil supply estimate for May 2020. Output remains about 6% below the level in April 2020 (99.5 Mb/d).

Figure 17

The chart above uses data from the Russian Energy Ministry and converts from metric tonnes to barrels at 7.3 barrels per tonne, the combination is OPEC crude plus Russian C+C output. Russian output decreased by 23 kb/d in May 2021 to 10410 kb/d, April output was revised up by 16 kb/d. OPEC13 crude + Russian C+C output increased by 367 kb/d in May 2021 to 35873 kb/d. The centered 12 month average OPEC crude plus Russian C+C output in Dec 2020 (most recent data point) was 34504 kb/d, an increase of 197 kb/d from the Nov 2020 level.

Figure 18 Figure 19 Figure 20

April OECD commercial oil stocks were 25,200 kbo below the 5-year average (see figure 18 above). OPEC crude output for the March to May period was about 25,200 kb/d. OPEC estimates demand for OPEC crude in the second quarter of 2021 will average about 27,090 kb/d. If the OPEC demand estimate for OPEC crude is correct and OECD oil stocks roughly reflect the level of World oil stocks, then for the remaining months of the second quarter of 2021 (May and June) we would expect OECD oil stocks to continue to decrease. For OPEC to balance the World oil market at their expected levels for non-OPEC output and world Demand for the third quarter of 2021 would require an increase in OPEC output of about 3.4 Mb/d to and fourth quarter output would need to rise by another 600 to 700 kb/d to meet world demand for oil.

Figure 21

Figure 22

Consider figure 21 above which estimates World real GDP growth (using PPP) in 2021 at 5.5% (IMF estimates about 6% growth in 2021). Also consider figure 22 above which considers World liquid fuel output from 2000-2019 (EIA data) on the y-axis versus World real GDP (in 1982 international dollars based on PPP) on the x-axis. If real GDP grows at the rate estimated by OPEC in 2021 and oil demand follows the 2000-2019 trend, then a demand for oil of 102.4 Mb/d would be expected in 2021. For comparison, the OPEC estimate for World oil demand in 2021 is 96.6 Mb/d. It is doubtful that the 102 Mb/d estimate is correct, but it is possible that OPEC may be underestimating demand in 2021. If so, we may see $90/bo for Brent (in 2021 US$) by the end of 2021.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.