Assure Holdings (OTCQB:ARHH) is the only publicly traded pure-play interoperative neuromonitoring ("IONM") company. The company provides an operating room technician who provides patient data to a neurologist, monitoring and advising the surgeon from a remote location. This article is a follow-up to "Assure Holdings: Turnkey Neuromonitoring Strategy," which presented an investment thesis based on the company restructuring its management team and implementing improvements to their collections. The stock price has risen about 40% since the article was published about six months ago. Still, the full impact of the improvements has not been fully realized, and additional improvements are being implemented and planned for the upcoming year that will serve as catalysts for further stock price appreciation.

Collections

Assure' has made two huge improvements in its ability to bill and collect insurance reimbursement for services rendered. The first involves converting commercial medical procedures to in-network with insurance companies. Out-of-network reimbursement procedures require that each payment be individually negotiated, requiring a long time span of over a year and variable reimbursement rates. The second problem that the company addressed was replacing its third-party collection agency with its own in-house billing platform. The third-party collection agency did not have the medical expertise to properly pursue collections, resulting in a large portion of procedures not being reimbursed.

Assure's improved collection platform resulted in the company becoming cash flow positive and $1.2 million previously recorded as uncollectable from 2016 and 2017 reported as new revenue for fiscal 2020.

The company recently announced that it had reached an in-house agreement with a large Louisiana insurer. The Louisiana agreement brings in-house insurance procedures up to 40%, with the company expecting to reach 50% by the end of the year and almost 100% by next year. In-house reimbursement results in guaranteed payments at an established rate with a quick turnaround time.

The Louisiana agreement is retroactive and will result in a significant collection of $10 million for Assure procedures performed that have remained unpaid for over two years. The company does not expect to recoup the entire $10 million but to collect most of the money owed, which is a big windfall when you consider that revenues for 2020 were $22.7 million (when the previously uncollected $1.2 million is factored out).

The press release for the Louisiana agreement did not include a dollar amount and did not cause much of a reaction from investors. Assure will receive the portion of the reimbursement for work done by neurologists directly from the insurer, which should be prompt. The insurer had previously paid the reimbursement money for the technician stationed in the operating room directly to the hospitals. Assure will need to negotiate with these hospitals to secure these monies. The company has not provided information on the percentage of the $10 million balance for each portion of their procedures but intends to curtail business with any hospital that it cannot reach a settlement agreement with.

The growth rate is temporarily masked

The improvements in collections and partnerships with insurance companies have yet to be reflected in revenue growth but can be seen in the growth in the number of procedures completed. Due to the uncertainties regarding payment amount and time in obtaining reimbursement for out-of-network procedures, the company has been unable to provide forward revenue estimates. Management has instead illustrated the company's growth by the number of procedures performed and provided forward guidance on how many procedures are expected to be performed in the next fiscal year. The Investor Presentation shows that procedures have grown at a triple-digit rate over the last three years while revenue growth reported for the first quarter of this year was just 11% higher than for the same period in the prior year. The discrepancy in the growth rates is due to the delays in the reimbursement for out-of-network procedures. In-network reimbursement is accomplished within 45 days. Establishing in-network partnerships for all procedures will result in predictable revenue forecasts. In the meantime, the reimbursement delays are masking the company's growth.

Growth by acquisition

The company is gaining market share from small IONM providers and hospitals which control 75% of the U.S. IONM market. The company acquires small IONM providers that tend TO have lower profit margins because they do not have full staffing by board-certified neurologists as Assure does. Assure adds in its billing platform and in-network relations with insurance companies as well as additional IONM modalities to improve the acquired companies' performance.

Two recent acquisitions, Sentry Neuromonitoring and Elevation, are Texas-based IONM operators. Assure already has a presence in Texas and is familiar with the insurance process in that state. Each state has different regulations, reimbursement rates and tends to have one insurer that is the dominant player. Assure applied its working knowledge of Texas to quickly onboard the two acquisitions.

Acquisitions also provide a pathway for expansion to new states. For example, the Sentry purchase Assure is now in 10 states adding Missouri and Kansas, where Sentry has operations.

Organic growth

Assure is completing its strategy of bringing operations in-house and continuing to add services in order to promote organic growth. The company has been utilizing neurologists as third-party employees but is now bringing neurologists in-house. Management calculates that this will improve margins by $500 to $600 per procedure. Expecting to complete 1700 procedures this year, eight in-house neurologists will be hired by the end of this year to each complete about 2000 procedures annually. Two in-house neurologists have already been hired as discussed in this recent company presentation.

Assure recently added telehealth services for its customers and plans to offer its telehealth platform for use by other IONM providers within the next few months. Initially, telehealth services will be limited to IONM services for Assure customers, but management plans to expand into other services such as epilepsy, electroencephalogram, and sleep disorders early next year.

Attracting new investors

Many investors were disappointed with the company's performance under its previous management team and are unlikely to forget and forgive, so it's important that the company attract fresh eyes. Manchester Capital and Special Situations Fund bought initial positions late last year, with Special Situations taking a stake larger than 10%. Institutions own 22% of the shares, while insiders own about 40%. The company has said that it is working with Nasdaq to fulfill all its listing requirements and expects to uplist before the end of the summer, which will likely attract additional institutional investors.

Financial Information

There are 85 million shares, fully diluted. The company has $4 million in cash and refinanced its $8 million in debt, adding a $3 million acquisition line. The market cap is $85 million, and the enterprise value is $92 million. The company is well funded to continue its acquisition strategy and fund its operations.

Sidoti offers sponsored coverage and estimates revenues for this year of $33 million and $53 million for next year. There is no way to know how long it will take for out-of-network reimbursement to be processed, but the Sidoti estimate uses the company guidance for procedures expected to be completed next year, for which it is expected that almost all will be in-network procedures. Applying the company guidance for next year results in a P/S ratio of 3x for this year and a forward P/S ratio of just under 2x for next year while the industry average has historically been about 5x. The stock is selling at a discount even without considering any of the revenue it will soon add from the retroactive agreement with the Louisiana insurer nor revenue from likely acquisitions.

Risks

The company depends on commercial insurance companies and government programs such as Medicare and veterans' benefits for reimbursement. Unfortunately, there isn't any guarantee that any of these programs won't change their rates or coverage policies. There has also been political discussion of changing our medical system by eliminating insurance companies.

Conclusion

Investors won't find this company by doing a scan as the financial results don't fully reflect what the company has established under its restructured management team. Bringing collections in-house and converting to in-network relations with the insurance carrier will result in steady and predictable revenue growth. The recent agreement with the Louisiana insurer isn't factored into the stock valuation as there is not yet a dollar amount or time frame for receiving these funds. Still, the funds will be a windfall for the company and accelerate its acquisition growth. Management has demonstrated they can enter a new state and expand within that state to scale by acquisitions. Management has also demonstrated its ability to scale organically. Adding telemedicine and offering use of their technology to other IONM companies will widen organic growth. Increased revenue will result in the stock price rerating to a higher valuation in line with its peer group.