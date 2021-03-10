Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) is an excellent vehicle through which to express one's investment thesis regarding the impending electric vehicle/clean energy boom that lies within the ESG investing realm. It seems a certainty that this area will show exponential growth in the years and decades to come, and LIT is an excellent product through which to track the space.

As many know only too well (think the dot-com bubble), it can be relatively easy to point out an impending growth trend ex-ante, but near impossible to select individual securities that will grow and profit as and when the trend itself flourishes.

The recent explosion of thematic ETFs has been a fantastic boon to investors drawn to this style of investing, as it allows you to unleash your inner economist, and bet on an upcoming trend, while at the same time minimizing your risk of erroneously selecting either overvalued securities, or over-investing in ones that will not profit from the impending growth area.

To do this effectively however, it is imperative to pick the right vehicle - names and tickers can often be misleading, and thematic ETFs can be wildly different in terms of their constituent baskets and risk characteristics.

I believe LIT to be an excellent vehicle through which to gain exposure to the lithium battery technology trend. I think it should certainly merit consideration for the allocation of a small part of the speculative/satellite side of your portfolio.

In this article, I will first walk through the trend that is lithium battery technology, and then take a look under the hood of LIT itself.

ESG - style investing has taken centre stage over the past few years, with everyone from behemoth asset managers (such as the biggest of them all, Blackrock), to socially-conscious individual investors, electing to either direct funds towards ESG-style investments, or to exclude securities that do not match up to their criteria of environmentally and socially responsible investing.

This presents both opportunities and challenges to enterprising investors, who now have a seemingly ever-increasingly complex set of new factors to include in their calculus regarding investment decisions and where to allocate their capital. The area is fraught with ambiguity, and it can seem impossible to pinpoint the causal source of returns from a company's activities due to their relation with ESG.

For instance, out-of-vogue stocks victim to the onslaught of ESG investment decisions, and the direction of flows away from clearly non-ESG friendly stocks (such as coal mining, to give an obvious example), could be recipient of unwarranted selloffs due purely to being involved in an out-of-favour area, and, in the process, fall below their fundamental value. This can feasibly thus represent a fantastic buying opportunity, even given the bleak outlook in terms of future growth opportunities for the securities in question. The Warren Buffet aphorism "Be greedy when others are fearful" comes to mind.

Or, by expecting the growth of ESG-related securities to continue purely based on the anticipation of more and more institutional managers pouring capital into them, could an investor hobbling themselves by buying into an overvalued area sure to eventually regress to its intrinsic value?

In situations like this, where you want more assurance about likely growth areas, it can be helpful to take a step back from the more abstract areas mentioned above, and look at what you can concretely say about growth opportunities within the area. What has caused ESG to be so popular? It is not because more and more fund managers are pouring money into the sector. That is a symptom, not a cause. The principal cause of the proliferation of ESG investing is that the consensus view among scientists and policymakers alike is that we are on an unsustainable path in terms of our global energy usage and pollution of the environment, and there is thus an enormous amount of pressure being placed on businesses and governments to put us on a more sustainable path by altering their respective activities.

As Peter Thiel says in his own answer to his infamous interview question, "What important truth do very few people agree with you on",

...Without technological change, if China doubles its energy production over the next two decades, it will also double its air pollution. If every one of India’s hundreds of millions of households were to live the way Americans already do— using only today’s tools— the result would be environmentally catastrophic. Spreading old ways to create wealth around the world will result in devastation, not riches. In a world of scarce resources, globalization without new technology is unsustainable.

The growth in ESG investing is mainly resultant of the collective effort to address this problem. So it may be wise to attempt to invest in this area in a more concrete way, without taking the thinly-veiled gamble on the direction of future flows which is what constitutes much ESG investing today.

A far more concrete way to invest in areas likely to benefit from this trend is to invest the technologies that are themselves part of the infrastructure of the movement. If identified and selected correctly, an investor can latch onto what are highly likely to beneficiaries of the growth in the ESG trend, as firms and governments will inevitably demand more of this infrastructure as their need to do so inexorably increases. Growing demand is one of the main root causes of the growth in valuation of firms. If you can identify firms likely to be recipient of this increased demand, you are likely to have found an investment opportunity worth investigating.

Enter lithium battery technologies.

Lithium battery technologies refers to all aspects (from mining and production, to development and implementation) of the value chain of lithium batteries - highly efficient battery technologies which use lithium ion as part of their electrochemistry. There are two principal demand drivers of lithium battery technology at present - these involve its use in storing the energy produced by clean/renewable energy sources, and its use as the battery component in electric vehicles.

To say battery technology is important to the impending clean energy wave would be similar to saying computers were important to the growth of the internet - i.e. an incredible understatement. Improved battery technology is absolutely imperative to the scaling of the sector. Have you ever wondered why we don't just scrap all the fossil fuel burning plants to make way for wind or solar energy farms? If we have the technology to harness this energy, then why does the government not push for these taking up a far bigger share of our energy consumption?

The main reason for this is because with legacy energy, power can be virtually turned on-and-off (i.e. the required fossil fuels burned) at will. For the main renewable energy types (wind and solar energy), the energy produced has to be stored in batteries. Few, if any, places get enough consistent behaviour from the sources of the energy to use it constantly and consistently (although anyone who has played links golf in Ireland or Scotland might beg to differ - the wind seems to be pretty constant and consistent there!). Therefore, this energy has to be stored in batteries. To do this at a commercial scale has, up until recently, been prohibitively expensive.

This is changing with lithium battery technology. Lithium batteries have a far higher density than traditional battery types (up to 150 watt-hours of energy per kilogram, compared to nickel-metal hydride batteries at 60-70WH/kg and lead acid ones (the type traditionally used in cars) at 25WH/kg), and their cost is coming down at a rate of knots. The price for lithium batteries has come down by 98% in the past three decades. They are expected to continue falling, reaching and indeed surpassing the price of traditional alternative battery options in the next few years, with this being described as "the perfect storm" with the envisioned mass adoption of clean energy and electric vehicles over the coming decades.

Many countries are committed to improving their clean energy capacity and production. The Biden administration plans to invest $2tn in clean energy. This, as well as the plan to completely decarbonize the power sector by 2035, and also the desire to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. China - the world's biggest consumer of energy (since 2011, it has burned more coal than all of the other countries combined!) also appears fully committed to the clean energy revolution. China plans to force regional grid firms to buy at least 40% of their power from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. In 2019, just 11% of our global energy usage came from renewable sources, so the upside runway is quite evident.

The upshot of all this is that there is a clear structural trend towards the adoption of renewable energy by countries worldwide - along with the two global powerhouses mentioned above, many other countries are committed to transforming the composition of their energy usage to the renewable side. Lithium battery technologies are the clear beneficiaries of this. Of the current battery options, lithium is by far the most viable and efficient, and so it will be instrumental in the growth of the sector. While there are trials going on with some other battery types (such as saltwater, and even human urine powered batteries), these are only in the development phase, and only infinitesimally more likely to usurp lithium in the near to medium term, if not longer.

The other secular and indeed structural growth area for lithium batteries is the uptake in the usage of electric vehicles, with Tesla at the forefront of this - although most other car manufacturers are either producing, or plan to introduce, electrical vehicle ranges. All EV's, and most hybrids, use lithium ion batteries.

The growth in the uptake of EVs won't be for purely environmental reasons, either. If oil prices increase, as lithium continues to decrease, and as charging infrastructure improves, they could soon (and likely will) become more economical choices in terms of cost to the consumer when buying a new car. So even taking into account people who are indifferent to their impact on the environment, EVs could conceivably become the default option in the near to medium term for consumers, which would mean that lithium has far from seen the full degree of upside available to it. Even if global EV growth continues at the current predicted trend (26.8% CAGR to 2030), this still represents a huge demand driver for lithium technologies.

Another potential growth area is of course with batteries for gadgets such as laptops, smartphones and portable battery stations. Although my thesis for the main drivers lies with the clean energy and electric vehicles, this is another area that could represent significant future demand.

In total, Market Research Future estimated a CAGR for the lithium battery market of 15.8% for the period 2020-2026. It's rare you can identify a growth area with such clarity ex-ante, but the market for lithium battery technologies appears to be just that.

One of the best ways to invest in a clear growth theme such as this one is through a thematic ETF. ETFs have been incredibly beneficial to individuals, offering heretofore impossible to achieve accessibility, cheapness, and exposure opportunities, and nowhere is this more evident than in the form of thematic ETFs. It is a growing subset of investing, and an excellent recent episode of Lets Talk ETFs went through some of the benefits pertinent to the area. They enable you to efficiently express a view on a future market trend, while outsourcing the individual security selection to the issuer. However, the difference in performance between thematic ETFs can be as wide, or wider, than between securities in an industry themselves, so it is therefore imperative to look under the hood and to see that you are getting a basket of securities that are well-positioned to benefit directly from your identified theme, as and when your thesis comes to fruition - while getting them at a fair price to enable good capital appreciation prospects.

LIT, in my opinion, does a fantastic job of capturing the lithium battery technology trend. It is a passive ETP that tracks the Solactive Global Lithium Index, and its holdings run the gamut in terms of their involvement in the lithium battery technology value chain.

Although at first glance an investor may baulk at the size of its biggest holding (Albemarle Corp. (ALB) at 12.60%), it's a well-chosen weighting in my opinion, as ALB accounted for 19% of worldwide lithium mining in 2019. Weightings then jump down to 6.06% for Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd, a China-based company engaged in the research, development, production and sales of deeply processed lithium products, and one of the world's largest lithium manufacturers. Other top holdings include EVE Energy Co Ltd (5.55%) and Panasonic Corp (3.70%).

Tesla (TSLA), clearly the fund's flagship name in terms of the layman's familiarity with lithium battery technology, has an interesting weighting at 3.44%. Hardly has a stock ever been so divisive in terms of arguments over its valuation, so the weighting here gives enough of a position to make the upside felt if it does go on to dominate the market for electric vehicles, or, perhaps more importantly, its other business lines (particularly their plans regarding the manufacture of the batteries) - although on the flip side, the weighting is not so much that it would be highly detrimental to the fund's performance if TSLA's valuation were to proceed to come back to earth.

LIT holds 40 companies in total across the spectrum of lithium battery technology activities. It is also re-constituted and rebalanced annually, so is kept fresh in terms of its exposures.

The only real directly competing ETF of LIT is the Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT), with a wider range of clean energy and alternative technology (such as driverless/electric car) ETFs available to investors, but with those only tangentially offering the same niche exposure towards lithium battery technology. LIT does offer a slightly higher TER of 0.75% (compared to 0.59% for BATT), although with a market cap of $3.39bn compared to $184m for LIT and BATT respectively, and a respective daily volume of $38.42m and $2.51m, you get incredible liquidity on the former.

In terms of valuation, as with many tech-oriented companies in the modern era, it is futile to use traditional yardsticks such as the PE. This is largely because companies are wont to reinvest funds rather than declare them as earnings. The key is to ascertain whether prices are so high that future cash flows, even if the sector takes off, are unlikely to merit the current valuations.

I think that, despite precipitous growth of 127% over the past 12 months, LIT, which took a massive hit from it's February high of 71.83 before regaining much of that (currently ~$70 at the time of writing), there is far more runway for the constituent companies given the growth drivers mentioned throughout this article. I see fantastic potential growth in the future, and even conservative estimates of the expectations for lithium battery technologies would render this a highly attractive proposition. It also offers great diversification across different areas of the lithium battery technology space, which is an attractive feature of the product.

It is admittedly a niche trend for a thematic ETF, but one which it is hard to argue against the upside case for. As lithium battery growth continues exponentially, and will likely be the infrastructural backbone of the renewable energy and electric vehicle revolution, it offers an incredible potential that has been far from fully priced in.

There are two caveats for LIT, with the main one being its exposure to China. With China being by far it's biggest exposure country (30.77% exposure to China), it may warrant some, particularly those investors with an already high exposure to China, or those leery of the prospect of an escalation in the trade war, to conduct further research so that they can be fully confident in holding a product with that kind of exposure. I personally feel any escalation to a trade war between the US and China would be unlikely to feature the lithium sector in terms of sanctions from the US, as this would add to the cost of lithium for American producers and make little sense, especially given the country's commitment to renewable energy and the market for EVs there.

The other main risk is that there is no guarantee the price will not retrench a bit in the short term, especially given that it has currently seen an upsurge over the past month back towards its all time high. However, I am recommending this as a medium-to-long term investment, and so this will not affect you particularly if you share that horizon - and I would be reluctant to recommend waiting for a drop back to April levels, lest it continue to grow further. I feel it is an excellent time to get into what is a sure-fire growth area over the coming years and decades.

In summary, I believe the lithium battery technology trend is one in undeniable ascent, and LIT the perfect product through which to track it. Although possibly a more niche or esoteric thematic area than many may be used to, with the undeniable secular and structural forces driving the use of lithium batteries, and given the growth characteristics and demand-side dynamics, it may well be one turning your mind towards. I can therefore issue a confident buy recommendation for allocating a small part of the speculative side of your portfolio to LIT.