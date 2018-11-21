Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), Co-CFOs Christos Begleris and Simos Spyrou, and SBLK Head of Research Constantinos Simantiras joined J Mintzmyer's Value Investor's Edge Live on June 8, 2021, to discuss the dry bulk markets and forward prospects and capital allocation. Star Bulk Carriers is the largest US-listed dry bulk company with 128 vessels on the water. With rates surging, SBLK is focused on the "2 Ds" of dividends and deleveraging. We expect to see substantial payouts throughout there year.

This interview and discussion is relevant for anyone with dry bulk investments or interest in the overall sector, including Diana Shipping (DSX), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), EuroDry (EDRY), Genco Shipping (GNK), Grindrod Shipping (GRIN), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Navios Maritime (NM), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Pangea Logistics (PANL), Safe Bulkers (SB), Scorpio Bulkers, and Seanergy Maritime (SHIP).

Topics Covered

(<2:00) Intro/Disclosures

Intro/Disclosures (2:00) What is driving the current strength in rates?

What is driving the current strength in rates? (3:45) What are the primary risk factors to watch?

What are the primary risk factors to watch? (6:00) How big of an impact are China-Australia tensions?

How big of an impact are China-Australia tensions? (7:45) What is driving increased Capesize volatility?

What is driving increased Capesize volatility? (11:45) What is behind the huge disconnect in FFA levels?

What is behind the huge disconnect in FFA levels? (15:00) What is the current status of the newbuild market?

What is the current status of the newbuild market? (18:15) How do proposed environmental regulations impact SBLK?

How do proposed environmental regulations impact SBLK? (23:30) How would a carbon tax or higher oil prices impact SBLK?

How would a carbon tax or higher oil prices impact SBLK? (25:00) Overall capital allocation priorities? Leverage target?

Overall capital allocation priorities? Leverage target? (27:00) Current strategy for time-charters vs. spot exposure?

Current strategy for time-charters vs. spot exposure? (28:15) Updates on scrubber economics? Any hedging?

Updates on scrubber economics? Any hedging? (33:00) What differentiates SBLK from peers, why invest here?

Full Interview Transcript Below

J Mintzmyer: Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon for everyone joining us from Europe. We're hosting another iteration of Value Investor's Edge Live, recording at 10 AM Eastern Time on June 8, 2021. Today, we're hosting Star Bulk Carriers, stock symbol SBLK, to talk a little bit about the dry bulk markets and the current environment. Today we're hosting Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk, Christos Begleris and Simos Spyrou, the co-CFOs, and Constantinos Simantiras who is their Lead Analyst. Welcome, everyone. Thanks for joining the call today.

Hamish Norton: Thank you for having us, J.

JM: Absolutely. The dry bulk market has staged a pretty remarkable turnaround compared to a year ago, especially compared to the depths of last year. But there's also been a lot of volatility, especially in the Capesize rates. So, let's start off big picture. What's driving the overall strength in dry bulk rates and how sustainable is this? Is this a short-term phenomenon or rebalancing or is this a longer term picture of the market?

HN: Yeah. Constantinos Simantiras, why don't you take that?

Constantinos Simantiras: Thanks Hamish. So yeah, well, it has been a very strong start to the year. There is a huge pent-up demand as the world reopens from COVID and vaccination programs are rollout. There is synchronized stimulus taking place across all major economies, which is inflating important needs. And most importantly, there are huge inefficiencies in trade taking place due to quarantines, related to COVID, which created delays but also due to political tension, for example, between Australia and China, or China and India, which is creating a redistribution of trade lanes and causes even more inefficiencies.

Now how sustainable this is? We are very optimistic actually, because the supply picture is actually better than ever, both on the short-term and medium-term, the low -- we have an order book, a very low order book of less than 6% guaranteeing that the next couple of years we'll see minimal deliveries. The capacity of the yard is being filled with container vessels and other types of vessels. And at the same time, I'm looking into the medium term, there are environmental regulations that are likely to make the supply picture even better through slow steaming with our CO2 taxes were being proposed. So, so yeah, we are very confident for the next few years.

JM: Certainly, a good backdrop, but what are the primary risks or what are the factors that you're watching as kind of the Lead Analyst at your company and stuff that might be concerning or potential risk factor?

CS: Okay, so well, looking on the supply side, I think that the main risk to monitor is ordering. It's good that we don't see any ordering right now. But, a strong increase in ordering would definitely be a warning sign. A potential sub correction of oil prices, which again, I currently do not see it, we are still at very early stages of the world reopening. Then on the demand side, we could see, well, I would say a potential escalation of political tensions that would cause a prolonged correction of Chinese imports.

Again, I will - it's very difficult to say this is possible in terms of supply and demand. And, maybe later in the year we might see the Chinese growth slowing down as they tried to control commodity prices, but this is one of the few years where we have the rest of the world growing at really high growth rates. And we believe that this will mitigate any short-term slowdown from China.

JM: So, it sounds to me like on a global macro sense, you're obviously paying attention to China and China's growth and also global GDP growth and then on a more micro sense, you're watching that order book, making sure that's…

CS: Correct. Exactly spot on. And, we need to highlight that, right now we even have developed economies that are growing at a really high pace due to the pent-up demand and restocking that is needed. And this is something we haven't experienced for almost a decade.

JM: Certainly, I think the infrastructure is also a point of investment. The United States pursuing a major bill, it's going to be it's going to take a while to pass through the political system. But, there just hasn't been a lot of infrastructure investment since the global financial crisis, right, since 2009, 2010. There's really been a decade of underinvestment in infrastructure across the United States and Europe and many other countries. So hopefully, we'll see a swing back there.

CS: Yeah, exactly. Yeah.

JM: So, on a related note, because you mentioned China and one of the topics we've kind of followed closely is the China Australia tensions around the coal import ban. How much of an impact is this having on dry bulk? To me, it seems like it's definitely helping the midsize market. But is that a major factor? And how much should we be watching that particular part of the market?

CS: Well, you've correctly said that it has had a positive effect on the midsize the vessels, but generally, this is positive, this is medium to long term positive, because in the short term, it creates inefficiencies in trade, redistribution of trade lanes. It's positive for ton miles, as we're saying that the China is importing from longer distances like South Africa, like the United States, Canada, Colombia.

But, we believe that even if the tension ease between China and Australia, China will try to diversify their import needs away from Australia, and this will be a medium term positive. And it's not only coal, it's actually iron ore as well. I mean, we should see more iron ore coming from the Atlantic, from Brazil as more volumes come during the next few years.

JM: Yeah, is certainly very interesting to follow from a geopolitical sense, right. China has this massive dependence on Australia for their iron ore. They've been investing in Brazil for the last decade. They're investing more and more to Africa. There was a leaked document that came out, it was in the Australian press a couple of weeks ago, talking about China's, I think was five-year plan to kind of diversify away from Australia.

And of course, that is right, very bullish for dry bulk, because the ton miles are far longer to go to Africa, or go to Brazil. So, very interesting to follow that. Pivoting a little bit here, I mentioned it in the intro, but these Capesize rates, and I know they're always volatile, but the Capesize rates have been remarkably volatile over the last month or two, whereas the midsize rates are flat. I mean, they're so strong and so steady and just very strong. So what's the disconnect between those two markets?

HN: I'll let Constantin amplify on this answer. But I mean, I have to say the Capesize rates have been quite volatile compared to Supramax and Panamax rates. But the Capesize rates I wouldn't say they've been unusually volatile in a percentage way. In a dollars per day rate way, they may be very unusually volatile based on recent history, but their percentage volatility is not unusual. What's unusual is how steady the cape -- sorry that Panamax and Supramax rates have been. And Constantin, why don't you,

CS: Well, let's talk about the disconnect. I mean, on the smaller sizes, well the smaller sizes enjoy a broader spectrum of cargoes. They have been going a really a record high exports of grains. There is a cascade of on coal trades, as we mentioned before, and then there's cascade from even from containers to do the boom we're seeing container rates that we see cargos being redirected into dry bulk actually.

And more importantly on the smaller size this has been a huge boost from steel exports due to the widening arbitrage between the West and the Pacific. I mean, if you look at steel prices in the U.S. in the EU, we are at $1300 to $1500 per ton and in the Pacific, the production - the steel prices are around $800, $900 a ton. There's a huge arbitrage which is, it has pushed the backhaul cargos and backhaul rates significantly higher in supporting of the smaller sizes.

Now in Capes, you're right that they have been more volatile. But this is, see this is traditional seasonality for capes. I mean, we during the first few months of every year, we have significantly less iron ore exports taking place, especially from Brazil, which is really important ton mile contributor. And at the same time, there has been major issues on some Brazil terminals, Ponta da Madeira, specifically, which caused the strong increase of VLOC congestion.

And these actually created some oversupply in the Atlantic and at the same time, we had strikes in Colombian coal affecting coal exports, strikes in Canada affecting iron ore exports, so there were limited alternative for the larger vessels. The good thing though, is that during the last month, we've seen all the negative factors slowly reversing and we expect that gradually over the next one two months, you will see a tighter Capesize market than more normal spreads between the larger vessels and the smaller sizes.

I mean, with Panamax is at high 20s, 30,000s mean the upside potential for cape is really, really high. So, let's see how this will play out during the next quarters.

JM: Yeah, it'll be exciting to see that and the FFA market, Forward Freight Agreement market certainly agrees I mean, the July numbers and the Q3 numbers are much higher. I think they're in the mid-30s now. However, this brings up another point, a question I wanted to ask. We look at the FFA market and I realize it's not super liquid, but we look at that and we see a very weak calendar '22 FFA market and a non-existent really calendar '23 FFA market. Even though you and I know and we just talked about, the order book is non-existent. The global demand is obviously growing. So, what's going on with this FFA market? Why are the '22 levels so low?

CS: Well, you know J, I think it's we should not be using FFA as a market signal. Because the forward curve -- the forward contract, as you correctly said of 2022 and 2023 are relatively liquid. But if we need to say something about that, it's the steep backwardation usually can be viewed as a sign of a bull market signal. But we definitely cannot use it as a forecast. And perhaps, we will talk perhaps for our charting strategy later on. But yeah, I wouldn't focus too much on the forward contracts. And I would focus more on the fundamentals, as you correctly said.

JM: Yes, it certainly makes sense. I mean, we just don't have the liquidity, right, in participation in those FFAs. I know, the front month, right, July and the front quarter, Q3. There's a lot of speculators in there. There's a lot of companies and such in there, but there's not a lot of volume in '22. This is kind of oddball question, but is it possible to add like a synthetic operating leverage to your company by buying a bunch of those '22 FFAs on the long side, is that part is that possible?

HN: I mean, one could, in principle buy FFAs and add operating leverage, you know, it is relatively risky thing to do. Because, for example, if the trade goes against you, you have to put up cash collateral well in advance of the actual cash flows from the FFAs maturing. And, frankly, we've got more than enough operating leverage we think as is. Every $1,000 a day is about $46 million annually to our bottom line.

CS: I would add here, though, that we've been discussing that with our chartering department, and there are -- sometimes there are arbiters to be taken over manually. When you might go out and charter a vessel for a year or two years going into 2022 and then you might go out and buy back the 2022 calendar and lock the arbitrage between the two, that would be a safer choice and without taking the risks that Hamish mentioned.

JM: Yeah, that certainly makes sense. I've just thrown out wild ideas, because I see the calendar '22 FFAs and they just do not make sense to me whatsoever.

CS: We are definitely thinking of these things. But yeah, there are risks involved as Hamish correctly said.

JM: So, you mentioned that the big risk on the supply side, and this is something we watch very closely as well are potential new builds. So, if a company wanted to go out there today and buy new ships, hopefully they won't. But let's say they went out there next week and ordered new vessels, how long is that going to take until they deliver? What kind of timeframe would that be?

CS: Well, if you order a new building today, let's say it's about two years to get delivered, but the new building you order today first of all is going to cost you a lot more money, because steel prices have just about doubled and on a Capesize dry bulk carrier that is something like $14 million of extra costs because of steel. And then, are you going to order a ship with a fuel oil only engine given the carbon emissions regulations that the IMO is going to be enforcing from 2023 onwards?

You might look pretty stupid ordering a fuel oil only ship today. But, of course, the alternatives have problems as well. You could order a dual fuel LNG and fuel oil ship. LNG doesn't necessarily solve the political problems around greenhouse gas emissions, but it will cost you another $5 million to $10 million in the LNG, yeah.

Simos Spyrou: Just to add, this is Simos to what Hamish has just said about the lack of options for sort of zero carbon emission engines, slots are taken by other segments that need higher value vessels from shipyards, for example, containers. So, given that shipyards have feeling that they're even in slots, in Japan, for example, we did not see available slots until well into 2024.

In China, we may find some slots in 2023 in second and third year yards. However, in good shipyards taking delivery of a new vessel, you're really talking about 2024, with all the hesitation in ordering a new vessel, given what Hamish has just said about the dual fuel LNG engine.

JM: Yeah, I think that's a really important color because you mentioned the rising price of steel and the uncertainty and propulsion and you add those two together, and you're talking about a $20 million increase price tag, and you're talking about 2024 deliveries. So, it just seems like a beautiful setup on the supply side. We just really hope that the other tribal companies don't screw it up and over order.

CS: And there you can also add the FFA of 2020 for being extremely discounted, so it doesn't offer any support there as well.

JM: Yeah, definitely, definitely interesting. We just hope it'll continue. And I've been very, very happy the last year to just see like almost zero dry bulk orders, and hopefully it remains the same. So, let's pivot a little bit. I think Hamish already kind of started to a little bit, let's talk about the upcoming environmental regulations and there's also a proposal out there for some sort of carbon tax. So, how would these proposals impact Star Bulk and what is Star Bulk doing to position themselves?

HN: Okay, so, look just big picture, the more regulations and the more intrusive the regulations, the better Star Bulk does relative to its peers, because Star Bulk is one of the very largest companies in the dry bulk business and we can afford to pay for the cost of regulatory compliance in a way that some of our peers might have more trouble.

And the regulations coming up start with something called EEXI, where basically ships will have at one time in 2023 to meet a fuel efficiency requirement, which will be largely solved through something called engine power limitation, which is really just what it sounds like limiting the power that our engines will be able to produce below the power that they were designed to produce. And this engine power limitation will be able to be overridden by the captain in a safety emergency.

But otherwise, it will require the engine to burn less fuel and for the ship therefore to have a lower top speed. Other things that can be done are adding other fuel saving modifications such as ducts, just before the propeller that make the propeller more efficient, better bottom paint more frequent whole cleaning or basically whole cleaning robots or wind assisted ship propulsion, but primarily it will be engine power limitation.

Then from 2023 on to 2030, there will be something called the carbon intensity index, which is probably more important, which will require ships to basically produce less and less CO2 per unit of transportation work. And, that will require not just engine power limitation, but probably weather routing and speed optimization. Again, probably more expensive bottom paints, probably more frequent haul cleanings, wind assisted ship propulsion can be a factor and other fuel saving technologies such as that.

And we're looking at all of that. Our fleet is relatively more fuel efficient than the average. So, we will have less trouble with that than some.

JM: Yes, it's certainly interesting. And when I hear engine power limitation, I can imagine,

HN: It's great. Because they're more bullish. Right, because basically what happens is if you have a strong market today, the fleet will speed up. Whereas if you have a strong market in 2024, 2025, there will be a real ceiling on how much the fleet can speed up.

JM: Yeah, it's pretty remarkable, and the more I hear about these regulations, the more bullish I get on our particular companies, right, and particular tonnage. But a lot of times, from investors, I hear folks are afraid to invest in shipping companies because of their fear of regulation. So, it seems like there's a disconnect out there in the messaging. What sort of things do you think companies could do to get over that messaging? Is there some sort of better way to frame that or communicate that stuff?

HN: Well, they should be talking to you.

JM: We'll see. We'll have to see. But no, it's very interesting. Engine power limitation is such a phenomenally bullish thing. And it just doesn't seem to be getting the headlines it deserves.

CS: You also mentioned the carbon - potential carbon tax, where the effect would be similar I mean, it would actually create even further slow steaming pressures, and it will be a market based tool to decrease speed and push freight rates higher actually.

HN: Yeah, no. A carbon tax is the same thing as high oil prices. And high fuel prices are good for dry bulk. They're not good for the container business necessarily. They're not necessarily good for the tanker business, because tankers carry fuel. But dry bulk ships do not carry fuel oil. They burn fuel oil, and the more expensive the fuel oil gets, the slower the fleet will tend to go. And therefore, in effect, the carrying capacity of the fleet is reduced, which drives charter rates up. So, the carbon tax is great for us.

JM: Yeah, I mean, there's a phenomenal chart that was just posted on Twitter a couple days ago that shows even the last year just over the last year, there's been obvious changes in the global fleet speeds based on the rates. It responds almost immediately to the both the bunker fuel rates as an input and also the time charter and spot rates as inputs.

HN: Yes. Yes.

JM: All right. So, we love to see it, I like to hear about this stuff. I don't necessarily want to take a political stance one way or the other. But as an investor, I see these things in a bullish light. So, let's pivot a little bit and talk about the company, overall capital allocation priorities and target leverage. So, as Star Bulk you built up a lot of leverage over the last couple of years as the markets were tougher and you did a huge scrubber program. Now you're deleveraging and you have a clear dividend program, which we think of the allocation priorities going forward?

HN: Well, okay. So, for the near term, we will be focused on the dividend and deleveraging. And we're certainly not ordering new buildings at the moment. We certainly don't rule out acquisitions, but any acquisitions we make, we'd like to use our equity. We don't want to interfere with the dividend and the deleveraging and we may be able to use our equity in very creative ways if we're trading at a significant premium valuation.

JM: Yeah, let's hope you have the opportunity to do that. Right. Yeah. I mean, your stock goes up a lot. So, yes, let's hope that's a possibility. I mean, you had a moment, you had a window a few weeks ago, where you were trading at a bit of a premium, and then it quickly came back down now. So hopefully, we'll get back up there.

HN: Yeah, I mean, look, the FFA market and the spot market were quite a bit higher. And I think that we believe will return and we're pretty optimistic.

JM: So, I mean, considering your optimism and considering the facts that we know about 2022 on the supply side and the hopes we have for the demand side, what's your time charter strategy at this point? Is it mostly spot? Are you taking any sort of time charters?

HN: We are chartering out a bit, Constantin, why don't you address that?

CS: We are currently focusing on the spot market and opportunistically doing some short periods. When I say short periods, we're talking about three to five months, four to six months. Main reason is that we have a very positive market outlook. And the forward curve, as you said, it doesn't -- does not justify taking longer covers, because we would have to accept really big discounts on the following in on the prompt months. But as the year progresses and as we go into Q3 and Q4, perhaps this will change. And, so that...

HN: And it's the smaller ships. It's the smaller ships that were chartering out, right.

CS: Correct. Correct. Yeah. You're right. Hamish.

JM: Yeah, it certainly makes sense. We just got done talking about the calendar '22 FFAs being way too low. So, I was hoping you weren't fixing out your entire fleet for 2022 at these rates.

HN: Yeah, yeah.

JM: Excellent. Let's talk about scrubbers. So, huge scrubber program big investment in 2019 into 2020. And, COVID kind of derailed that a little bit in terms of fuel spreads, but now the fuel spreads are back. So, what are you doing now? Are you hedging any of that? Or is it all just excess cash flow?

HN: We're not hedging yet in any significant way. We might hedge at higher spreads between low sulfur and high sulfur fuel. The spreads in the spot market right now are order of $120 a ton. And in the forward market, they're somewhat higher. But they're not quite where we would want to hedge significant amounts.

CS: But I think Hamish we need to -- we would also like to see the reopening of world economies whether the early stages, especially in terms of oil consumption and jet fuel. And the signal we've taken from other commodities, they've really surprised us to the upside. So, for now, I think there's no need to hedge.

HN: Right and but just to get a sense for the impact even at $120 a ton spread, we burn somewhere between 800,000 and a million tons of fuel oil per year depending on the strength of the market and the speed of our fleet. And at $120 a ton, that's more than $100 million to our bottom line as a result of the scrubbers that cost us on the order of $230 million.

JM: Yeah, significant. I mean, and that was even with I would say disappointment last year. Right. So, and even that is to your payback?

HN: Yeah. Yeah. I mean, at $120 a ton, it's on the order of a two years, a little over a two-year payback, but not much. And in January of 2020, the spread was $350 a ton. And I'm not sure I'm expecting that to come back in the same way, but we're expecting it to be more than $120 a ton.

JM: Yeah, it's remarkable to see that and you mentioned, yeah, it's 120 right now. And it sounds like if we got higher levels, which maybe you are hoping for 140, 150, then you would start to do more of a hedging strategy. Is that fair?

HN: Yeah, at higher levels we would be more inclined to hedge.

JM: Yeah, certainly, certainly makes sense. So, all right, fantastic. I know, the scrubbers were I mean, it was controversial, right. In 2019, it was a controversial investment. In 2020, it was kind of uncertain, and now we're reaping the rewards from that investment. It looks like that.

HN: Yes. Yes.

JM: So, I guess what else the question that a lot of investors ask, and what risk factors? I know, we covered this at the start, but I think it's worth circling back. We mentioned the order book. What other sort of risk factors are we looking at? Is it just all global macro stuff? Or there are there other sort of factors?

HN: It's basically global macro risk factors. We're sort of crazy Black Swans like, a global pandemic was obviously bad. And you could imagine other things could be bad, horrible earthquakes, tsunamis affecting specific ports could be bad things, but how can you predict things like that? The world looks like it's set up to be very good for dry bulk for the next few years. But crazy things,

CS: There's some political risk. But yeah, how can you predict that?

JM: Yeah, and I think that's true for I mean, any stock on the stock market, any company is going to face those same sort of political and regulatory risks and that sort of things. But…

HN: Well, the regulatory risks are all seem to be all good.

JM: Which is, you can't say that for too many businesses, can you?

HN: Yes.

JM: So certainly, certainly very interesting time. But we'll keep our fingers crossed. Of course, I mean, we've been, the last couple of years have been both humbling and rewarding, right, in different phases for shipping investments.

HN: Yes.

JM: So, we'll keep our eyes on the horizon. So, thanks, again Hamish and the team Christos, Simos and Constantinos for joining us today. Closing remarks from Hamish and CFOs, if you'd like. What differentiates Star Bulk? Why pick your stock over all the peers that are out there? There's a lot of, there's way too many dry bulk stocks out there. So, why pick Star Bulk?

HN: So, Star Bulk, I mean, we have a fleet that is broadly spread over the range between Supramaxes and the largest Capesizes. So, we give people exposure to all the sizes. We have a strong balance sheet. And we have the kind of corporate governance that you would expect of a U.S. listed public company, which is not universally the case in this industry.

We have real institutional investors on our board, we have a compensation committee that is serious about paying management when the shareholders make money. Management are all employees of the company, everybody who works on managing our ships is an employee of the company. And because we're incentivized to think and act like shareholders, and in fact, we are shareholders, we focused on getting the lowest operating cost in the industry.

We have the lowest overhead in the industry, and we have excellent chartering results. So, that's really what differentiates us.

SS: Although Hamish has covered a broad range of attributes of Star Bulk, just to add that we are the largest U.S. listed dry bulk company. And hence, we also have the highest liquidity. And as we have discussed in this call, we have a dividend policy that basically returns all free cash flow generated above a certain threshold to our shareholders.

CS: And scrubbers, I would say. It's also important that almost, we have almost 120 vessels fitted with scrubbers and once the economy rebounds from COVID, it's going to be really energy intensive and in an increasing oil price environment we will be earning an additional -- some additional earnings from those.

SS: As well as a very competitive platform, I would say the most competitive in terms of cost breakeven among any of the other public peers.

JM: I think you made the case very well, quite centered around the largest most efficient fleet and strong corporate governance and that corporate governance is particularly very welcome in the shipping space. And I'm very happy with how Star Bulk have managed. So, thanks again gentlemen for joining us this morning.

HN: Thank you.

CS: Thank you, J.

SS: Thank you.

JM: This concludes another iteration of Value Investor's Edge Live. We just hosted Star Bulk Carriers, stock symbol SBLK to discuss the dry bulk markets. This is recorded on 8 June, 2021 at about 10 o'clock Eastern Time. Nothing on this call constitutes official company guidance or investment recommendations in any form.