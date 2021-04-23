JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) new CEO and turnaround plan generated some excitement, but investors should look at the company's situation with sober eyes and ask sober questions. First, the turnaround plan looks too ambitious to be credible given Intel's deep-seated internal problem. In addition, even if the plan turns out to be an operational success, it could come at an unacceptable cost to investors. Meanwhile, the company's financial conditions are expected to deteriorate for at least a few years.

In this article, we will discuss INTC's latest earnings, business, financials, trading, and valuation so readers could reach their own informed decision.

Earnings

We will start by quickly going over the company's latest earnings to level-set everyone before moving to the main topic of considering the company's business fundamentals.

INTC reported FY Q1 earnings (FY ending Dec 2021) on 04/23/2021, resulting in the stock trading down -5.3% on the day after earnings.

Revenue declined 6.4% y/y to $18.6 billion, beating consensus estimates by 4.4%. Gross margin came in at 58.4% while operating margin came in at 32.8% compared to 38.0% a year ago. EPS for the quarter was $1.39, down 4% y/y and beating consensus by 21.3%.

On the surface, these are nice beats, but investors were focused on something much bigger: updates to the new CEO's plan to turn the company around. Unfortunately, the stock reaction suggested disappointment, which we will explore in the next section.

Business: Assessing The Turnaround Plan

Effective February 2021, Intel hired a new CEO, Patrick Gelsinger, to turn the company around. Gelsinger joined Intel in 1979 as a quality-control technician and rose through to ranks to become Intel's chief technology officer by 2001. In September 2009, Gelsinger left Intel to join EMC as president and chief operating officer. In 2012, he was named CEO of VMware (VMW). So after a 12-year odyssey, Gelsinger is back at Intel.

Before assessing Gelsinger's recently-announced turnaround plan, we should first understand Intel's history to understand how deeply rooted the issues are.

Let's start in 2013 when the company appointed Brian Krzanich as its CEO. At that time, mobile was on the ascendant, and Intel was primarily in the PC CPU business, which was on the decline. Krzanich has been with Intel since 1982, has an engineering background and extensive experience managing the company's manufacturing businesses. Unfortunately, while Krzanich sounds like a solid leader on the surface, he turned out to be a disaster.

In November 2017, Krzanich exercised stock options and sold shares in Intel worth $24 million after the company had learned, but before the news became public, all its chips sold in the last decade had a major and fundamental security vulnerability. Then, in June 2018, Krzanich resigned as CEO of Intel after an internal probe found that he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.

Besides highly questionable personal decisions that broke the camel's back, Krzanich had a history of bad judgment calls like allowing the company's manufacturing advantage to slip away, followed by frenzied M&A to patch its own execution failures.

Since 2013, and through the brief tenure of Bob Swan as CEO, Intel made one mistake after another on manufacturing, spanning all of the past three nodes: 14nm, 10nm, and 7nm. For example, originally scheduled to be delivered in late 2015 / early 2016, the 10nm didn't achieve volume production until the second half of 2019 due to the difficulty of manufacturing high transistor density, monolithic chips.

Meanwhile, in 2014, Intel's only competitor in x86, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), promoted Dr. Lisa Su to the CEO position to turn the company around from the brink of bankruptcy. Under the leadership of Lisa Su, AMD's now much-celebrated CEO with a cult following, AMD made a series of outstanding technical decisions that drove large share gains in CPUs against Intel. AMD's strength was further bolstered by the success of its manufacturing partner, TSMC (TSM).

Given this important historical context, investors are rightfully skeptical of Intel's technical debt vis-a-vis competitors. In addition, they should question if Intel's executive and board-level culture contributed to its poor hiring and technical decisions over the past decade.

Gelsinger's plan to turn around Intel include two key elements:

First, double down on internal manufacturing with a massive 2021 Capex guide of around $20 billion, up from $14.3 billion in 2020.

Invest in a new $20 billion Arizona fab expansion to push Intel into the third-party foundry business.

The market initially reacted positively to the plan, given Gelsinger's enthusiasm and confidence. However, you can't put a multiple on a CEO's cheerfulness, and soon Intel pulled back as it dawned on investors that the plan seems too ambitious, too expensive, and too uncertain.

As we discussed earlier, Intel's manufacturing has stumbled since at least 2013. In addition, the company has attempted and failed in the past to become a third-party foundry. So could the company really solve two massive problems - fixing internal manufacturing and completing with TSMC and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) in the foundry business - at the same time?

While Gelsinger is a highly respective executive, he has been out of the semiconductor business for over a decade, and the entire landscape has changed since he left. Could Gelsinger compete with the new titans of semiconductors, AMD, NVIDIA (NVDA), TSMC, and Samsung? While ambition is something to be admired, too much of it becomes reckless and dangerous.

Even if Gelsinger fixes its internal manufacturing problem and establishes a viable and likely very distant third foundry competitor over the next five years, it will likely come with high costs and generate a disappointing return on capital for investors.

For example, we know that Intel will be very unlikely to catch up with TSMC by 2023. We know this because Intel promises to deliver 7nm by 2023 but by then, TSMC will be well on its way to delivering 3nm. In other words, even if INTC hits its target, it will still lag TSMC in the medium term.

Even if INTC succeeds in attracting large foundry customers, without capacity at the leading node, Intel will likely be relegated to providing lagging edge nodes, which tends to be much more competitive (and watch up for the emerging competition from China!) and less profitable.

Not only do investors have to worry about poor returns from the foundry business, but they also have to worry about the massive cash flow to support the company's ambitious plans. Note that the hike in 2021 Capex guidance contains very little of the $20 billion Arizona expansion. In other words, investors face the risk of a permanently elevated Capex level to support the company's competitiveness.

While management is spending all this money, investors know little about the company's core profitability even in the near term. For example, during the Q1 call, management refused to comment on if 2021 margins will be the trough. Meanwhile, all evidence suggests that AMD is doing very well in the market and taking CPU market share from Intel. But, as we will see in the Financial section below, the expected declines in profitability are quite alarming.

Financials

INTC's revenue grew by a CAGR of 7.5% over the past three fiscal years. However, sell-side consensus is forecasting revenues to contract by 6.6% this fiscal year, reaching $72.7 billion and to stay flattish the following fiscal year.

Over the past three fiscal years, INTC's EBIT margin increased by 1.3% points, from 31.2% to 32.5%. However, street consensus forecasts EBIT margin to contract by 323 basis points this fiscal year to 29.3% and contract by 19 basis points the following fiscal year to 29.1%. This is due to its continued struggle with competition, internal inefficiencies, and increasing investments to support its turnaround initiatives.

Over the past three years, INTC spent 2.3% of its revenue on share-based compensation (SBC). Over the same period, diluted outstanding common shares decreased by 15.4%, suggesting that management used share repurchases to more than offset shareholder dilution. I wish the company used its capital to improve its business rather than buying so much of its lagging shares.

As a result of the revenue, margin, and share dynamics, EPS grew at a CAGR of 15.3% over the past 3 fiscal years, outpacing its revenue growth.

Things are getting ugly. Going forward, consensus is forecasting EPS to decrease by 12.7% to $4.63 this fiscal year and decrease by 1.7% to $4.55 the following fiscal year.

Return on invested capital is currently strong at 19.1%, but this will likely decrease as the company goes into the Capex intensive foundry business from a position of disadvantage.

The company's balance sheet is pretty solid. With net debt of $10.1 billion, INTC is 0.3 times levered to its trailing 12 month EBITDA of $34.5 billion.

Trading & Valuation

INTC currently trades at $57.85 per share, a market value of $233.6 billion, and an enterprise value of $243.7 billion. The stock's current dividend yield is 2.4%, 111 bps above the dividend yield for the S&P 500. Many investors buy INTC for its attractive dividend, but its high dividend also restricts its ability to reinvest in the business, especially during a critical time like today.

INTC performed very poorly over the past year, lagging the S&P 500 by an incredible 43% points. Nevertheless, the stock is trading 5.5% above its 200-day moving average and, over the past 52 weeks, has traded at a high of $68.49 and a low of $43.61 per share. Moreover, short interest is low at 1.5%, suggesting that perhaps the market isn't skeptical enough about its highly ambiguous turnaround plan.

Using consensus estimates for next fiscal year's results (FY22), INTC is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 3.4, an EV/EBIT multiple of 11.5, a P/E multiple of 12.7, and an FCF multiple of 16.9.

Relative to the S&P 500, INTC is trading at an EV/Sales premium of 25.7%, an EV/EBIT discount of 36.6%, a P/E discount of 36.2%, and an FCF discount of 21.5%.

However, adjusted for growth, INTC doesn't look so cheap as the company's PEG ratio is currently 2.0 compared to the S&P 500's PEG ratio of 1.2, a premium of 62.8%.

Key Takeaway

With revenues and margins all declining while the company plows capital into a completely new business model - third-party foundry - investors are asked to shoulder many risks. Meanwhile, there are no signs of AMD slowing down, which is bad news for Intel's market share. However, Intel's competitive position and financial future are too uncertain for me at this point, so I will eagerly watch from the sidelines.

I look forward to discussing this with you in the comment section below. If you found this article helpful, please hit the "Follow" button. Thank you for reading!