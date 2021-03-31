pawopa3336/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Quick Take

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) has filed to raise $227 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing Class A common stock, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates online marketplaces for used consumer electronics devices in China.

Given the existing investor appetite for the IPO, the firm’s accelerating revenue growth, and lowered negative operating margin, I believe the IPO is reasonably valued, so is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Shanghai, China-based AiHuiShou was founded to develop Internet-based destination portals for people and businesses to post their used electronic products for sale.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Kerry Xuefeng Chen, who was previously product manager at SYKES China.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's automated operations center:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

AHS Recycle

PJT Marketplace

Paipai Marketplace

Overseas - AHS Device

AiHuiShou has received at least $1.46 billion in equity investment from investors including C&XF Group, JD Power, 5Y Capital, Internet Fund, Tiger Global and Tiantu entities.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm markets its services online as well as offline.

As of March 31, 2021, it had 755 offline stores in 172 cities within China.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated within a reasonably tight range as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 14.7% 2020 15.2% 2019 14.4%

(Source)

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, was tripled to 3.7 in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 3.7 2020 1.2

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

While RERE is not strictly a company selling software, its Rule of 40 metric is instructive by comparison, and its most recent calculation was a very high 117% as of December 31, 2020, so the firm is performing extremely well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 119% EBITDA % -7% Total 111%

(Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Enviliance Asia as a proxy for the used market, the Chinese market for new consumer electronics was $56.3 billion during the first half of 2020.

This represents a drop of 14.13% from 1H 2019.

The drop was largely due to the effect of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail sales of the appliance subcategory accounted for a 29.3% drop during the period, while online sales increased by 7.23%, pointing to a bifurcation between retail and online sales activity that was likely replicated in other categories.

Management believes there are no direct competitors that offer the same type of end-to-end platform that it does, but the firm faces competition from other platforms for pre-owned goods in various sub-categories.

Financial Performance

AiHuiShou’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply growing topline revenue

Stable operating losses and reduced negative operating margin

Increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 231,148,000 118.7% 2020 $ 741,506,000 23.5% 2019 $ 600,283,664 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (17,004,000) -7.4% 2020 $ (70,023,000) -9.4% 2019 $ (111,726,107) -18.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (14,465,000) 2020 $ (71,831,000) 2019 $ (107,616,489) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (46,174,000) 2020 $ (63,016,000) 2019 $ (62,716,641) (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, AiHuiShou had $100.3 million in cash and $217.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($81.4 million).

IPO Details

AiHuiShou intends to raise $227 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing Class A common stock, offering 16.233 million ADSs at a proposed midpoint price of $14.00 per ADS.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), the sole Class B shareholder, will receive three votes per share and the company founder, Mr. Chen, as the sole Class C shareholder, will receive fifteen votes per share.

Existing shareholders JD.com and Windcreek Limited have indicated a non-binding interest to each purchase shares of up to $50.0 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.1 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.38%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 20% to further improve our technology capabilities; approximately 30% to diversify service offerings on our platform; approximately 30% to further expand our AHS store network and develop new sales channels for Paipai Marketplace; and approximately 20% for general corporate purposes, which may include investing in sales and marketing activities, and funding working capital needs and potential strategic investments and acquisitions. As of the date of this prospectus, we have not identified any specific targets for any acquisition of assets or businesses. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, China Renaissance, GTJA, CLSA, Tiger Brokers, CMBI, and FUTU.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,560,456,340 Enterprise Value $2,091,000,000 Price / Sales 4.11 EV / Revenue 2.41 EV / EBITDA -36.91 Earnings Per Share -$0.23 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 6.38% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $14.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$81,354,427 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -2.28% Revenue Growth Rate 118.72% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

Commentary

AiHuiShou is seeking U.S. public market investment for its general corporate expansion plans.

The company’s financials show accelerating topline revenue growth and reduced negative operating margin but increasing cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($81.4 million), so the firm is using significant cash as it ramps up.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been more or stable as revenues have increased sharply; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate has more than tripled in the most recent reporting period, a strong capital efficiency signal.

The market opportunity for selling pre-owned consumer and other electronics in China is large and likely appears to be benefiting from the pandemic’s effects as the firm’s growth pattern suggests.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 43% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its relationship with investor and partner JD Group. If that relationship were to sour, the effect on RERE’s growth trajectory would likely be significant. However, given JD Group’s interest in acquiring an even larger stake, I judge this risk to be minimal.

As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 2.4x. Although RERE continues to produce operating losses, which are a negative in the current U.S. IPO environment, the company’s revenue growth trajectory is impressive.

Given the existing investor appetite for the IPO, the firm’s accelerating revenue growth and lowered negative operating margin, I believe the IPO is reasonably valued and worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 17, 2021.