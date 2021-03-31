ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) intends to raise $34 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is a biomedical firm developing minimally-invasive, non-surgical products for women’s health.

FEMY’s large markets will likely be a result of its yet-to-be approved products, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Suwanee, Georgia-based Femasys was founded to initially develop permanent birth control and occlusion confirmation systems.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman, CEO and president Kathy Lee-Sepsick, who has previously been a senior executive in medical technology companies.

The firm's lead products are its FemBloc and FemChec contraception technologies, as well as its FemaSeed artificial insemination infertility treatment system.

Below is the current status of the firm’s program pipeline:

Investors in the firm have invested at least $78 million in equity investment and include John Dyett, CFIC-2015 NV Kim Woo Investments, and SPK Femasys LLC.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the U.S. contraceptive market was an estimated $7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $10 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4% from 2020 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing awareness of the need for sexual and reproductive health among women of child-bearing years and increasing options for contraceptive methods and products.

Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future market trajectory in the U.S. for various types of products:

Also, the pills segment accounted for the largest market share by product type, followed by intrauterine devices and the use of condoms, as the chart shows below:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing related treatments include:

Cook Medical

CooperSurgical

MedGyn Products

Rocket Medical

Dysis Medical

Guided Therapeutics

Numerous non-permanent birth control product makers

Financial Status

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 329,775 26.6% 2020 $ 1,037,918 11.7% 2019 $ 929,064 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 236,733 26.4% 2020 $ 731,385 3.7% 2019 $ 705,386 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 71.79% 2020 70.47% 2019 75.92% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (1,826,548) -553.9% 2020 $ (6,933,143) -668.0% 2019 $ (11,637,184) -1252.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (1,830,232) 2020 $ (6,914,992) 2019 $ (11,271,948) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (1,160,682) 2020 $ (4,933,015) 2019 $ (11,005,996) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of March 31, 2021, the company had $2 million in cash and $4.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

FEMY intends to sell 2.65 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $13.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $34.45 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $17.5 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (ex. underwriter options) would approximate $120.8 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.53%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $8.5 million to fund the completion of enrollment of the stage 2 clinical trial and the commencement of the stage 3 clinical trial for the FemBloc system; approximately $3.2 million to fund the initiation and completion of the pivotal trial for the FemaSeed system; approximately $2.0 million to fund product development and research and development activities; approximately $2.3 million to hire additional personnel; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes. Based on our current operating plan, our current cash, cash equivalents and revenue, together with the anticipated proceeds from this offering, are expected to be sufficient to fund our ongoing operations at least through 2022. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Chardan and JonesTrading.

Commentary

Femasys seeks public investment to continue development and commercialization efforts for its various products and research programs.

The firm’s product generating sales is its FemCerv tissue sampling system.

The market opportunity for its permanent contraceptive solutions is expected to reach $10 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% from now until then.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any widely-known venture capital firms.

Chardan Capital Markets is the lead underwriter and there is no performance return data on IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the concentration of its investment into its FemBloc and FemaSeed systems, both of which will need additional R&D efforts and trials as well as FDA approval.

As for valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value of approximately $121 million at IPO.

It’s difficult to ascertain whether the IPO is a bargain or not, as the firm has little revenue history and most of its value may lie in its future ability to gain approvals for its contraceptive solutions still under development.

While the non-binding expressions of interest from existing investors is a positive signal, it’s hard for me to get to a buy opinion based on what I see at this time, so I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 17, 2021.