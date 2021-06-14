Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Berenberg Thematic Software Days Conference 2021 June 14, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Obstler - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kingsley Crane - Berenberg

Kingsley Crane

Hi, everyone. Welcome and thanks for joining. We are fortunate to have Datadog's CFO, David Obstler with us this morning. David, how are you?

David Obstler

Yes, thanks a lot for having us and good morning, everybody.

Kingsley Crane

Yes, it’s great to have you. And so Datadog is a bit of a household name at this point. But I think before we dive into questions, it would be helpful to provide just a brief overview for some who may not know.

David Obstler

Yes. So, Datadog provides an observability platform that monitors modern dynamic cloud environments. It was created as a data aggregation platform specialized in handling dynamic environments, containers, micro services, et cetera. The platform combines infrastructure, logs, APM, and more recently, synthetics, RUM, network monitoring, and more recently, security, and enables the collapsing silos in DevOps to see what's going on in the delivery of applications to clients, mainly customer facing. We’re about 10 years old, been growing very rapidly, and are very product and R&D-centric company.

Kingsley Crane

Thanks, that's really helpful. So you mentioned APM and logging, you actually added more ARR last quarter in APM and logging than you did for the entire business one year ago. So can you talk about trends and comparative win rates in these segments and if there's been recent acceleration?

David Obstler

Yes, thanks. And to clarify, so we had a very good first quarter all the way around. We also had record adds in infrastructure, so that's a testament to the growth of the company. But we wanted to note and point out the progress we've had in the APM and logging. We started out with our first product being infrastructure. That's a product that's ubiquitous, allows in any cloud or multi-cloud, the DevOps world to see what's going on. We call it the second cloud after migrating environments to the cloud. And that proved to be a very good place and to get real estate and over the years we've been expanding the platform.

And what we said in the first quarter is, in many ways, we have arrived in selling APM and logs alongside of infrastructure. Some of the things to note are, we now have 75% of our lands have more than one product. That means we're landing quite frequently with infrastructure and then APM and lops.

Over the last two or three years, we've spent quite a bit of resources in developing logs and APM products and increasing functionality. Some of the recognition of that was, if you look at the Gartner Magic Quadrant, it's really a sort of backward look at things, we've been there for a while, but I think it shows how far we've come.

And the major factors are one, the appeal of the platform of having everything in a single pane of glass. But solving problems and remediation isn't really about one of the products, it's about seeing as many data sources as possible, and therefore, it’s been very popular to have all of that in one platform, so that's number one.

Number two would be the fact that we've invested in each of the platforms to make it best-of-breed. So objections around, well, that product may not be as good as another single point product are largely past us. So those are some of the main reasons we've arrived at this point where we are selling a platform and a significant amount of individual products. And what we said is that infrastructure is a large and rapidly growing SaaS company in its own right, and logs and APM are in hypergrowth well north of $100 million and really gaining traction alongside of the infrastructure products.

Kingsley Crane

I think it's really helpful. So you've mentioned your APM solution, you've invested and it's growing more mature. In our view, key reason that you've done well in the segment is also because of the natural extension from infrastructure monitoring, which has become more central to observability due to the shift to the cloud. Do you agree with this? And then just some more puts and takes on the momentum you're seeing in the APM space?

David Obstler

Definitely, in fact, our clients really view that as one product, right? Because our clients don't get the full picture if they're just seeing what's going on in their infrastructure and their hosts. They need to see the applications. They need to better investigate, need to correlate. So, there's no question that having all that together and having sort of the birthright, one, of landing in infrastructure being ubiquitous, having modern DevOps, breaking down silos and having it be more democratized and distributed.

Having a platform that is known for being very easy to implement, clients can get their data in very quickly and see return, and the development of the additional products. For instance, in APM, some of the investments that have been made, have been additional languages, improved tracing, correlation of tracing with the other products, tracing without limits, more recently profiling, which allows you to look at the code. And then we'll talk later about we've just acquired a company in app security, which we intend to put in the app product, to again to increase the functionality of the APM products.

Kingsley Crane

Great, perfect. You mentioned profilers, well so, interesting part of profile it lets you drill down to the code level. Could you talk about how much customers value this type of functionality and then if we should expect to see more of this type of functionality moving forward?

David Obstler

Yes. They value it quite a bit. We are very good at developing products based on feedback from clients and adding this functionality has started to be very popular. It's newer. We're adding it to our products. So clients, like many of our products, are able to download it and pay a little bit of an up charge to have profiling. What they've said is that it's a very powerful tool. It can be used continuously in their production environment and it's been very well received due to the high sampling rate resulting in aggregation across host services code versions.

Combined with APM, the continuous profiler allows clients to look at methods or lines of code and that are slowing down the delivery of the service. For instance, ones that are -- where the code is slowest, spending too much time, locking up, et cetera, and it's been very valuable in reducing mean time revision.

An example that we put out there is Cvent. Cvent had to reinvent itself during COVID, going remote, developing a lot of new products, a new virtual event platform. And there were a number of issues found by profile that allowed remediation and improving of development time by weeks and that helps create value. So we've had a lot of good response. It's early on. We think it's just another of the pieces that are helping us differentiate in our APM and the platform more generally.

Kingsley Crane

That's great. So we talked a bit about the product, I would like to also think about the broader platform strategy. Your platform has expanded so quickly and it's become quite impressive in scope and you've always been well known for your ease-of-use.

David Obstler

Yes.

Kingsley Crane

So, how do you ensure that you maintain that ease-of-use while continuing to become more of a one-stop shop for all the customers and durability's needs?

David Obstler

A really good question, I think that gets to the heart of the company which is, the way the product was architected and then the way that we have either organically or inorganically developed or bought products, never compromises on that. So, essentially, if we are acquiring a company that's not, where the product is not integrated in that way, we will rebuild it in that same architecture.

And way back when Oli and Alexis founded the company, at the very core, starting with the data aggregation platform and very uniform languages to aggregate, tag, identify data has really been a difference maker. So, one, in the architecture of the products, we are by intent maintaining that sophistication, but ease-of-use. That has a very strong feedback loop and that allows us to see clients using the product.

In addition to that, we've seen a further breakdown of silos where the same customer base in DevOps is responsible for more functionality, pushing things out, democratizing. So in terms of distribution so far, we've been able to use the same sales team. We do have to compliment that, in other words, as the product gets more complex, we have to do a lot of training investment in sales engineers, presales, and things like that and technical account managers in order to help our clients use the products.

So, I would say, that's the area so far where even though the platform has been integrated and we've been able to use the same sales team, we've invested quite a bit in enabling our clients and our sales team to understand the products we sell it and help our clients use it.

Kingsley Crane

That makes a ton of sense. It sounds like you have your own Datadog, proves that answer as well, the pedigree.

David Obstler

Exactly, definitely do it, definitely do it. And you've asked the question along the way a couple of times, do we have plans to continue to do that? Yes, we have plans to continue to make the product more robust, to get data from other -- in many different ways. We have plans to continue to look at code, to go shift left as they say, all of this is following trends in DevOps and providing more data sources for our customers to develop software and then operate in the production environment. So it's all happening. We're following that trend. In fact, I think we're also enabling that trend, but it's something we're investing and continuing doing.

Kingsley Crane

All right, makes sense. So, I would say the observability market could be viewed relatively crowded today and you're also expanding in security which can be fragmented, has many players in it. How are you thinking about your ability to compete against the existing companies in security space?

David Obstler

Yes. As Oli would say, the observability market has always by this -- by the definition, there are -- meaning there are a lot of players been crowded. But what we've been able to do is to develop a differentiated product that is unique and is winning. If you look at the amount of sales we're getting, the platform is being adopted, you see the nature of how we're winning. And the reason, the reason why, is that and number one, we're focusing on greenfield and where the puck is going, we're not focusing on legacy at this point, legacy on-prem. We are focused on the most modern cloud environments. Sorry, I have a somewhat ill trained puppy here that is misbehaving. So, I apologize for that. Hopefully, it will settle down.

Kingsley Crane

[Indiscernible]

David Obstler

Yes. The – so, we are concentrating on modern cloud environments, areas where modern developments and cloud and doing it in a very differentiated integrated platform. So, whereas you could say there are a lot of players, there really aren't that many players that are sort of competing with us in our world. Some of the players that everybody knows have an expertise in on-prem. Some of them have an expertise in some other areas like Splunk and centralized security and there are a number also of open-source players out there. But in terms of having this differentiated one pane of glass platform, we think we're very differentiated and that's showing in how we're winning in the market.

Kingsley Crane

Great, makes perfect sense. So, we hear a lot about shift left, you mentioned that today.

David Obstler

Yes.

Kingsley Crane

How much of that then differentiates Datadog versus maybe some existing security competitors?

David Obstler

Yes. Well, in security, what we're trying to do is ride what we see as an emerging trend and something that's known as DevSecOps. So what this is premise time is, security used to be very centralized, firewall-oriented and controlled by a siloed group. And like DevOps and what we’ve experienced, silos we see beginning to be broken and responsibility in developers in handling some of their security.

Now this -- the reason for this is that the pace of development has increased. And when you get to containerization of micro-services, it's too complex to be handled in a static way. So we're following what we see as the increased role of DevOps and these things pushed out. We're also now focusing on inside the company, inside the firewall on endpoints, we're focused on production environment. So that's how we're differentiating ourselves. It's early in that trend. There's - it's not established. We're building our product. This movement towards DevSecOps is still very early, so it's very much greenfield and nascent and we want to be there for this trend as it happens.

Kingsley Crane

Great. So last one before we move on.

David Obstler

Yes.

Kingsley Crane

You mentioned some of the dynamics in observability space that it might not be as crowded as it may seem just given…

David Obstler

Yes.

Kingsley Crane

…who's really competing today. So, how much do you expect consolidation at the vendor level in the space over the next few years, maybe including privates as well, we've seen that recently?

David Obstler

Yes. Well I think long-term, you might see the on-premise world being consolidated with the Cloud world, but that's not going to happen for a long time. In most large companies, there's a separate silo if you would say in on-premise.

So, in more modern cloud natives that don't have on-premise, you have the ability to really consolidate observability skills. But stepping back, if you have a very large on-premise installed base, that is unlikely to be consolidated for a very long time. But we - what we are seeing is in the dynamic cloud functions, that could be in a cloud native or could be in the areas where workloads are being shifted to the cloud in large enterprises, we are seeing movement, as you could see, towards our platform, which you could call vendor consolidation.

It happens sometimes when we're landing greenfield and then we initially land with more products or it might happen when we've landed with infrastructure and they already have either an open source or another a APM or Log, when it does consolidate. So, it happens in a number of ways, most of what we're doing though is not displacement, it's greenfield, it's landing in new workloads et cetera. So, I think you're seeing more of that but it's not -- very, very large companies, they're going to have a number of different instances and on-premise and Cloud and they'll still have a number of different tools for a very long time.

Kingsley Crane

Great, that makes sense. Okay, so from a go-to-market perspective just very broadly, you've also mentioned some things like technical account managers. It's been one way to augment your ease-of-use of the platform. So, what have you learned over the past one to two years as you've moved up market about the kinds of specialized sales force you need?

David Obstler

Well I would say three or four years ago we moved from having an inside sales team focused on SMB and mid-market to having also an enterprise sales team. So we have both, we have three sales teams, SMB, mid-market which is more inside oriented and enterprise. We also have for both but mainly in the smaller we have account managers who help grow the account. We are really focusing on the same types of buyers across the board, there's more similarity, meaning, like I said we're not going into the on-premise at a Fortune 100 company, we're going into the section that's more Cloud progressive.

So result of that is, we've been able to have a single sales team so far, sell our products. If DevSecOps develops and that's really the -- all the decision making is in DevOps, we will continue which is sort of what we're doing now. If there's another heavily influential buyer universe that perpetuates, we may have to have some overlay sales teams. We don't feel we need yet, which is too early to decide and we'll sort of watch that.

In terms of the sales engineers and the technical account managers, I would say we've always had that but what we feel as we go more upmarket, maybe some less sophisticated teams, we're investing more in helping them get as much as they can out of our product, and maybe use our product more quickly through this technical account manager. It’s a little too early for us to know how pervasive this needs to be. We’re experimenting with it, but that could be a trend that develops over the years as we go more upmarket.

Kingsley Crane

Great, that makes perfect sense. Yes, so it sounds like you’re saying that you don’t need as much specialization yet today. So just specifically on the security space, what’s been interesting is so many of your peers, if they are moving into security or doing something there, they don’t have a great sense of what they might need to change for go-to-market. So again, is it you probably primarily about hiring new sales or do you think that it might require some specialization, or is it too early to tell?

David Obstler

It’s too early to tell. Like I said, to the extent that certainly, we need to train our sales engineers and we are increasing our R&D investment and our product investment, so that’s for sure and that’s what we’ve been doing and a number. In terms of whether, we need a separate sales team. That was too early for us to say, I think it’ll depend how quickly these silos collapse.

Like I said, if you have to sell to a CCIL and a centralized, as well as the developers or the production, you may need in our relay sales team. Right now what we're doing is developing the product, putting it out there like other of our products early on, letting our clients pull through and learning as to whether it’s the same motion of selling, that we’ve had in logs APM and some of our other new products for there needs to be a complimentary motion and we don’t know yet. So we’ll let everybody know as we learn. We certainly think there can be a big market and we’re going to invest in it and we’re trying to learn what the best way to approach this market is.

Kingsley Crane

Great, that’s fair. So then just on the partner community, do you think that the security space would be a place to then use the partner community to generate more demand more so than the past?

David Obstler

We’ve been using the partner community in a few different ways. We’re still early. We have about 500 partners; they range from extension of distribution to systems integrators, to resellers, et cetera and then we have the clouds that have been our partners. And, yes, I mean, I think that, that all of our products can benefit or have benefited from some ilk of those types of partners. And, security, there may be other partners to bring in and security, a lot of the systems integrators and the larger companies are dealing in cloud environments with production, development, security, et cetera.

So we do not know for sure, but we’ll guess we’ll be leveraging a lot of those same, to the extent they’re influencing security pushed down to DevOps, we’d be partnering with the same ones. There may be additional ones that we ally with along the way.

Kingsley Crane

Okay, that’s helpful. Just broadly, as you’ve built out your network, anything key that you’ve learned in this process to take moving forward?

David Obstler

Yes, I mean, I think what we’ve learned is that, if you have this type of easy to use product that’s highly distributed, and can be ubiquitous, and you have the right products, you can get very rapid adoption in a very efficient way. So, a lot of people come from, you try to sell all of it upfront, that’s professional services. A lot of people in software, you have to sell through every time to get them to buy more products.

And one of the huge differentiators of Datadog is how frictionless that adoption can be. So our clients can see a product, play with it, use their data in it, and then without much human interaction start using it and paying for it. That’s a very, very powerful go-to-market model. And it also has the benefit of a very strong feedback loop to clients, which has been at the very center of our ability to develop products very quickly and get them in market.

And we see that hasn’t lapsed, as we develop the products. It wasn’t just infrastructure, it’s been all of our products, all of our products have been on this sort of trend of landing, getting feedback, being available, troubleshooting, getting client utility, and then having clients pull it through. So we’re very optimistic that we can continue to do this.

Kingsley Crane

Right and that's a great point about the ease-of-use and interesting interplay with the partner community. Just last one there was on the MSP segment, how mature you think this segment is, it’s a bit of a different model than maybe some of the other partners and then how much we should expect to see more arrangements like that with Rackspace in the future?

David Obstler

We’re looking, we’re fishermen [ph]. We want to be anywhere that our observability can help with the cloud adoption. We’ve expanded quite a bit and I think we’ll continue any place that makes sense we will be there. So I think you’ll see expansion. You’re right, we are different, meaning the dollars that are created are not generally going to come from professional services, they’re going to be from being part of a solution that sells cloud and public cloud and migration to cloud. So we are different than some of the other software vendors, whose partners rely heavily on the professional service, but I can see that significantly expanding over the years.

Kingsley Crane

All right, okay, that makes sense. So, I would like to touch a little bit on open-source. Datadog has such a strong track record of being open-source friendly, one of the first open-source your data collection agents. So there’s a number of tools that small firms are building like Zipkin for Mateus.

David Obstler

Yes.

Kingsley Crane

When you see a customer using open-source alongside Datadog, what opportunity do you have to help them use more Datadog, perhaps in that situation?

David Obstler

Yes, open-source about yourself tends to be our largest competitor. We see a trend of, we essentially, as you say, we have open-source components underneath, but we manage this whole thing and we tend to remove some of the complexity. If a client is building using the building blocks, and using open-source themselves, what they have to do is they have to have their IT department. It’s not just the use of the open-source, it’s coordinating all of that themselves, which takes IT resources. So we see in a lot of our consolidations, we see that we’re already there, potentially with infrastructure, and that we see some open-source usage being consolidated on our platform for the clients who want to manage service.

Generally, if you look at our sales and revenue trends, what is true is that a lot of clients have found there to be a lot of value in having us manage that, and provide the outsourced solution. But it’s horses for courses. There’s some clients that do want to have open-source components that do want to build theirs themselves and that’s out there. But if you look at sort of our growth and the trend, it’s been in towards our service offering.

Kingsley Crane

All right, yes, that’s a great point, that’s your primary competitor, or do you see that most often? I mean, how often do you see some mix of open-source and Datadog in Tech Stacks? Sounds like most of the time?

David Obstler

You have it, you have it. Of course, across open-source generally defined, you’ll see that in many companies. You’ll also, you’ll see that sitting alongside. So it’s out there, it’s an opportunity for us. If you read how we’re consolidating a lot of what comes into us has been that a client has had some open-sourcing, but has brought it in, but you have a number of technology companies that use a, sorry, IT departments that use a combination of open-source and Datadog.

Kingsley Crane

Right. So when you go up against open-source, and when you see open-source, how similar is the go-to-market playbook compared to maybe displacing a legacy, commercial competitor?

David Obstler

Well, open-source is its components, right? So it’s like selling, it’s like Boeing selling a plane versus an equipment provider selling the engine. So, of course we go in and we say, here we have this very easy to use system that has all the modern technologies that invest in our whole life is doing this. But I would say it’s not that different, it’s really selling a type of service and utility and the integration of data. And clients who have Datadog have other competitive products sitting alongside of it. Clients who use Datadog have open-source sitting alongside of it. Clients we integrate through either the system itself, there are more than 400 integrations or the marketplace we’re developing on top, we have tons of these products integrating with Datadog.

Some clients stay that way, some clients put some of that open-source or the other products on to Datadog. So it really depends on the situation and the clients’ maturity, we have all of that, but overall, as you can see from our winning in the market, a lot of that new purchase or the greenfield purchase is coming towards us.

Kingsley Crane

Right. So, what we found is that, as developer buying power has grown, software teams grow in general, more so in the past, some teams are looking at using Open-source compared to commercial software as a means of saving costs. So if and when a customer of yours is looking to do this, what is sort of your message to them or your strategy to help retain and grow spend?

David Obstler

Yes, it’s, we’re, you can build yourself, in which case you maintain it. You have an IT department, here are the costs to do that, here’s what you have to keep up with versus we do that for you. And so that’s the sales proposition, we sell on value, we saw comparative costs. I think it may be a little different, because we’re so deeply ingrained in the developer community. We’re so open with connecting with everything. We’re not walled off that I think some of that sentiment that you might have may not be in modern DevOps with the Datadog product, at least from what we've seen in our success in winning that market.

Kingsley Crane

Right, that makes sense. And, maybe there’s a customer that says, we’d rather not buy from Boeing, we’d rather make the plane ourselves and then maybe sometimes they’ll come back to you, how often do you see that kind of situation?

David Obstler

All the time, it’s a constant. It’s not a click yes or no, right? It is a, there’s a continuum and we see that all the time. Like I said, when we see our multi product sales, if you look at where it might have come from, it might have come from a native cloud, observability tool, which also our data sources for us. It may have come from a competitive product. It may have come particularly from Greenfield. It may have come from open-source and I think the reason is, we have a completely, as I said, [indiscernible] integrated product. So in many ways, we’re integrating with all those open-source technologies as well.

So it’s not that difficult to have us do it instead of them. But it’s -- there are it’s, like I said, horses for courses, there’s some technology departments that do want to build it themselves. There’s some that always want to have it themselves. There’s some that have experimented with having it themselves, do it themselves and have come to Datadog, and there’s some that have experimented with do it themselves and have a portion of a company data.

Kingsley Crane

Right? Well, it’s a great point that out of many of the commercial vendors that you’re, one of the best at partnering with the Open-source product.

David Obstler

So I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve emphasized the integrations, but also we’re emphasizing the marketplace, like where we are saying, fine, you want to build something on top of us, that’s great, because that’s going to promote more use of us anyway. So we really are open in that way. And I think it’s very appreciated and allowed us to win the hearts and minds of the modern intellectual.

Kingsley Crane

Right. So as we think about customers beginning to spend more at Datadog, maybe they moved from 1000 to 25 to 100. Can you talk about how you shift these customers from piecemeal to more of a platform approach and then how much of this is maybe an annual pool of funds approach?

David Obstler

Well, first of all, so to get back to with very strong growth trends towards cloud migration, the biggest spend, the biggest growth driver is the growth of our clients spending in cloud. So in other words, this is one of the beautiful things about Datadog. So you land, often we’re landing, and we have natural expansion of the products they’ve already owned.

So for instance in our growth, our net retention, two-thirds of it is clients using more of the product they’ve already had a year ago. That’s because their environments are growing or they’re shifting more workload, one third of that is brand new product. Now, of course, that’s a little a little bit unfair, because since we’re landing expand, they landed a year ago with the product, they’re ramping in that product, and that’s considered in the two thirds. But I’d say we have a very, very strong central and the most important is clients using more of products they already own. Then complemented by buying more products, and then complemented by more new customers buying for the first time in new logos, all three of those are significant drivers to the growth of the company.

Kingsley Crane

Perfect that makes sense. So this is actually an important question, I think. Datadog is so easy to use. Sometimes, in rare cases, customers can grow spend faster than they may have expected or are ready to spend. In these cases, how do you work with the customer to optimize spend and partner, it’s particularly their CFO and FP&A team to help them understand the ROI?

David Obstler

Well, actually most of what happens with Datadog is that a client starts out with a small fund, we put very little pressure on landing with the full clients, because these are dynamic environments and clients are scaling into it, what they find is they commit, then they go into oftentimes they go into an overage. They see the use, this is what me as a CFO I do every day. I don’t want to warehouse software. I want to grow into it. So essentially, they sort of grow into it. It’s a higher price for what we call on demand usage then reserved, and we help our clients than, you know, right size.

They get some volume price break for the commit. Often they buy additional products. So one of the popular things about Datadog is that we don’t force them and we have a way of going to market that’s heavily aligned to usage and doesn’t have clients. I love this as a CFO. So another way we do that is since we know that initial migrations to the cloud clients may not know which of the products they’re going to use more, we sell through draw downs, meaning they commit to a volume over time, but not to a specific product. And then they buy that off of a price list.

This is very popular in that, if you don’t know exactly what’s going to happen in a newer migration, this allows you not to waste what you’ve, in one area, but be more flexible. These are some of the ways that we’ve been able to help our clients. In addition, we’ve innovated in transparent pricing, and heavily aligned our pricing to client use.

A good example of that is in logs. It’s really priced based on the indexing and how they use it, not on the data ingestion, that’s a much more component that’s been very popular. And again, it doesn’t force you to download all the data and then not use it. It really aligns pricing to usage. So those are a lot of the reasons why we’ve been able to package this in a way that heavily aligns with client use, which has enabled us not to put clients often in situations where they bought something that’s in the closet and not used.

Kingsley Crane

Right, those are all great points. Yes, I think sometimes the CFO Datadog may not be on their radar and then they’ll say, what is this and how did this grow so quickly? And then they understand it, but those are good…

David Obstler

Yes, I mean, they’re certainly anytime you’re having rapidly ramping costs, you will eventually get the attention of cost managers. We are such a small percentage of the cloud spend right now and our clients also use this often to optimize how the cloud is being, how it’s being spent, that we found there’s been great return, as we’ve been used in modulating or figuring out where to put the cloud spend, which is another attractive element for people like --for CFOs like me.

Kingsley Crane

Right. So many tools in your toolbox you can use. So just let me see if we can fit in one or two more, do you have any customers that you think are tapped out or nearly tapped out in terms of their Datadog spend, and then what insights we can gain from those?

David Obstler

In some of our, I would say we’re pretty early on given our land and expand with most of our customers. You can see that an expansion in $100,000 and $1 million customers. There are some customers who are using most of our product suite and using it at some scale. I mean in that case our growth will depend on the growth of their business. In many of those cases, they are very high growing companies. So I would say in general, that hasn’t been our issue. If you look at our net retention, the length of the expansion of our cohorts, it hasn’t been, saturation hasn’t been a predominant factor in our business.

But we do have some customers who are using most of the suite and are scaled in us and those may exhibit some slower growth going forward on a weighted average basis in terms of customers landing, and customers expanding, the cohorts haven’t really changed over very many years, indicating there’s lots of room to grow with our customer base.

Kingsley Crane

That makes sense. And then last one would just be what are you most excited about over this next year?

David Obstler

Yes, I think that Datadog, two things, Datadog has at the center been really a product company with significant investments, which is proven and they proven, that they’ve been and we’ve been able to monetize. And I think we’re all very excited about the success we’re having in the newer products; the synthetics, the ROM, the network, and then putting on top of that things that are introduced, like profiling, or acquisition of screen to put application security. So I think we’re all very excited to be continuing to invest in our products and with that success we’ve seen in our clients adopting it.

Number two would be, after make on the back end of COVID, seeing the world get back to normal, seeing the buying patterns become more robust and knowing that there’s such a long-term trend here and migration to the cloud that we believe long-term is going to be complemented by what everyone saw in COVID is a very exciting place to be for the size and the growth of the market.

Kingsley Crane

Right, exciting time. This has been such a treat having you David. I think we’re just about out of time and…

David Obstler

Thanks so much for having me and good luck on the rest of the conference. Thank you.

Kingsley Crane

Okay, thank you.

David Obstler

Take care, bye.

Question-and-Answer Session