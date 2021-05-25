Photo by guvendemir/E+ via Getty Images

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:ULCC) is a domestic and leisure-focused airline based in the US. The emphasis on domestic and leisure is important because the biggest risk to most airline investments is their dependence on business and international travel, and because Frontier does not have that exposure, we view this as a significantly more attractive airline investment than the traditional airlines. Furthermore, domestic leisure travel has already recovered to 2019 levels, and as the US continues to fully reopen, with full re-openings in major domestic tourist hubs planned for June and July, domestic leisure travel will continue to accelerate, and will end up dramatically exceeding 2019 levels. This pent up demand will likely last quite a while, and once it finally does die down, Frontier will still be left with multiple post COVID-19 tailwinds that will lead it to significantly greater profitability and growth than most other airlines. Add to this that Frontier was able to survive COVID-19 while barely putting on any debt and avoiding any share dilution, and it becomes clear that Frontier is in excellent shape to become extremely profitable while other airlines are still struggling to pay off their debt. Furthermore, as the most energy efficient airline in America, Frontier can tolerate rising oil prices much better than its competitors, which we view as incredibly important when there is talk of oil potentially hitting $100/bbl. For all the above reasons, we view Frontier as the perfect post-COVID-19 airline to own, and by far the best investment in the space.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is an ultra low-cost airline originally based in Denver. In April of 2021, just a couple of months before this article, they IPOed, closing at $18.85, slightly below their initial share price range estimate of $19-$21. Their focus is mainly on the US domestic leisure air travel market, with hardly any international or business travel exposure. As they are a recent IPO, we don't believe many investors interested in the air travel industry are familiar with them. However, we believe that they should be, as Frontier will likely see travel volume greatly exceeding 2019 levels by the end of the year, and is hands down our top airline pick in the sector.

Frontier's Advantages

We believe Frontier is by far the best airline to own in the sector for a variety of reasons that we will list below and expound upon throughout this article:

1) The Domestic Leisure Travel Boom

Frontier is 96% focused on domestic travel, and 89% focused on leisure. Domestic leisure travel is already at levels greater than 2019, and will continue rising as cities reopen, people become fully vaccinated, international travelers fly to the US and begin to travel domestically, and Americans travel for the Thanksgivings and Christmases they missed in 2020. Long term, post COVID-19 tailwinds will continue to grow demand.

2) Frontier is Growing Rapidly

Frontier is an ultra low-cost carrier (a ULCC, hence the choice of ticker). Ultra low-cost carriers are growing very rapidly, taking share from their competitors. While new in the US, they've been around in Europe for years. This sector is 10% of the US market, but 30% of the European market. As ULCC's grow like they did in Europe, so too will Frontier, with revenues estimated to increase 71% by 2024.

3) Frontier's Strong Business Model

Frontier has the lowest costs and lowest fares of any airline in the US, making it the lowest-cost of ultra low-cost carrier. In the ultra low-cost carrier market, lowest cost wins. Furthermore, they have the most ancillary (non-fare) revenue of any airline, and are growing that by 4% a year.

4) Extremely profitable

Unlike almost every other airline, due to its low cost structure and domestic leisure focus, Frontier was able to survive COVID-19 without putting on much debt and without share dilution. As other airlines struggle to pay off their massive debt loads, Frontier will be making significant profit.

5) America's Greenest Airline

Frontier is America's Greenest Airline, getting a remarkable 43% more miles per gallon on average than other airlines. This is obviously appealing to ESG investors. Furthermore, its energy efficiency will allow it to stay significantly profitable as oil prices remain high and potentially keep rising.

The Domestic Leisure Travel Boom

The two biggest risks to airlines are the question marks around the recovery of business travel and international travel. The traditional airlines make most of their profits off of business travel and international travel, so if these segments don't return fully, the traditional airlines will face significant headwinds long-term, and may end up either going bankrupt or merging to stay alive. However, Frontier is not a traditional airline at all, and thanks to the travel segment it focuses on, it does not have this problem.

Frontier is 96% domestic, and 89% leisure focused, meaning there is little to any risk to their growth or earnings if either business or international travel ends up recovering slowly or not at all. We view this as an extreme positive - the single biggest risk investors fear about airlines is simply not an issue with Frontier. In fact, the type of travel Frontier focuses on has not only already fully recovered, it's beginning to grow relative to 2019 already. Domestic leisure travel as a whole has already recovered to 2019 levels, and is beginning to exceed them. Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) said their domestic leisure demand has also reached 2019 levels. United Airlines recently stated that domestic leisure fares have already surpassed 2019 levels, and it expects fares to continue rising through the summer. The President of Delta Air Lines said that forward bookings are already above 2019 levels. Make no mistake about it - based on these comments, Frontier's business has likely not only already reached 2019 levels, it probably is beginning to exceed them, and as more cities and destinations fully reopen, that will only accelerate further. As we get later into the year and into Thanksgiving and Christmas, already usually peak travel seasons, will likely see record-breaking travel volumes. Family members and friends who missed the holidays with each other will be clamoring to spend this year's holidays together. Overall, the picture for domestic leisure travel over the next few quarters is extremely bright.

We expect this boom to last for a while, as record high personal savings rates, stimulus, millions of missed family trips, and normal every-year leisure travel combine to create several quarters of higher-than-normal travel volume (and with it, higher than normal profits). Afterwards, we believe there has been a shift in how consumers think about travel that will continue to benefit Frontier longer-term. It's likely that spending a year locked down during COVID-19 has led some Americans to desire to travel more during their lives, a 'life is short' attitude that was not as prevalent pre-COVID-19. Furthermore, a new work-from-anywhere culture will allow workers who originally stayed in an office 9-5 to instead travel somewhere and work remotely from there. Long-term, we believe Frontier's industry-low fares and domestic leisure focus is perfectly suited to benefit from these tailwinds created by the changes Americans are likely to see and feel post-COVID-19.

Ultra Low-Cost Carriers

Frontier is an ultra low-cost carrier. In our view, ultra low-cost airlines represent the next phase in the evolution of the US air travel industry. For investors not familiar with the history of ultra low-cost carriers: first, there were the traditional 'Big 3' airlines - United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL). Then came the next wave of airlines, the low-cost airlines - Southwest (NYSE:LUV) and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU). In order to compete, these low-cost airlines focused on offering lower prices than big 3. They ended up taking significant market share from them (so much so that Southwest now owns over 25% of the domestic travel market). This is unsurprising - lowest price is usually the most important factor for air travelers in purchasing a ticket, with one survey showing it as extremely important to 63% of travelers, and 43% of millennials saying that cost is a barrier for why they won't travel. Cost is a hugely important factor in choosing an airline, and these low-cost airlines correctly saw an opportunity to disrupt the market with marginally lower costs and therefore lower fares than the traditional airlines. However, now these low-cost airlines themselves are being disrupted by the emergence of ultra low-cost airlines.

Ultra low-cost airlines are a new breed of airline, categorized by short-haul flights (averaging about 3 hours in Frontier's case), and significantly lower fares than both traditional airlines and even low-cost airlines, oftentimes just 30% of a normal ticket price. They are able offer these significantly lower prices thanks to their completely revamped business model. Ultra low-cost airlines focus on filling flights up as much as possible, making their planes light and energy efficient, and separating out services that are usually included in a standard ticket price into optional paid upgrades (such as carry-ons or seat selection), which allows them to keep their base ticket fares low. Having to fill more people into a flight than usual often means travelers have a bit less legroom. Furthermore, in order to save on costs, there are usually no free snacks or beverages, and no Wi-Fi on board.

A Strong Business Model

While the experience of an ultra low-cost carrier flight isn't as premium as that of a traditional airline, it costs significantly less, so much so that the CEO of Frontier, Barry Biffle, recently said that half the flights Frontier is competing with are as much as 70% more expensive. This low price keeps people coming back - 91% of their customers are repeat customers, and 63% have flown Frontier two times or more in the past 12 months. We believe that this style of travel, emphasizing a focus on getting to your destination in one piece and at the lowest price possible, is the future of domestic travel for a large portion of the American population. For an apt comparison explaining why we believe this, recently, while speaking at a UBS Conference, CEO Barry Biffle called ultra low-cost carriers the 'Walmart' of the airline industry - instead of offering an exceptional experience at an exceptionally high price, they offer a good enough experience at rock bottom prices. We believe being the 'Walmart' of air travel bodes well for the future of this company. As Walmart revolutionized retail forever with its low cost model and 'Every Day Low Price' motto, so too will Frontier revolutionize the domestic air travel market with its low fares model and 'Low Fares Done Right' motto.

Not everyone shares this sentiment, however. Regardless of Frontier's high repeat rate, ultra low-cost airlines in general can be polarizing. There are some things, such as having to pay for a carry-on, that some travelers used to the traditional airlines simply view as a deal-breaker. In our opinion, offering an optional upgrade for carry-ons is actually a better experience when looking at consumers overall. It allows Frontier to piecemeal their fare structure, giving customers more choice - it does not make sense to forcibly charge a customer for a carry-on (which is factored into a traditional airline's ticket price) unless they actually have one, so by making it an optional paid upgrade, customers who have a carry-on bag can then choose to pay for the upgrade, and customers that don't won't need to. In the carry-on example specifically, this is especially important because a large number of travelers choose to only bring a check-in bag, and not a carry-on. In that scenario, since the traditional airlines also charge you for check-in luggage on most domestic flights, you would have to pay for the check-in bag on both Frontier and the other traditional airlines, rendering your savings on the fare even more profound, since you aren't paying for a carry-on you didn't bring in the up-front fare you paid. However, it's important to note that even for travelers who bring a carry-on and not a check-in bag, if one factors in the cost of a carry-on bag into a typical Frontier ticket price, this combined price is still much lower than a typical airline's ticket price. Frontier's average fare in 2019 was $53 - the average fare for Southwest was over 130% greater, at $122. It gets worse for the big 3 - average fares for American and Delta were over 200% higher, at $160, and for United, they were a whopping 245% higher, at $183. Even if one adds in the cost of a carry-on upgrade, usually between $30 - $40, into Frontier's average fare of $53, this combined fare of $83 - $93 is still significantly cheaper than the traditional big 3 airlines - it is still less than half of what United charges, for example - and is still at least 30% cheaper than all of the low-cost airlines, including domestic low-cost leader Southwest.

In fact, the ability of Frontier to extract significant ancillary revenue from its passengers, well beyond simply baggage fees, is actually one of the most interesting parts of Frontier as a potential investment. Impressively, it gathers the most ancillary revenue of any airline in the US, more so than its ultra low-cost peers, who also charge for carry-ons and additional amenities. Frontier was able to generate an industry-leading $57.11 in ancillary revenue per passenger in 2019 - amazingly, that is actually more than the their average fare of $53 in 2019. Keep in mind, this is revenue from additional upgrades, such as baggage fees, priority boarding, items sold onboard, as well as from other services they offer, like their new credit card and discount subscription. The fact that they are able to generate more in ancillary revenue than they get from the fare itself is simply astounding. Furthermore, Frontier has been growing this ancillary revenue stream by 4% per year for the past few years, which is also extremely impressive, and we expect it to continue to do so.

Frontier is Growing Rapidly

Frontier, and indeed the ultra low-cost carrier segment as a whole, is growing rapidly in the US. The three largest ultra low-cost airlines in the US are Frontier, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Together, they make up roughly 10% share of the US domestic air travel market, with the big 3 plus Southwest (often called the 'Big 4') making up the lion's share of roughly 80%. However, we must understand that ultra low-cost carriers are still new in the US and therefore still in their early stages. In Europe, ultra low-cost airlines have been around for much longer, and have grown their market share significantly, from roughly 15% in 2007 to over 30% in 2019. We expect similar growth for ultra low-cost airlines in the US, and with Frontier being the lowest fare and lowest cost of the ultra low-cost carriers, we expect it to lead the pack.

Even during COVID-19, Frontier is still growing. In fact, unlike most other airlines, who shrunk during COVID-19, Frontier is actually a larger airline post COVID-19. In 2019, pre COVID-19, Frontier had 98 planes - this year, its fleet is 12% larger, at 110 planes. By 2025, its fleet will be 165 planes, 68% larger than it was in 2019, and by 2028, 182 planes. This may even grow further as Frontier adds new routes and ultra low-cost carriers gain more market share. Frontier's revenue will of course grow as its fleet grows - in fact, analysts are currently estimating revenue of $4.18 billion in 2024, meaning analyst expectations are that Frontier grows its revenues by 71% from 2019 levels of $2.44 billion over the next 3 years, and a whopping 85% from estimated full year 2021 revenues. Whereas other airlines are hoping to simply recover to 2019 levels by 2024, Frontier will almost double from 2019 levels by then. This level of growth simply does not exist with the traditional airlines nor even the low-cost airlines.

Low Debt and Extremely Profitable

Most airlines had to take on significant debt as well as issue new shares during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the extreme slowdown in air travel. For example, Frontier's closest competitor, Spirit Airlines, had to increase its share count by 35% - from 68.4 million in December 2019 to 92 million as of now. It also had to take on huge amounts of debt, with long-term debt jumping about $1.09 billion, from $1.96 billion in December 2019 to $3.05 billion now. This double whammy of share dilution and debt increases have severely hit the value of its stock and business, as well as its ability to make profits going forward as it works to pay down its debt.

Remarkably, Frontier managed to exit COVID-19 with less than 15% of this debt increase - it took on roughly $150 million in additional debt, over 6 times less than what Spirit had to take on. On a debt/EBITDAR basis, it looks even more impressive. During COVID-19, Frontier increased its debt by 0.1x 2019 EBITDAR. Spirit Airlines had to increase its debt by a whopping 1.4x 2019 EBITDAR, over 14x the increase of Frontier. Even more impressive, Frontier didn't dilute its shares at all, while Spirit also had to dilute its share count by 35%, on top of this debt increase, just to stay afloat during COVID-19. Frontier's ability to manage through COVID-19 while keeping its balance sheet pretty much spotless is extremely impressive, and speaks to management's ability and expertise. Furthermore, Frontier's low debt will allow it to significantly outperform its competitors in the long run as it pockets profit while they pay down their enormous debt-loads.

Since Frontier turned cash flow positive in March, they will not need to raise any further debt. Furthermore, its CEO recently stated they expect to become profitable by the second half of 2021 - given the huge levels of pent up demand they are seeing, we believe they will have absolutely no problem achieving this, and may even be able to achieve it in Q2.

It also is not a surprise to see Frontier become profitable so quickly given just how much cash their business generates. With their expertise at keeping costs the lowest in the industry and deriving significant ancillary revenue, Frontier is able to generate extremely high cash levels, more so than any of its ultra low-cost peers or the traditional airlines. Of the three ULCCs, it generates 64% more in EBITDA less capex per plane than Spirit, and a whopping 1,800% more than Allegiant. Taking the average here, it makes 3x the adjusted EBITDA less capex per plane than its competitors in the ultra low- cost carrier sector. Excitingly, as they plan to almost double their number of planes in the next decade, this cash generation should continue to grow tremendously.

Even when compared to the traditional airlines, with their expensive business class fares, Frontier is still able to generate significantly more cash per plane. It generates 3x the EBIDTA less capex per plane than the Middle Three (Alaska Airlines, JetBlue, Hawaiian Airlines (NASDAQ:HA)), and 33% more than the Big 4. That translates to an extremely high 84% overall cash conversion percentage, compared to 21% for the ultra low-cost carrier sector as a whole, 30% for the Middle Three, and 49% for the Big Four. Simply put, Frontier is an industry-leading cash generation machine.

America's Greenest Airline

Frontier Airlines is by far America's Greenest Airline, getting 43% more miles per gallon on average compared to other US airlines. This is attractive both from an ESG perspective and a financial perspective. For any ESG investor looking to hold an airline stock with the lowest carbon footprint, Frontier Airlines is the clear choice. Financially, reducing their fuel costs is one of the ways Frontier is able to offer the lowest fares of any airline in the country.

Frontier is able to minimize their energy usage by keeping a young, energy-efficient fleet - they have the youngest and newest-engine fleet of any airline in the US - and by intelligently modifying their planes to carry lower weight and therefore use less energy.

We view this as extremely important nowadays, with oil prices currently quite high. Crude oil is hovering around $70 at the time of this article, and multiple banks forecast Brent hitting $80 by the third quarter of this year. Even more remarkably, Bank of America is predicting that oil will hit $100/bbl at some point. Oil prices directly affect the profitability of an airline, and with oil prices high now and potentially going much higher, the energy efficiency of an airline is an extremely important factor in determining future profits. If analysts are right, and we're about to see a few years of high oil prices, Frontier's industry-leading energy efficiency will be a huge competitive edge, allowing it to stay much more profitable compared to competition during this time.

Valuation

As with most recovery stocks, valuing this company on 2022 earnings make the most sense, due to the lingering effects of the pandemic on the first half of this year that should be fully resolved by next year.

Analyst estimates for 2022 revenue currently sit at $3.25 billion, with EPS coming in at $1.10, for a forward P/E of 16.78. That is less than the general market forward P/E of roughly 21, despite the fact that Frontier has extremely low long term debt and will be growing roughly 22.75% every year for the next 3 years. Frankly, we view this as extremely cheap. Furthermore, it appears the cheapest of all the ultra low-cost carriers, when factoring in P/E, Compounded Annual Growth Rate, and Long Term Debt.

Stock 2022 EPS Forward P/E 2021 - 2024 Revenue CAGR Long Term Debt Long Term Debt as % Market Cap ULCC $1.10 16.78 22.75% $0.24b 6% ALGT $2.10 13.41 15.55% $1.24b 33% SAVE $1.99 17.26 25.73% $3.04b 82%

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

Somehow, although Spirit has 12.6 times the amount of long term debt that Frontier has, Spirit still manages to trade at a higher Forward P/E multiple than Frontier, which we view as extremely odd, even with its fractionally higher CAGR. Allegiant comes in at a slightly lower Forward P/E than Frontier. However, it has over 5 times the debt Frontier has, and over 7% less Revenue CAGR than Frontier - we would actually expect this P/E multiple gap to be higher.

The relative cheapness of Frontier's stock becomes glaring when comparing Frontier to the traditional Big 4 airlines. For these airlines, we will look at 2019 - 2024 Revenue CAGR, since their 2021 revenues will still be extremely depressed due to their high exposure to business and international travel.

Stock 2022 EPS Forward P/E 2019 - 2024 Revenue CAGR Long Term Debt Long Term Debt as % Market Cap ULCC $1.10 16.78 11.37% $0.24b 6% UAL $3.30 17.15 1.76% $25.8b 141% DAL $1.99 17.26 1.61% $24.8b 83% AAL $-0.24 - 2.26% $36.8b 244% LUV $3.18 18.11 2.93% $10.55b 31%

Author, with data from Seeking Alpha

The fact that Frontier is still undervalued on a pure P/E multiple basis compared to all of the Big 4 airlines, despite having significantly less debt and on average 5 times more Revenue CAGR, is extremely unusual to us.

Overall, in our opinion, it is clear that when factoring in Revenue Growth, Long Term Debt, and Forward P/E multiples, Frontier is trading significantly more cheaply than most if not all other airlines, despite having the lowest costs in the industry, the most attractive and lowest fares in the industry, the highest ancillary revenue in the industry, generating industry-leading cash levels, being the most energy efficient airline in the US, and having basically no risk from a potential slow or incomplete recovery of business or international travel.

Takeaway

In closing, we believe that the ultra low-cost carrier segment will continue to take market share from traditional airlines, just as they did in Europe. For the reasons stated above in this article, of all the ultra low-cost carriers, we believe that Frontier has both the brightest future and the cheapest valuation. Trading at $18.50, which is slightly under its closing price on IPO day, at the time of this article, Frontier Airlines appears to us to be an extremely compelling investment, and we can easily see this stock going into the upper 20s as domestic leisure demand continues to accelerate. Furthermore, looking out longer term, Frontier is in the best position of all the airlines to grow rapidly while capitalizing on multiple post COVID-19 tailwinds, and make significant profit while doing so. COVID-19 decimated most airlines, but not Frontier - it came out of it a much bigger airline with very little additional debt and no share dilution. We also believe that the work-from-anywhere culture, combined with a more 'carpe diem' attitude due to the difficulties of COVID-19, will cause leisure travel to grow substantially more quickly than it did pre COVID-19. With all the benefits of post COVID-19 pent-up demand and potential longer-term lifestyle changes, none of the risks related to business or international travel, and an industry-leading business model, as we go forward and put COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, we believe that Frontier is without question the perfect airline for a post COVID-19 world, and by far the best airline investment one can make today.