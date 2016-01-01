Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News

One of the greatest success stories in the restaurant industry over the past several years has been burger joint Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). This company has come out of obscurity and has grown to have a significant physical footprint in the US, as well as operations overseas. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, revenue growth had been impressive, and while the company's profitability has been modest at best, cash flow figures have been on the rise. The pandemic set the business back a bit, but what data we have suggests that better days lie ahead for the firm. That said, in order to participate in this kind of upside, investors must be willing to pay a hefty price. For some, this price will be a no brainer. But for many others, and justifiably so, it just won't make sense to hitch on for the ride.

An impressive business

At this time, Shake Shack is a force to be reckoned with. While the company, with a market capitalization of just $4.22 billion, is still far smaller than other restaurant chains, it does appear to be here to stay and it is dedicated to growing moving forward. According to the latest data available, the company has 321 locations in operation. This is up from the 311 locations the company had at the end of its 2020 fiscal year. To put this in perspective, back in 2016, the company had just 114 stores. Much of its physical footprint is made up of company owned locations. At the end of 2020, it had 183 of these. It also has some domestic licensed locations, while all international locations are licensed as well. While these licensing arrangements do bring in high margin cash for the business, they still only account for a small piece of the overall enterprise’s revenue. Last year, for instance, its company owned stores we're responsible for 97.2% of its sales.

This year, management has high expectations when it comes to expansion. The ultimate goal is to open between 35 and 40 company owned stores. It also wants to open another 15 to 20 licensed stores. If this comes to fruition, it will result in 366 locations available worldwide. That represents an increase of 17.7% over the 2020 figures comma and it is 33.1% higher than the 275 stores in operation at the end of 2019. Not only management is opening more stores, but they are also innovating the stores that they are opening. This year, for instance, the company will see its first location launch that will have a drive-thru for its customers. And next year, the hope instead open between 5 and 8 such locations. It would be particularly interesting to see what impact this has on the business. After all, drive-thru restaurants typically bring in significantly more revenue than those that do not have them. That is especially the case in the current COVID-19 era.

Shares are expensive

2020 proved to be a tough year for the business. Despite expanding its physical footprint by 36 locations, the company saw its revenue drop 12.1% from $594.52 million to $522.87 million. Much of this can be chalked up to declines incomparable store sales, though the temporary closure of locations can be blamed for some of this pain as well. In April of this year, the company boasted $69,000 in average weekly sales per location. Though this represents an increase over the $32,000 seen in April of 2020, it is still down 15% compared to April of the company's 2019 fiscal year. Only once these sales rebound can we really get some idea as to the fundamental condition of the firm.

As I already stated, sales in 2020 took a beating. But that should be considered a bump in the road. If we look at the recent past before COVID-19, performance looks robust. Back in 2016, the company generated revenue of $268.48 million. This nearly doubled to the $594.52 million seen in its 2019 fiscal year, for an annualized growth rate in revenue of 30.3%. While 2020 was depressing, results from 2021 so far are looking up. In the first quarter, the business reported revenue of $155.28 million. This is 8.5% higher than what the company generated the same time a year earlier. And a good chunk of that was driven by a 5.7% increase in same store sales.

As revenue has grown over time, some measures of profitability have followed suit. Operating cash flow increased each year, rising from $54.29 million in 2016 to $89.86 million in 2019. It then plunged to $37.35 million in 2020. EBITDA followed a similar trajectory, rising from $50.23 million in 2016 to $81.84 million in 2019. In 2020, this metric dropped to $22.74 million. The one metric that has been all over the map is net income. This went from $12.45 million in 2016 to a negative $0.32 million a year later. It then rebounded to $15.18 million in 2018 before rising to $19.83 million in 2019. In 2020, however, this metric turned negative to the tune of $42.16 million. Fortunately, the business has $415.91 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand compared to gross debt of $282.88 million. This gives it net cash of $173.04 million, and essentially removes any risk of a liquidity event.

Fundamentally, Shake Shack looks to be a solid prospect. However, its high growth potential comes at a mighty steep cost. If we assume that results improve to reflect the higher store count, then my estimate is that, if not for continued impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 operating cash flow would come out to $119.59 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA with total about $108.92 million. Both of these numbers far exceed anything the company has seen previously. So there is some risk in projecting them. Even if they are accurate, however, shares look expensive. On a forward basis, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 35.3. And its EV to EBITDA multiple would come out to 37.2. Of course, if the company can continue to grow its physical footprint in a value-accretive manner, it will eventually grow into its valuation. But in the meantime, investors could be subjected to significant volatility.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Shake Shack has had a remarkable run. This has been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but investors should not expect for 2020 to represent a new norm. While I do not expect a full recovery for the firm to take place until 2022, I do suspect the future of the enterprise will be bright operationally. That said, shares look awfully pricey even in that upbeat scenario. This should lead investors who cannot handle significant volatility in the near term to look elsewhere to invest. But for those who don't mind gyrations in their portfolios, it could still make for a good growth prospect. For me, personally, I don't like betting on growth. But for investors who do, this is one of those firms to consider.