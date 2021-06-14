JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference Call June 14, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jamie Dimon - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley

Betsy Graseck

Thanks everybody for joining me this morning. I do have to read a disclosure statement first and then we will move on to the main attraction. For important disclosures, please see Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. With that out of the way, I am pleased to have with us this morning, Jamie Dimon, who needs no introduction as Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Jamie thanks so much for sharing some time with us this morning.

Jamie Dimon

Betsy, thrilled to be here, and next time, in-person.

Betsy Graseck

That sounds great. Your final Zoom meeting, hopefully, okay.

Jamie Dimon

It can be the end of them. Yes.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Betsy Graseck

Well, let’s kick off with a few near-term questions before we dig into the strategy side. And on the one hand, REITs continue to be very low. But on the other hand, as you mentioned in your shareholder letter, there is real inflation risk out there. And I am wondering how you are positioning JPMorgan Chase in this environment?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. So, we do expect rates to stay low for the long, because the Fed is tall as that, but you see there are – if you look at our balance sheet, we have like $500 billion of cash. And we have actually been effectively stockpiling more and more cash waiting for opportunities to invest at higher rates. So, our balance sheet is positioned that will benefit from rising rates, both the short end in the long run and long rates and that really depends on decisions we make over the next 6 to 9 months. But I do expect you are going to see higher rates and more inflation and we are prepared for that. And of course and also all things being equal and things aren’t always equal. I think you are also going to have like a very, very strong economy and so very strong economy has other implications for us. We try to take all that in consideration we manage the balance sheet.

Betsy Graseck

So, what does that mean for your outlook for NII for 2021? I think you guided to $55 billion, is that still intact?

Jamie Dimon

It’s $52.5 million. So, you can change your models. I know it’s a little disappointing, but sorry. And part of that, I’d say about half the difference is card balances being lower. That’s not all bad. There is huge offset – not a huge offset, but partial offset in charge-offs. But I don’t look at that as bad. I think the consumers have unbelievable good shape and it’s kind of like the pump is prime for the future and they will borrow again at one point. And the second half, I’d say, is mostly discretionary. We have just not been reinvesting a lot of proceeds to be weighted with mortgage prepayments a little bit higher, you can reinvest those two we haven’t, so that’s discretionary. And so the run-rate by the end of the year maybe a little bit higher than 52.5%, but that’s about where we are today.

Betsy Graseck

So, the natural follow-up here is what will be – what are the triggers for reinvesting from that liquidity pool into securities? What are you waiting for to see there?

Jamie Dimon

Well, you are making a good point. I think it will – there is a lot of discretion in securities. Obviously, loan is an output. So, if cards go loans go up, we may see other loans go up a little bit, but that $500 billion of cash, you can invest $200 billion tomorrow and earn a lot more money on it. On the other hand, you would dramatically decrease your interest rate exposure to rising rates. And I think you need to protect yourself against rising rates? So, it’s purely discretionary. And you will just find out one day where we made the right decision or not.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. What about markets? You have had this quarter a little bit more normalized markets, but there has still been some decent amount of volatility, how is IB trading businesses trending so far this quarter?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. So remember, the quarter last year was exceptional. The quarter – last quarter is exceptional. This quarter is like whole more normal, where you can plug in your model and make it really simple. It’s like something a little bit north of $6 billion, which is still pretty good by the way and probably better than we told you last time as my last time we said like 2019, I forgot what that number was, but plugging the number a little bit north of $6 billion.

Betsy Graseck

$6 billion is for your trading revenues.

Jamie Dimon

All trading, yes.

Betsy Graseck

Okay, fixed income and equities.

Jamie Dimon

Yes.

Betsy Graseck

And then investment banking revenues is on top of that obviously?

Jamie Dimon

Investment banking is having – it could be one of the best quarters we have ever seen. And I would just use a number like up 20% from both prior year and prior quarter. It could be 15% to 20%. And the reason for that is there are big deals, it may or may not close. So, we don’t always know exactly why it’s done, but you have had a very, very active quarter ECM, DCM and M&A.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Alright. And I will just remind listeners, if you have a question, you can type it into your browser, and we’ll get to them. I am going to turn now towards growth strategy, okay, with the quarter out of the way there, Jamie. Turning to growth and other business opportunities, look, you are already number one across a very broad range of products and markets. So, the question we get often is where is the next leg of growth going to come from? Is it new share gain? Is it new geography? I assume it’s a little bit of both, but maybe you could give us your sense of the SKU there?

Jamie Dimon

Yes, it’s a little – it is a little bit of both. And we have got plenty of way to go, but it’s now more like 3 years of cloud of dust. It’s very tough competition, both your base competition in fin-tech, big tech. So, the landscape is changing dramatically, but in the United States, we are going to be at 48 branches by the end of this year. We are still gaining share in small business, small bit of the credit card, branch deposits. We think we have a long way to go with investments based in the brand system. We’re very good to ultra higher with the private bank. We’ve got like 1% to 2%. We do talk about the smaller, but important investment accounts. So in credit card, we think we have ways to go. And there is not one area. We don’t think we can do a little bit better job in certain segments or something like that. And that’s true for commercial banking. We’re now in – I’ve got the number, but close to 75 of the top 75 MSAs. We do much more segmentation. So we’re going to have more against the innovation economy. We still think we get up our share of investment banking fees in the commercial bank. Asset & Wealth Management already mentioned part of it. There are products that we just bought 55 IP, which is a tax advantaged investment tool and investors, very smart people, which are embedding all the things we do. There is the high net worth. There are certain products and services. I think people still need a lot of financial advice. And CIB, it’s the same thing. You go country by country, industry group by industry group, and trading at a detailed level, what flows you have and what flows you don’t have, a lot of that in the trading area is going to be about what you build electronically. So across everything I just said, a lot of it is what we do in tech. So it’s think of this, any bankers, any locations, adding tech. Those are the three things that pretty much drive the future. And I’m pretty sure we can gain share overall. Not in every little thing we do, because obviously, the competition is moving pretty quick, too.

Betsy Graseck

So now, at one-time, you were doing consumer almost entirely, if not entirely in the U.S. And that seems to have changed recently. You’re leaning into the UK, you’re thinking about other geographies with consumer specifically. So maybe you could give us a sense as to what changed in your mind that brought you back to some markets that you had previously exited?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. So what we always said is we’re not going to do retail overseas. I gave examples of branches where if I added 100 branches somewhere, I have to add all the additional overhead. And so not just the four, the four walls and a few people, but you need to have – you need to be hooked up to our product systems, you need the languages, the compliance, the laws. They are all different. I can open 100 branches in Mumbai or 100 branches in the UK, and there is no chance I get enough share to make up for this just overhead. As opposed to I had 100 branches here, I’m not adding any additional cost other than four-wall costs. And we have all the products, all the brand, all the connections, so that make sense. Digital changes that. And so what we’re doing digitally in the UK is a chance to see, can we do something different. We haven’t announced the brand. We haven’t done not much to be just a really neat stuff in it. We – I think it’s all internal people right now. And we think of is it’s a long-term play. What can we do with our plan on capability. And the UK is a beginning. If it works there, then we will think about other things you could do with that.

Betsy Graseck

And it’s really starting off from a deposit perspective. Is that right?

Jamie Dimon

Yes, but more to come.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Let’s look at expenses. Your expenses for 2021 have been creeping up a bit. Was it 68 and 69, and 70. And maybe you can give us a sense as to what’s driving that? I mean part of it is paying people out higher revenues, more expenses. But how much of this is going to be in the run rate because of fin-tech thread or other needs to invest?

Jamie Dimon

I would guess most is in the run rate. I mean of the $2 billion increase, about $1 billion is comp. Part of that’s for good reason. We’ve done quite well. We’d like to pay people with the performance. And the rest is a whole smattering of different stuff, which I won’t go through. But I’ve told our investors like nonstop for the last, as you know me, as you pointed out since 2002, we will do whatever we have to do to win in the marketplace. So when we find opportunities, we’re going to grab them. It could be marketing. And obviously, there are different market opportunity today. So Mary Lake and Jeff Piepszak, they know exactly what I think it could be technology, it could be opening those branches. And these are the things that hopefully will drive profits for a decade, and they are not short-term things. And I buy I think they are far more important than next quarter. And so I think people are really focused in the next quarter, we have to focus on being the competition for the next 50 years.

Betsy Graseck

And that said, where are you putting the investments to work in particular, in fin-tech? There is always a lot of discussion around the payments, the asset management the data etcetera. But how do you think about the go-to-market strategy with fin-tech? How do you think about buy versus build? How do you think about what’s getting your investment dollars first?

Jamie Dimon

Right. So, I mean, if you look at our capital, we always will invest in the business first before all the other things we do and we are agnostic to get buy versus build, right. To me, there is time we buy, we can build our own registry plants, but we don’t do that. We can build our own lights. We don’t do that. We can build our own computers. We don’t do that. We buy them, like – but – and so we’re really to partner with people. I think we own a piece of over 100 different fin-tech companies. And then with some of them, we both compete and partner, which we do with Goldman Sachs. So to me, we’re kind of used to operate in that world. But there are some obvious things when they can build a piece of software that’s going to be used by 500 million people, and I would have to spend the same amount of money building the software to be used on my 20 million people. Obviously, it makes sense to partner. And so there are other ones, which are they are embedded in our IP, like so they are embedded in everything we do, and it would make sense not to partner. And so – but think of it as all of it is – you got to get to the cloud is real, AI is real. Therefore, you’ve got to get your applications and your data into the cloud, and that is a lot of heavy lifting. And so that’s an investment in the future. You don’t necessarily see it, but what you see the consumer sees is digital. They see all this stuff, the credit journey, Chase offers personalization. The amount of fraud we stop and the risk we stop, the better market we can do is – that’s extraordinary. And you see that in the consumer side, you see it in private banking. You’re going to see it – you see it in JPMorgan Invest, which is the new name for U Invest. And at U Invest it’s got $50 billion in it. And we don’t even think it’s a very good product yet. So we’re driving that thing. And so we’re going to drive them all. And we think we have huge competitive advantage, and we keep on doing this and huge competition. And I’d point out over and over, that competition is way beyond anything the banks have seen in the last 50, 75 years.

Betsy Graseck

It feels like the competition on the fin-tech side really heated up significantly on more of the payments angle, right, like you’ve got Square and Stripe and Sofa, etcetera. There is obviously some competition on the wealth side, maybe it’s not as intense as what those companies have done to those markets that they are attacking. What do you think it is that they did that got them to that space? And what can you do to I don’t know, clip their wings? I mean, you want that growth that they are delivering, right?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. And in some ways, you get it. So if you look at like some of the things we – I mean we got to be a little self-critical here. We could have done what Square did and we didn’t, okay? And so if you were at my management meeting, I tell them, we could have done it and we didn’t. We didn’t have the imagination to do it. It wasn’t a technology. It wasn’t like that hard to add. The dongle itself was any mythical. But they added data and services and advances against credit card receipts and that advanced against credit receipts has been taking place my whole life. That’s not new. They just digitized it and made it simple and clear. And so we have all these things. So when we meet as a management team to where the adjacencies we should be adding to merchant services or asset wealth management or CIB or custody or trading and there are exceptional ones. So – and then we could buy things around it. We bought 55 IP, tax enhanced investing. We bought InstaMed, which is payments for between healthcare providers and consumers. We bought WePay, which helps hook us into other people building API things for consumers, digital, consumer businesses, etcetera. So there is tons of stuff we could do, and we just have to do it ourselves and move quickly. I mean, it is a question of speed. They are very good at reducing pain points. They have a lot of money. They have having legacy systems. And I won’t say we’re – legacy systems are bad. No, they are part of what made us successful. When you’re running like 60 million credit cards on one system, it’s very efficient. On the other hand, in terms of being able to update that system all the time and use the data more efficiently, it’s very inefficient. You’ve got to get it to the cloud, so a lot of work to do. I mean I’m comfortable to compete. But I think banks are really going to be under the gun. I mean – and you mentioned payments. PayPal through the every bank is ruled other than us in Bank of America. Square, Stripe, and I am talking about the other $600 billion that’s been invested on a die fin-tech companies as before you get to big tech that’s before you to shadow banking and some of the shadow banks are, you can call them fin-tech like Citadel James Street. I don’t know you know you call at this point. So that competition is tough. And it’s way different has been before.

And I think in the banking system counter what people think has got smaller and smaller, smaller relatively. And if you look at the market cap of all the banks in Europe combined is $1 trillion, which is the same there was 20 years ago. And even the G-SIFI banks in the United States have got a number $1.5 trillion or something which is inductive than it was 20 years ago. And meanwhile, these other things have become huge. I’m not talking about Visa, $400 billion, MasterCard, $300 billion. And we got the Chinese banks coming. So I think the banking systems is going to be really in tough shape. That’s my own personal view, and there will be winners in there, but it won’t be all of them.

Betsy Graseck

And where is JPM in the winners circle?

Jamie Dimon

You’re talking to a competitive group of people. I think we get some of the smart people in the business we will do whatever it takes and so help us God. I really mean it, I talk about management. I mean I talk about some – one point is the gravel in the gut and the spit in the eye is going to matter. We have to fight. We have to move quicker. We have got to kill our own bureaucracies more important than it’s ever been. And I have always been that way, but I just think that we have to do it to succeed. And we’re going to, and we have been, but we should take it for granted. And Daniel and Gordon the two Co-Presidents, who both are exceptional, by the way, among the other exceptional people we have here. We sit these rooms, we talk about the conversation more about, let’s assume that some of these other people succeed. One of the things that fin-techs have been very good at is bobbing and weaving. They start here. It doesn’t seem important. Also they are over here. They are looking for add products, looking at edge services, looking to change price, looking at add-on pricing. In a lot of cases, they are not cheaper than what we do for the customer. They are easier. And so we have to be very nimble in how we move about.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. So there is three other fin-tech competitor things I want to talk about before I go into some of the things you’re doing in payments strategically. One is Buy Now Pay Later. And is that something that matters to you? Are you doing anything there?

Jamie Dimon

We do. We have Chase My Loan and Chase My Plan, which I just got the number of $2 billion of loans is not bad. Buy Now Pay Later in the United States, I think, is about $50 billion. It’s growing unbelievably rapidly. Again, with date – and we at a credit card Buy Now Pay Later. And so this thing paying for thing became very popular and it’s real, but part of the thing that makes it so real they do at the point of sale. And again, think of the imagination that we could have had, but we didn’t. So get you that the point of sale with it. And the merchants who complain about credit card fees are paying 4% or 5% in that. And that’s where the spread comes in for the Buy Now Pay Later. So we’re taking it quite seriously. But it’s not going to – of all the credit card outstanding which are $800 billion in auto outstandings and of this stuff. We think we will be able to compete with Chase My Plan and Chase My Loan. And yes, and I like the BNPL. That’s what customer is one we got all learn to do it.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. The next question here is...

Jamie Dimon

But it’s not life threatening.

Betsy Graseck

Yes. Well, that’s the other follow-up, right? On that is, hey, is BNPL going to take out your card balance as a total?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. It will also become more competitive, right? Like, as the merchants get more options, they are going to negotiate those fees down a little bit, so.

Betsy Graseck

Well, and also BNPL is supposed to be paid out of debit, right? It’s not a leverage product and it’s for pay?

Jamie Dimon

Again, you’re talking about banks, the first payment comes out of a bank. That’s part of the underlying process for the Pay Now Buy Later – pay later. Buy Now Pay Later, so we – the banks have to learn to be very nimble and user ask us to move very quickly too. And some have done -- actually some banks do some of these things quicker than us and so has soften them.

Betsy Graseck

What about the big tech or the big companies like, the Walmart, big tech, Apple, Amazon, et cetera, what are you doing there to try to launch the product?

Jamie Dimon

First of all, some are going to have their own issues. They have got a lot of regulatory stuff, but I just put that aside. And whether they want to be convention not put that aside, all of them, in my view, are going to embed payments in what they have. And they all compete with each other. They all do a little bit of social, bit of ads, a little bit of commerce, a little bit of. But they are all kind of on payments embedded. So when you go to YouTube or Facebook or Apple, you can buy something, click apply and it get delivered and paid. And so you have to have wallets and things like that. And a lot of them are – they have marketplaces in financial services. So I think in Google Plex, it’s a marketplace for financial services. They are also going to offer somewhat I would call financiers directly like financial planning. They don’t need a bank to do that, but they can – with open banking and all the stuff like that and partnering with whoever they partner with, they could say the client, we could do these things for you, and then you hook in your bank. And of course, you don’t want your bank to become just a utility in the back end that no one knows about. And it’s possible some of the new banks that they are actually going to open a bank on different things. They have – some of them have huge advantages.

And I pointed to that. I’m not saying it by way of complaining. No capital requirements, no liquidity requirements, no social requirements, no insurance requirements, no CCAR requirements, no resolution requirements. They don’t have their litigation kind of obligation we have, and those are important. When we navigate this world, we’ve got to figure out how are you going to compete and deal with – and like I said, those are some of the things that we have strength, size, scales, scope, brand, we bank $60 million, we’ve to input it, we have some business with $60 million, half the households in America. And so we – let’s use our strains to build these things and so – but they are all coming in one fashion or another, and some will probably succeed.

And if you don’t believe you look at [indiscernible] financial, even though I know they are going through some changes now and some of these other companies around the world have done quite a good job disrupting major banks by using – other they have huge platforms and huge data. And that’s a huge advantage. And so we have this huge data and not quite the platform, the $60 million, but they might have 200 million Americans booked in there. And they have other types of data. It’s not clear going to be RDA is not more important than some of theirs. On the other hand, we have more restrictions on what we can do with it.

Betsy Graseck

Right. What about DFI, some people look at DFI and say, this is the next thing in finance generally. I mean it feels like it’s a little bit of a small capital base right now, but given this unregulated credit model union, do you think that could be a competitive threat to you?

Jamie Dimon

Yes, a little bit. Not – I mean, remember, you got to do a lot of things to serve a client, so some of these will just cherry pick something. And I remember years ago when that peer-to-peer lending came out, I told people that we could never really work for all bunch of different reasons, but some of these things will work somewhat. I remember, they are also going to change when interest rates go up. And customers like services like ATMs and branches and advice somewhere to call and call centers. And so I do think you should never look at something deep. I’m not talking about cryptocurrency.

Now I am talking about DFI written large. Yes, they are trying to find ways to provide financial services purely digital, whether it’s lending or deposits or loans or this in a way that makes sense for those customer base. And so we should never act like I don’t think they are going to win, but I don’t like saying that in my management team. I don’t want to forecast that because I have already pointed out some of these people are really smart. And they may not look that way today, but they are looking later. The world is not static. We have to remember, they are not just sitting there waiting for JPMorgan. They are looking for all the ways they can do these things for clients.

Betsy Graseck

So, let’s talk a little bit about what you are doing on payments. You have this global effort, I think it’s called Liink. Could you give us a sense as to where – what your vision is for that?

Jamie Dimon

Yes, that’s public. I mean I have told that people here, we are going to be disclosing less to all of you going forward because I think we disclosed too much. But Liink is just a ledger. I think there is 450 banks hooked up into it, where we share data with banks in a real-time basis. So, think of – is the account real, did the money move. And it solved some of the problems that people have generally pointed out about, particularly in international transfers and international money.

So, I just think one day Liink should be able to do trade finance much more seamlessly, very few hours, you know exactly the money is, everyone in the chain knows and you can do – you could do inversely real time. And eventually, by the way, there is no reason you can’t move money through it, too. So, it will become a real link. And this is not just JP, this is getting all the banking systems lined up for. So, I can point out on payments that we moved $8 trillion a day, quite effortlessly, quite cheaply, quite – with huge risk and fraud stuff like that and 78% real-time, 95% same day. So, what problem you are trying to solve, so there are problems if you are trying to move money to your sister in London, well, it’s a pain. I understand that you have TransferWise. They have done a great job.

Again, it wasn’t the technology, it was imagination. And then there is, if you said moving money to Philippines, the same thing. If you said trade finance, absolutely, when you move things to multiple countries, you are paying for multiple invoice, if you missed the dot, one thing, that payment gets delayed, it takes a week to do the research on it. And so yes, there are cogs restricts in the payment systems that we should do ourselves. And we don’t do it ourselves, someone else will do it.

Betsy Graseck

Yes. Having lived in Japan for 8 years, I am very familiar with that, but hopefully, you will be able to solve those issues soon.

Jamie Dimon

And there is another one. I was sitting in my own management table and Takis, I think we say that how hard was we came over to bank account because you have no credit history here. Well, okay, that’s kind of a no-brainer to go fix because he had a credit history in where he was, and so there are a lot of things we could do better in America. And there is a tech company that does just that thing that came to see me years ago called Neo or something like that. Yes.

Betsy Graseck

So, we have some questions from the audience I want to dig into. One is on digital currencies. And the question here is you have got central bank digital currencies that are getting talked about. How can you leverage this? And are there any threats to what you are seeing in the ECB from that?

Jamie Dimon

Look, it’s a legitimate – I mean, if I was at a central bank, I would be looking at this, but there is a lot of work that’s going to take place. So, if you have a digital wallet and you use, I mean I think what like India doing is great for its own people. Give people bank accounts, they can make transfer payments without fraud and corruption, stuff like that, that makes sense. Can you do it wisely and cheaply, stuff like that. If you give a digital wallet and you keep your money at JPMorgan or any bank or the Fed, the second of your crisis is all going to go to the Fed.

Well, then you are going to bankrupt the banking system and that should be making loans. If a government starts making loans, it’s almost every case it’s been – it leads to various forms of corruption and stuff like that and the lack of discipline in the capital market. So – and then there are other things. Remember banking isn’t just a wallet. It’s also ATMs. It’s financial planning. So, when you call for price, it gets a small business advice, its investments. It’s so they can do pieces of it. They should look at it. But I think the right way is to really do a deep dive study it. And then there are going to be legislation issues like do you want the fellow governments to know everything you do. So China, they are going to do that where the American policies would put out with that, I doubt it.

Betsy Graseck

There was a question that came in, I am going to read it, okay. Is there any level of deposit inflow or lower credit card balances that would encourage you to take more duration risk if the credit risk is not available, or is it really more a function of absolute yields? I know we discussed this at the beginning of the session, but I had a question come in.

Jamie Dimon

That decision you make every day, right? And you always – if you could always take – you could always buy treasury, so I could buy 10-year treasury right now at 1.5% instead of making 20 basis points wherever make it IOER. Moved out there, extend duration. We can do it with one phone call. My CFO sitting over here, he can do it. He can do the same thing and buy mortgages considerably over that, which doesn’t have much credit risk. I mean we would rather make loans. We rather serve our clients than make huge investment portfolios. But we have a lot of cash and capability, and we are going to be very patient. And we are being patient because I think you have a very good chance of inflation will be more than transitory.

Betsy Graseck

Got it. Okay. Just keying in on the loan piece of what you were saying, the loan-to-deposit ratios, you are sitting at 50-year lows, obviously, because of QE and demand for lending hasn’t started to pick up that much yet, at least from what I see. But what do you see? Are you seeing any signs of life in the loan book?

Jamie Dimon

Not, but just a teeny weaning a little bit and in CRE, commercial multifamily, maybe C&I, middle market utilization is lower than we have ever seen it ever, ever. But that will change the second, they start investing into receivables and slightly more plan. So, maybe a little bit. Not on the mortgage side, not on the credit card side, though, I think you are going to see it eventually. And I don’t know exactly the time it is, but I think you have a booming economy. And I think the table has been set for that booming economy. I think some of the fiscal posts autopilot. So as I think of went only do we pull out of fuel on the fire, but we are guaranteed to put more fuel to fire in the first quarter next year, the second quarter next year, the third quarter next year. And then QE is parsing auto path the Fed may very well change that at their meetings this week and stuff like that, so we will see.

Betsy Graseck

What’s your outlook look like?

Jamie Dimon

But the other thing is about loans, I have always pointed out. The loan banks generally that I am going to simplify, you to have deposits and lend down 100% and hold cash liquidity above that in securities revenue. Today, they – but because of LCR, and SLR and stuff like that, the banks will never again be able to lend out 100% of deposits. It will always be, I don’t know, 75% of deposits. Right now, it’s like 44% or something like that, which is unbelievably low. And that’s because the rules change. So, the transmission monitoring policy is different. It’s not just QE. So, the way you should look at our – we have – I forgot the exact number, but 4 to 5 or a more cash than we need for LCR. That wasn’t true a year – I don’t think they were true a year ago. And that’s right, we don’t – I mean if we could, I turn away a lot of these deposits, we don’t really want them. But we want to be customer friendly.

Betsy Graseck

Yes. So shareholders here are sitting looking at that, saying, okay, the optionality is to reinvest in securities while you wait for loan growth to come back. And your point is I need to have a better rate structure that reflects the inflation that I think is going to be coming?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. Great. We always – we are – we run the business to serve the clients and a lot of these other things, outcomes. But the interest rate exposure to the firm, we also always look at to protect the fat tails. And that’s a very different view and we are going protect the fat tails that JPMorgan will report safety in the storm period. Whatever storm that is and we could predict some. We do tons of stress tests and all that far beyond just a CCAR test. And so – but 1 of the potential ones now is the rise in rates, inflation is kind of raising more than the Fed is comfortable with.

Betsy Graseck

And you are really looking at the economic profile of JPM when you say that because I would expect you have room in your held-to-maturity balances that you could at…?

Jamie Dimon

We have moved more stuff into held to maturity too to reduce the volatility of SCB and all that. Again, which I hate because I think we will always look at that is it doesn’t mean that. It’s like a county. It doesn’t really mean anything and it actually takes away some of your flexibility. How could that be good for a company, but it makes SCB less and why would you all permanent capital for swings in AOCI that mean absolutely nothing. So, we are doing more. I probably should have done it earlier.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. A couple of other questions. Just one on credit card, you mentioned its still – it doesn’t look like there is a lot of demand yet. But one of the things, I think, that you are looking at is providing credit cards to people who maybe or don’t have as much on credit scores, right? There is some new kind of underwriting that you can do using nontraditional data to underwrite card. Just a sense of what’s going on there?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. So well, first of all, card spend is I have got to like 20% over 2019, and we see it everywhere. And spend ultimately to drive the thing, but the outstandings. But the outstanding is the consumer today has $2 trillion more their checking accounts than they had in February of 2019. That’s a huge number. That’s why I am saying the table is set for a really strong economy. And that spend number will eventually drive the outstanding. That’s why I think there is a pretty good chance to go up soon as people start to spend and do other things and stuff like that. So – but I think all I am going to tell you about credit is we always look for additional data. And we don’t use just credit scores to do credit. And that could be true for bank accounts for that reach product and or Bank One or Bank On whatever they call it. And so – yes, and then – so for credit card, too, we are going to do that.

Betsy Graseck

Okay. Turning to capital and capital optimization, what’s better for JPM, continuing to grow share and end up with a higher capital requirement or maxing out the buybacks? And people know that you have gone up basically two buckets in SIFI. And the question here is really, are you going to try to get back down to that just 1 bucket higher or do you care? You have like, hey, if I am two buckers up, I am two buckets off, let’s just go and get the revenue?

Jamie Dimon

I have always thought that G-SIFI is the stupidest most irresponsible calculation I have ever seen in my whole life. It is not risk-based. It doesn’t have anything to do with anything. I think I am in – I think it was designed for – I don’t even know what we designed for. And we have so much capital that you can possibly say that we need more capital to handle risk or something like that. And G-SIFI was supposed to be adjusted for the size of the banking system, the size of the global economy and no that ever took place, and we4 are still finishing Basel III from 10 years ago. So, my view is I am not going to – I want to get back to the IV. We have time to do it. We can find a lot of ways which a stupid way to get some part of a balance sheet or do a bunch of stuff. And – but I would like to see them, what are they going to do with SLR, G-SIFI, Basel III, kind of finish the package, SCB. When we see all of that, we will be a little more direct than we how we want to handle this. But right now, I always – the first prison we always look at the business through is do the right thing for the client. I would rather – so someone says, what would it do if you have to go with one bucket? Well, if I have to add 5% to capital, it’s to reduce my ROE by 5%. What’s the mystery of that, why – to me, okay, well, I don’t want to go from 17% to 16%, but I would rather go from 17% to 16%, then lose my share market or lose the client. So yes, it’s a terrible place to be in. That’s what it is. We will deal with it, and we are going to seek out 1 million ways to reduce it. It got seek out ways to get paid more on debit cards by outsourcing my debit card. I am thinking about that. Of course, I don’t think that would ever work in our position. But I just think those things are just unfair, and I want to find ways around them.

Betsy Graseck

Do you think they are going to do any changes, make any changes to those capital ratios? I mean, is that…?

Jamie Dimon

That’s the 1 thing we should do is crowd source. People helping reduce our G-SIFI. So, anyone out there from FinTech or the other world and shadow banks, look at us and anything you can do help me reduce the G-SIFI. Remember, we will pay to reduce it because it’s very expensive capital. So, we will share that with you. And what was your last question?

Betsy Graseck

Okay. We have two last questions. One is on climate. There is a question from the audience here, just asking, can you discuss your opportunities to impact climate given your position in the industry?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. I think we have been trying to be really diligent and mature and thoughtful about reducing carbon intensity. We have spoken in the auto company, utilities. We are not doing this on our own. The car companies, how they plan to help. We want to help their transition. It’s got to be done that way. My view is we do it right is in country, very thoughtful by industry, we can actually get CO2 way down at very little cost of the economy. If we do it badly, I am thinking that just banks from a policy, we won’t get it down, and it will really hurt the economy. And I remind people, it’s not a banking issue. You have already seen a lot of companies sell their dirty oil and gas assets or coal assets to nonpublic companies, now there is no transparency on anything about up, so they are going to make a lot of money in those investments. It’s not about what banks do. It’s about what the economy does public policy and 1 day, the American public doesn’t have the courage to talk about a carbon tax, we are never going to really do a great job fixing this problem.

Betsy Graseck

So last question here is that you have created a formidable powerhouse in JPMorgan Chase since took over 15 years ago, wanted to just understand how you are thinking about the transitioning to the next generation. You did recently announce the reshuffle of your senior ranks and wanted to get how you are thinking about succession here?

Jamie Dimon

Yes. I think we are very – first of all, very – I mean, you know Jen Piepszak, Mary Callahan, two just exceptional executives have to be women. And I think we have a great bench. I have Daniel Pinto is exceptional. Gordon has been one of the best part as you could ever imagine. So I am going to miss Gordon, but I assume I wish you the best, he is going to stay associated with us, but there are lot of very good people here. And I intend to stay, which is sanctioned by the Board for a significant amount of time, I think you put in your report several years, significant means more than that and one of the Director specifically made that point. And then we have a lot of people choose from them, they have a hit by the bus plan. And then obviously, and we meet every time we talk about all these folks, and it may very well be a woman. But I just want to tell people, it will not be a woman because it’s a woman. It will be the person who is the best suited for the job regards to race, degree or sexual orientation.

Betsy Graseck

And significant means 5 years?

Jamie Dimon

The Board said significant. You got to ask them what they meant by it, but they you wanted to seem like it’s imminent, like 2 years or 3 years. So and I love what I do, and I am people in the fare for 5 years. And I will also go when the time comes. And is the – obviously, Daniel can run the company fairly close in age to me. But after that, when that time comes the right person, I should leave and let them do the job. So, if I can the energy for anymore, I am going to leave so.

Betsy Graseck

Well, you seem to have enough energy right now.

Jamie Dimon

It’s all [indiscernible], yes.

Betsy Graseck

Right. Well, Jamie, thank you so much for joining us this morning, really a great pleasure to have you here at our Morgan Stanley conference. So, thanks very much.

Jamie Dimon

Betsy, thank you.

Betsy Graseck

Alright. Take care. Now, we will move on to the next session.