United States Steel (NYSE:X) is a great choice for exposure to the steel industry. It is undervalued, posts strong earnings growth, and has a healthy balance sheet. Most importantly, it is in an industry set to rally, while most other sectors of the stock market show stretched valuations.

Fundamentals and Growth

Currently, the hot news topic is inflation. Inflation is on the rise, and – as Warren Buffett famously wrote in his “How Inflation Swindles the Equity Investor” letter, this forces equity investors into an extra struggle: Not only do we need to choose stocks that outperform the market but we must also choose stocks that outperform inflation. One area that tends to retain its value during inflationary times is metal.

As GMO points out, metals beat inflation 75% of the time. Moreover, metal and energy stocks are trading at a 70% discount relative to the general market:

(Source: GMO)

X is already outperforming the basic materials sector by 45% this year, and I believe this trend will continue. Analyst earnings estimates for X have jumped to nearly $2B per year:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

These estimates match reality, with X’s earnings increasing nearly 40% over the past year, outperforming the industry by around 100%. While Nucor (NUE) is often chosen as an alternative to X in the steel industry due to its perceived dividend stability and immaculate balance sheet, stocks that are less stable yet undergoing financial repair tend to produce excess returns due to the risk premium. When an industry rises, stocks more likely to be labeled “value” tend to outperform. And X certainly falls in this category, as despite its negative earnings it is undergoing fast earnings growth, has fair valuation (PB of 1.7x vs. NUE’s 2.8x; see more in the “Trade” section below), and has good long-term vs. short-term financial health:

(X on the left; NUE on the right; Source: Simply Wall St)

When you consider the price of steel and the commodity supercycle we are entering, things look even more promising. The biggest mover in this cycle is lumber, of course, but this is good news for steel. People often forget that steel is an alternative for lumber in many areas, such as homebuilding.

Homebuilders cringing at the price of lumber can turn to steel, the price of which – while higher than one year ago, roughly 2x the price – nevertheless seems low compared to that of lumber. In fact, many homebuilders will be forced to look for lumber alternatives due to lumber suppliers capping their sales in an effort to maintain customer bases (i.e., not allowing a handful of clients to buy up all the supply). As in any supply/demand squeeze, the excess demand tends to flow over to alternative products, steel being the target here.

You also have a strong steel demand in China. Many steel investors tend to dismiss China due to China now having a large steel industry, producing around ten times that produced in the US. However, once you look at that industry, you find it propped up by government support – unsustainable on its own merits. The US steel industry, in contrast, is finally healthy after decades of weakness, and an investment in the domestic steel market seems safer than ever. Chinese steel production might dilute the value of steel, but the commodity supercycle we are entering provides a rare opportunity for investors to temporarily ignore the potential risk of dilution.

Technicals

Another reason I like X at this point lies in its charts. The stock has already run up quite a bit, and I wondered whether such momentum is sustainable. While GMO points to 70% undervaluation in the metal sector, I wanted to check as to whether X has the potential to rally to such a degree.

I ran a machine learning pattern recognition algorithm over X to see whether its current movement fits into a pattern within its previous price action paradigms over the past few years. This sort of run-up actually occurs once or twice per year:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

This particular movement is one of the stronger rallies, close to the top quartile:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Based on the previous patterns, X’s current projection is set to rise another 6% over the next half year. But based on the range here, we see a potential 160% max upside. The risk/reward looks good:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

Moreover, X’s chart has a gap in it. The fact that the gap was small but has still not filled tells me that it is likely a breakaway gap:

(Source: E-Trade)

I backtested this gap over the past 10 years to see if I was right. The gap does act as a breakaway gap more often than not. Simply by going long on X and holding for two weeks to one month after such a gap produces annual median returns to the tune of 5%:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

At the very least, consider this gap a level of support for the stock. This can help you in designing your trade and/or stop limit.

Trade

From a discounted cash flow standpoint, X is trading at about 10% below its fair value. And X’s EBITDA-to-EV, a ratio that I often cite due to its ability to predict outperformance, is higher than 95% of the stocks in this industry – a strong signal that the stock is undervalued and will mean-revert. We also have the GMO analysis putting X at 70% discounted, which equates to a $90 X. A $90 X does not seem entirely unreasonable to me, especially given the market valuations that have been justified in other industries. But let’s be more reasonable and say that X is only 40% undervalued, this would lead to a $45 X, which would be a stock with a PB of 2.8 – exactly the industry average. Or, from another perspective, if the price of steel doubles, a $45 X would be an X that has doubled in price, in-tune with the correlation between X and steel – again entirely reasonable. X hitting $45 is not a pipe dream by any means.

Given all this, and even without the steel macro aspects, X seems like a strong long play with the potential for at least a double-digit ROI should you hold the stock.

However, the gap also gives us a strong level of support at $24.75. This makes a short put play reasonably safe, should we set the put’s strike at or below this level. I like a bit of a more daring play, though: As I think X’s general drift will be upward, I’m happy to sell puts slightly below X’s current price, rolling them over weekly.

Here’s my idea for this week:

Sell Jun18 $26 puts

Each put should give you roughly $60 as of Jun14. Should X fall below $26, you will be obligated to buy the stock at that price, which should not result in large losses due to the gap support at around $25. If you feel – as I do – that X’s fair value is over $26, this is a reasonable play and a nice way to gain “dividends” on a dividendless stock.

Let me know your thoughts on this strategy in the comments below.