Introduction

I last covered Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) on 10-Nov-2020 with a bullish call and its performance has outperformed the S&P 500 since. Of course, CRSR had an edge since it IPOd at the right time when the market was upward trending. Whether a holder of CRSR would have outperformed indices is a matter of market timing, and therefore buying CRSR at the right price is very important. The following charts show that the performance between the last six months and since IPO differs greatly - the six month performance was generally lagging, but returns since IPO has been stellar.

In this article, I review my fair value on CRSR, previously $42, and adjust it slightly lower on potentially slower sales growth in 2022, markets adjusting to Corsair's proposition as more of a value stock than growth stock, and risk of rotation to post-pandemic beneficiary sectors. As the stock is presently trading near my fair value, I shift my bullish call on CRSR to neutral.

Performance of CRSR shows an outperformance against its related ETFs JSML, NERD and GAMR since IPO, but …

Source: Yahoo Finance

… performance over the last six months has lagged, but the one-day spike on 14-June-2021 helped CRSR catch up.

Source: Yahoo Finance

CRSR continues to offer fairly good relative value

CRSR has certainly done well in view of the recent growth trends. Shown in the below table, semi-annual sales growth for CRSR (ending December 2020) was very strong, rising 47%, although LOGI’s was much higher. Comparing the period between 1H2020 and 2H2020 is particularly interesting because it captures unusual growth conditions caused by COVID, whether it is due to greater work-from-home or recovery from a low base. Interestingly, both Razer and Logitech outperformed Corsair in terms of sales during this period, and this needs further thought.

On one hand, this could mean that the expectation for future growth at Corsair would be lower, making it easier to surpass. On a more skeptical note, one could be disappointed that Corsair did not capture the upshift in growth. I think this is a matter of perspective. Traders who are looking for short term gains may be more concerned with its sales lagging competitors, but longer term investors would highlight that forward sales growth between Corsair and Logitech is likely to eventually converge.

Logitech, with the superb sales growth in recent quarters, would therefore have a much higher bar to meet in the future. This can be both qualitatively and quantitatively explained. Qualitatively, it is pretty obvious that any Covid-related boost to sales would be transitory. Quantitatively, the forward P/E ratio of LOGI already exceeds that of CRSR by 63%. This could be justified in the event growth at LOGI is expected to continue exceeding CRSR in the future, but this is hard to say, and consensus expects their 1 year forward sales growth to converge to slightly under 4%. By extension, this reflects in the fact that LOGI is relatively more expensive than CRSR on a P/S, P/E and PEG basis.

In another comparison, Corsair is more attractively valued than Razer, with a much lower P/S ratio while Razer is still making losses. Perhaps a reason for Razer’s growth is the fact that its sales base is about a quarter less than Corsair’s. However, with is negative earnings, it’s certainly out of its league when compared against CRSR and LOGI.

Valuation comparison of computer peripherals companies

Company Ticker Market cap (USD b) TTM Price / sales FWD P/E ratio 2H2020 (Jun to Dec 2020) sales (USD m) Semi-annual sales growth 1 year forward sales growth Corsair Gaming CRSR 3,427 1.70 20.6 1,013.4 +47% 3.9% Logitech LOGI 21,670 4.13 29.2 2,924.5 +95% 3.8% Razer (public listed in Hong Kong) 1337.HK 2,440 15.6 Negative earnings 767.0 +71% Not available

Source: Seeking Alpha, Reuters, Yahoo finance; author’s calculations. Note: As at 14-Jun-2021

Business growth prospects are flattening out

The 1Q2021 results presentation suggest that growth trends, in line with consensus forecasts of revenues, are indeed flattening out. In Corsair’s earnings call presentation, net revenue for 2021 was guided as $1.9-2.1 billion as compared to $1.8-1.95 billion in their previous projection. This is a small increase in guidance of just 5.6-7.7%. Not a big positive surprise. Furthermore, this also means that 2021 sales is going to be close to a simple annualization of 2H2020 revenues. Due to this, the growth story for Corsair is somewhat underwhelming. Therefore, Corsair faces the risk of being able to surpass consensus estimates in the past, to just meeting guidance in the future, leaving less room for positive earnings surprises.

There is no doubt that Corsair produces good products and captures huge chunks of the market for gaming peripherals and PC components. Personally, I own Corsair products and can vouch for their quality. However, from an investment angle, the main gripe here would be the potential reaction by investors when the high growth of the past becomes history. As the pandemic eases out over the next few months, pandemic-induced sales momentum would ebb. There will be many more distractions out there in the physical world to compete with the virtual world.

Potential valuation offers limited upside

Based on the above discussion on business prospects, the TTM price-to-sales ratio of Corsair is close to forward expectations since growth is levelling off. However, since growth prospects are normalizing, it would be better to value Corsair with a greater weight placed on the P/E ratio basis given improved visibility and stability of earnings.

In arriving at Corsair’s valuation, I have considered a balance of both upside drivers and risks, namely: (1) my new concerns on growth deceleration (still positive, but slower) and how it has not captured as much growth as its peers; (2) the cheap valuation of Logitech which is trading at a forward P/E of 29 times while the NASDAQ is trading at 25 times (which compares much higher to Corsair’s 18 times); and (3) the rotation from Covid beneficiaries to re-opening plays as the economy recovers from the pandemic. In view of these, I believe there is still some upside to Corsair to $38.80-40.50 (i.e. midpoint of $39.65). This is slightly (5.6%) lower than my previous target of $42, and takes into account my concerns on relative sector rotations, the related shifts in investment positioning, and slower growth. Therefore, since CRSR is already trading near my fair value, this article marks the shift from a bullish call to a neutral call.

Debt reduction a good move, reinforced by credit rating upgrades

Management had taken steps to pare down debt, and seems to be pragmatic in refraining from further expansion, probably noting that sales growth of the last few quarters is unlikely to continue at such a rapid pace. As a result, S&P upgraded Corsair’s corporate credit rating from B+ to BB- on 25th February 2021. Similarly, Moody's Investors Service upgraded Corsair to "Ba3" from "B1" on 3rd June 2021.

Shown in the below table, Corsair’s improvement in liquidity is evident in the cash ratio, which has average 0.91 times in the last four quarters as compared to 0.81 times in the preceding four quarters. Net debt-to-equity and net debt-to-total assets have all registered improvements, attributable to the large increase in cash by 145% year-on-year for the quarter ending March 2021.

Key balance sheet indicators of CRSR show improvement

In Millions of USD Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Jun 2020 Sep 2020 Dec 2020 Mar 2021 Cash 597 574.5 656 715.6 809.4 917.2 1,388.7 1,750.3 Current Liabilities 733.4 836 893 714.1 874.5 1,204.9 1,516.4 1,681.9 Total Assets 2,087.7 2,156.3 2,346.4 2,363.5 2,613.7 3,095.9 3,812.9 4,142.4 Total Equity 1,198.0 1,167.5 1,297.8 1,489.3 1,567.5 1,706.0 2,101.8 2,261.8 Total Debt 38.2 35.9 33 30.5 36 35.9 35.2 34.4 Net Debt (558.8) (538.5) (623.0) (685.1) (773.4) (881.3) (1,353.6) (1,715.9) Cash ratio 0.81 0.69 0.73 1.00 0.93 0.76 0.92 1.04 Net debt-to-equity -0.47 -0.46 -0.48 -0.46 -0.49 -0.52 -0.64 -0.76 Net debt-to-assets -0.27 -0.25 -0.27 -0.29 -0.30 -0.28 -0.36 -0.41

Source: Seeking Alpha; author’s calculations for financial ratios

Key risks

Looking forward, markets may need to adjust to the fact that Corsair’s growth rate has decelerated, despite remaining positive. This could be because some of Corsair’s previous growth was partly attributable to added sales caused by stay-at-home behaviour during the pandemic. Additionally, Corsair’s sales performance has lagged peers such as Razer and Logitech, and Razer benefits from a lower base of sales upon which it can build on, while Logitech benefits from prime branding. On the other hand, the upside risk to my price target would be retail investor interest (i.e. meme stock trades) causing the stock price to rise beyond what fundamentals can predict.

Conclusion

Corsair has done well as a company, and despite its increase in profits, the company has not over-expanded but has instead taken responsible actions to manage its balance sheet, resulting in recent credit rating upgrades. However, the question now would be how markets adjust to the fact that growth for this company may turn slower going forward. In this regard, Corsair’s share price is buffered by the fact that its valuation is still cheaper than the NASDAQ as a whole, and materially cheaper than Logitech. Therefore, its price-multiple would have partly taken into account the potential for a sales slowdown and that its market position is behind that of LOGI’s. However, as the company's fair value has been reached and forward growth rates have declined, I believe it is time to profit-take and shift from my previous bullish call to a neutral call.