When we're sitting at near all-time highs in the markets, often one of the best plays is to turn to smaller-cap names that don't have much mainstream attention and will have heavily uncorrelated performance to the major indices. Among smaller-cap, dare I say quirky stocks, Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) stands out as one of my favored plays. This consumer products company, best known for its Pop! figurines, has seen its share price more than double this year on the back of very strong demand.

Yet in my view, the rally is just beginning for Funko. Not only is Funko experiencing strong growth in its core category (figurines and collectibles), but it has found success at expanding into new product lines and broadening its reach across channels and geographies. The >2x lift in share prices since the start of the year, in my view, only right-sized what was once a deep-value stock closer to its actual worth, but there's still plenty of momentum left to go.

Strength in collectibles, nascent opportunities in NFTs, and a reasonable valuation fuel the bullish thesis for Funko

Collectibles demand in 2021 hit an all-time high. Consumers are engaging with "retro" categories and things that may once have been considered as passing fads (Pokemon cards, for example, are among the hottest-selling items of the year, with values rising for the oldest and most authentic of sets). Funko's bread and butter is in collectible figurines - so the company stands to benefit as more and more spend flows into these items.

One of the biggest upcoming drivers for Funko that could unleash fresh growth is its entry into the NFT market. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, represent unique ownership of certain pieces of data. NFTs made a rather sudden splash onto the mainstream last year, when buyers started collecting things such as Tweets. Pop culture is a natural intersection of the NFT space, and few companies are as positioned or knowledgable about pop culture than Funko to take full advantage of it. In April, Funko bought a controlling stake in an NFT producer called TokenWave, which has created over 10 million NFTs and has 100k app/site visits daily (as of the press release announcing the deal back in April; the traffic figures are likely higher now). In the press release, Funko wrote as follows:

The investment accelerates Funko’s initial entry into the NFT market and will extend the Company’s pop culture platform to include digital assets. Funko expects to launch its initial NFT offerings in June, featuring a unique property each week at a starting price point of $9.99. Products will be sold on the WAX platform, the leading decentralized wallet on the blockchain, which provides verifiable authenticity for purchases of Funko NFTs."

This is purely incremental growth for Funko, and in theory, because the company will be producing and selling digital assets, it should also be a tailwind for Funko's gross margins (which are already on the rise). We don't know yet if the NFT craze will end up being a fad, but right now, investors should view it as an open-ended growth opportunity that will start contributing to Funko's results in Q3.

Funko encompasses a big enough universe as is. One of the most impressive things about Funko is that it has grown substantially over the past couple of years to become a global product distributor whose wares are sold through the biggest retailers in the world (Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Amazon (AMZN)) and has expanded into various pop culture franchises across a number of hard lines, soft lines, and now digital products.

In spite of the breadth of its current reach and the promising trajectory of its growth, I still view Funko to be trading at a very appealing valuation. At current share prices near $22, Funko has a $1.14 billion market cap. After we net off the $74.7 million of cash and $183.1 million of debt on Funko's most recent balance sheet, the company stands at an enterprise value of $1.25 billion.

For the current fiscal year, meanwhile, Funko is projecting rapid sales growth of 33-38% y/y, the midpoint of which represents $883 million in revenue. Versus the 14.3% midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA margin range (per the guidance snapshot above, and representing a 200bps richer margin than in FY20), Funko would also generate $126.3 million in adjusted EBITDA this year. This puts Funko's valuation at just 9.9x EV/FY21 expected adjusted EBITDA - a valuation I find entirely reasonable for a company that enjoys so many growth tailwinds and is growing profits at such an admirable pace.

Stay long here - there's plenty of room for upside left.

Q1 download

Let's also briefly touch on the strong start that Funko is off to for FY21. Take a look at the first-quarter earnings summary below:

Funko grew its revenue at a breakneck 38% y/y pace in Q1 to $189.2 million in revenue, decimating Wall Street's expectations of $180.3 million (+32% y/y) by a strong six-point margin. The company called out especially strong revenue growth in the U.S. (+39% y/y) and in Europe (+55% y/y), as the collectibles phase took hold of both of those regions.

One particularly strong facet of Funko's recent performance is the fact that the company has been able to drive tremendous growth in direct-to-consumer sales. DTC sales shot up 160% y/y in Q1, which is an incredible testament to Funko's product momentum for a company that has historically relied so much on channel partners to drive sales. There's still room for growth here - direct sales only represented 10% of Q1 revenue, though that's up from 6% in the year-ago Q1.

We note as well that Funko attributed 66% of its Q1 revenue to "evergreen" categories - that is, not attributable to any momentary fads, and what investors should think of as more sustainable revenue. Per CEO Brian Mariotti's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Our ability to leverage nostalgic properties and uniquely Funko manner continues to drive growth in evergreen content, which made up 66% of our sales in Q1. As the new content slate strengthens over the remainder of this year, and then the next with increased the African television and video game releases, we will continue to emphasize evergreen favorites, while also introducing new and exciting properties. An important ingredient to our success with evergreen properties is the ability to target under-penetrated genres that have significant fan bases with sizable market opportunities. For example, we've identified sports music and anime, as compelling opportunities and momentum has been building since we put our stake in the ground last year. We view this as a particularly compelling opportunity because it provides us with the ability to reach new and unique fan bases and ultimately grow Funko's ecosystem."

Funko also made tremendous headway on profitability in Q1. The company drove a 100bps increase in gross margin to 41.4%, with the boost in direct channel sales mixes plus a more favorable product mix offsetting rises in freight and logistics costs. And the fact that the company held overhead expenses relatively flat (selling, general, and administrative expenses rose only 8% y/y to support 38% y/y growth in revenue) meant that the company achieved plenty of adjusted EBITDA leverage.

As shown in the table below, Funko's adjusted EBITDA in Q1 nearly tripled to $29.8 million, representing a 15.7% adjusted EBITDA margin - up 790bps from 7.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Key takeaways

Funko remains a highly promising small-cap stock. Recent expansions into "soft" product categories through its acquisition of the Loungefly brand have cemented its sales growth, and a new foray into NFTs through its stake in TokenWave should open the door to new growth possibilities beginning in late June. At the same time, Funko's margin profile has been rising and its exploding adjusted EBITDA helps to justify the rally in Funko's share price. There's still upside left here - this is a great off-the-map stock to invest and diversify your portfolio into.