Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:RAAS) is a China-based leader in cloud-communications software with a diversified set of business solutions. Despite overall solid operating momentum serving enterprise customers, shares have been under significant pressure since its February 2021 U.S. IPO in part based on broader volatility and poor sentiment towards Chinese tech stocks over the period. The challenge for RAAS is that the company remains unprofitable with an unclear earnings outlook. Still, the just reported Q1 results were highlighted by an improving outlook with strong growth. Notably, Cloopen is rebranding into "Ronglian Cloud" to better reflect its core strengths. We see value in the stock following the deep correction as a potential turnaround opportunity with a positive long-term outlook.

RAAS Financials Recap

Cloopen reported its Q1 results on June 10th with a net loss of RMB171.0 million (approximately $26.1 million) which widened from a net loss of RMB47.7 million in Q1 2020. Favorably, net revenue at RMB204.5 million (or US$31.2 million), increased 54.4% year-over-year. The company noted that its gross margin of 43% climbed from 40% from the full year 2020. The larger loss in the quarter is related to increased spending across SG&A and R&D with total expenses climbing to 116% as a percentage of revenue compared to 93% in the period last year. Some of this trend is also due to IPO-related costs with continued investments towards growth. The adjusted EBITDA loss of RMB 59.8 million which excluded share-based compensation climbed from RMB 49.4 million in Q1 2020.

The operating momentum and sales trends are more positive with acceleration in Q1. Looking back at 2020 which included some COVID-related disruptions, the story in Q1 was a more normalized operating environment with a business emerging out of the pandemic. There was growth in Q1 in all business segments across cloud-platform as a service "CPaaS" up 53.1% y/y, Cloud-based contact center was the strong point with revenues 63.4% higher y/y, while cloud-based unified communications and collaboration "EC&C" rebounding 43.1% growth compared to a 3.9% decline in 2020.

The unified communications as a service "UcaaS" segment includes everything from a virtual contact center, AI-driven customer support tools, a voice messaging service, to its video conferencing platform under the brand "RongVideo".

A key metric for the company is the number of active customers which reached 13,109, up from 13,039 at the end of 2020. The number of large-enterprise customers climbed to 193 from 189 in Q4 2020 and these represent some of the largest Chinese corporations including names like Bank of China (OTCPK:BACHY), Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd (SHI), Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCPK:GELYF) across all sectors. This is important as it suggests continued adoption and recognition of the service value.

The trend of stronger revenue growth above the underlying number of customers also suggests customers are adding more services with higher spending across the entire platform. Indeed, compared to the Dollar-based retention rate dipping to 86.8% in 2020 pressured by COVID disruptions, Q1 saw a strong recovery in the retention rate to 111.6%, and 117.8% for all active customers.

RAAS ended the quarter with $363 million in cash and equivalents against zero long-term debt. A financial current ratio of 5x highlights the overall solid balance sheet position despite the negative earnings. For context, the company raised $320 million during its IPO with an eye on leveraging its capabilities in cloud-based contact centers and communications tools towards a more comprehensive customer relationship management integration with an expanded product offering to drive growth.

Management Guidance

As mentioned, a key announcement this quarter was the rebranding to "Ronglian Cloud". From the conference call, management explains that the new name reflects an expansion from the company's entry point in cloud-based communications to its current suite lineup with an existing pipeline for more business tools.

The company is pushing beyond communications into a broader customer relationship management "CRM" platform while capturing integrations across all products. The company acquired "EliteCRM" in March to further its capabilities while complementing the portfolio. RAAS has also announced an expansion into neighboring countries like Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines as a growth opportunity. Management remains confident in the outlook. From the conference call:

Our value proposition has always been very clear, which is to provide enterprises with intelligent cloud-based products to enable better marketing and customer services so as to improve their customer acquisition efficiency and retention rates. Through these effects as well as the establishment of a highly efficient organizational structure and a strong executive team, we have considerably improved our operating efficiency and are proud to see it reflected in both our operating and financial metrics.

In terms of guidance, the outlook is for Q2 revenue growth between 37.6% and 40.3% as a continuation of the strong momentum. While the headline growth range is below the result from Q1 with 54% y/y revenue growth, management notes that it reflects the timing of certain contracts along with the volatility in the comparison period observed last year. Nevertheless, there is an expectation for the trends to continue with elevated gross margins for the remainder of the year.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While shares of RAAS have been nothing short of a disaster since its IPO in February when it traded as high as $31 per share, the stock is down over 70%. The weakness follows a broader market pattern of most Chinese stocks and high-growth names facing significant weakness over the period. Part of that dynamic is related to an ongoing post-pandemic reshuffling in the market while a case can be made that valuations in small-cap tech had entered extreme levels. It appears the market is focusing on the profitability potential considering the wider loss fueled by a sharp increase in expenses.

Our take is that the latest Q1 results were good enough to dismiss any notion that the company is simply a sinking ship considering the otherwise impressive 54% y/y revenue growth and favorable jump in the gross margin. The company's balance sheet with no debt is also a strong point in the investment outlook. We are looking at RAAS today as a turnaround pick under the assumption that the selloff in shares has already priced in much of the weaknesses and risks setting up the company to outperform to the upside.

There are parallels to RAAS with other publicly traded companies including RingCentral Inc (RNG) and Twilio Inc (TWLO) which have emerged as global leaders of communications-platform-as-a-service. There is also 8x8 Inc (EGHT) which is smaller than RNG and TWLO, but also competes in the segment with similar communications software services. Other major tech players also offer individual communications products and services. RAAS competitors are going to include everyone from Oracle (ORCL), Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS), Microsoft (MSFT), to even Amazon.com (AMZN).

The attraction in RAAS is its leadership position in China, catering to the local market as the only company with a "unified" capability as a one-stop solution for UCaaS and now CRM. From a high-level perspective, RAAS continues to benefit as more companies transition from legacy and traditional communication tools like fixed-line phone services towards cloud-based software. There is a tailwind of growth from companies looking to integrate a video and audio messaging platform at the enterprise level while looking to incorporate CRM tools. We believe RAAS is well-positioned to consolidate and grow its market share.

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for revenue to reach $169 million for the full year 2021 representing an increase of 44%. While the estimate is for negative EPS of $2.10 this year, continued growth momentum above 30% per year through 2023 should help improve financials and narrow the loss going forward.

(Seeking Alpha)

We believe the current market cap of RAAS at around $1.5 billion implying a forward price to sales multiple of 9x is reasonable for this type of tech stock with these growth trends. This is a discount compared to RNG and TWLO which trade at a forward price to sales multiples of 17x and 23x each respectively. By this measure, we believe RAAS is a value pick across a peer group of comparables by this metric. RNG and TWLO trade at

Is RAAS a Buy?

The bullish case for RAAS is that management can execute its strategy to drive a long runway for growth that will deliver higher cash flows and earnings potential. Stronger than expected results over the upcoming quarters can be a catalyst for shares to reprice higher with more positive sentiment as the earnings potential becomes clearer. We rate shares of RAAS as a buy with a price target of $12.50 representing a forward price to sales multiple of 12x which would help it converge to valuation trends of its peer group of other communications-as-a-service names.

In terms of risks, keep in mind that the lack of positive earnings and negative cash flows keeps RAAS in the speculative category with the potential that shares exhibit wide swings of volatility. Weaker than expected results in the upcoming quarters could further pressure the stock forcing a reassessment of the long-term outlook. Monitoring points include operating metrics including the number of active customers along with margin levels.