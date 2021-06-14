onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CHK) recently completed bankruptcy proceedings. So the first few earnings reports may reflect things like "fresh start accounting" and other bankruptcy related items. Those items may include a period of "catching up" when nonessential maintenance was deferred. Even so, the report of a quarterly profit and the start of a dividend was good news for the new shareholders of the company.

The quarterly profit reported was $2.75 per share. EBITDAX was $510 million. These quarterly figures were big improvements over the before bankruptcy reporting. Nonetheless, it will be a while before the market has some faith in the "new" Chesapeake. Therefore investors can expect this stock to maintain some sort of discount to market multiples until there is a decent track record that assures the market the company would not go broke a second time.

The common stock dividend will be at an annual rate of $1.375 per share. Therefore management is probably expecting at least earnings of $1 per share in each of the coming quarters. Otherwise the dividend would not be very conservative. That makes this stock one of the better bargains in a largely overpriced stock market.

The stock is trading slightly below $50. First quarter likely had a boost from the freeze that sent natural gas prices soaring. So the next few quarters should be lower. But there is an excellent chance that earnings will be around $6 per share for the fiscal year. That would make the price-earnings ratio of the stock a high single digit at a time when the market average price-earnings ratio is far higher.

The stock is also cheap on an enterprise to EBITDAX basis. The reason is that the debt outstanding is a small fraction of what it once was and there is no more preferred stock. Currently the outstanding debt is less than the first quarter of EBITDAX annualized. The absence of debt and preferred stock cut the enterprise value of the company to a small fraction of the previous amount. The stock would have a long way to go to get anywhere close to the previous enterprise value that often exceeded $10 million.

It is not that the company found a miracle in cash flow somewhere. Instead, the reason for the decent cash flow is the absence of interest expense and preferred dividends. The new finances allow management to properly fund the capital budget and plan for growth. This is really the first time that management can state that with certainty in a very long time.

Of the costs shown above, the gathering processing and transportation expenses still appear somewhat high for the industry. Those are about half of what they were when I first began covering this company. The natural gas part of these expenses is what appears to be running high.

Thanks to the bankruptcy, interest expense is no longer the competitive burden it once was.

The natural gas pricing for gathering processing and transportation shown above probably means it is time for management to build their own facilities when the contracts entered into allow this strategy to improve. Clearly the prices are on the high side in the two areas shown above. The South Texas costs appear to be by far the most expensive and therefore need the more immediate attention of management to reduce those costs.

It may not have been possible to reduce those associated transportation costs further due to competitive midstream conditions for the facilities already operating. Therefore in the future, management needs to joint venture those facilities to take some of the sting out of those high costs.

Management has changed strategy by drilling on mostly natural gas leases this fiscal year. That is a sort of "return to the company beginnings" Appalachia and the Gulf Coast have six of the seven rigs. Management has indicated that the natural gas percentage of production will increase. This reverses the previous strategy of trying to increase the amount of oil and natural gas liquids as a percentage of production.

Since oil pricing was so weak during the first half of fiscal year 2020, that strategy may have made sense. Now oil pricing is quite a bit stronger so we will have to see if management persists with the strategy to drill for more natural gas or later returns to drilling for more liquids.

Costs per lateral foot appear to be on the high side. So management may have to work to bring horizontal drilling costs down to more competitive levels. EQT (EQT) for example, reported costs of about $635 per foot in the first quarter. That is a good deal below the $700 to $750 range shown above by Chesapeake management for Appalachia (where EQT operates). This may indicate that Chesapeake management may need to work on a midstream water system to bring down well costs.

The South Texas drilling costs per foot do look pretty decent. But there the processing gathering and transportation costs of natural gas appear to be too high.

The Future

Management has clearly been working to bring down costs and lighten the administrative burden.

Key costs have clearly declined as shown above. But it appears that there is still some ways to go to bring some of these costs in line with competitors. Large companies are supposed to be more efficient due to their size. If that turns out to not be the case with Chesapeake, then it may be wiser to break the company into smaller pieces.

The debt has declined. But the pressure is now on management to outperform. Management should have "gotten what it wanted" through the bankruptcy process in terms of lower costs, lower long term debt, and better contracts where necessary. Therefore management should have everything it needs to make Chesapeake a healthy growing company in the future.

Currently management indicates no growth for fiscal year 2022. Then again, fiscal year 2022 is an eternity away in an industry where a few months can dramatically change the outlook. The long term goal has to be to resume company growth without piling on a lot of debt to obtain that growth.

The commodity industry is generally fast moving. Bankruptcy can be a time when a normally competitive company cannot "keep up" due to the constraints of bankruptcy. Chesapeake management may have some competitive "catching up" to do. Clearly EQT management is boasting of some very good costs.

Chesapeake management did shed the Oklahoma properties in bankruptcy. Those properties had a lot of headaches that management really did not need. But now, management has the assets it wanted to retain along with a strong balance sheet. Therefore the excuses of the last few years that included preferred stock requirements, interest expense, and debt servicing are no longer an issue. So now this company needs to show some rapid improvement from where it is now. Management should be able to focus on operations far more than it has in the past. That new focus should lead to a decent future for this stock.

Note that the emergence from bankruptcy makes this one of the more speculative stocks that I follow. In addition, the board changed during bankruptcy and now appears to be "cleaning house" when it comes to upper management. All of this is additional risk to the post bankruptcy speculative nature.