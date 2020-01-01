hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The thesis

Exchange traded funds are an easy and affordable way to invest. The past year could have been very good for your investments. However, what worked in 2020 may not necessarily work this year or bring you the same level of performance. It is therefore important to have an objective view when looking for portfolio diversification, one which goes beyond just comparing two funds covering more or less similar holdings, and choosing the one offering better dividends.

Now, one of the most popular ways to invest in an ETF is through the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), a simplistic and iconic fund with an expense ratio of only 0.09% and one of the best performers for 2020.

With total assets under management of over $365 billion, it gives access to the top 500 listed companies of the U.S. stock market and exposure to most of the biggest names of the economy, such as technology companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and healthcare giants like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). There have not been many changes brought to the fund's top holdings for nearly six months now since inclusion of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

However, there are better ones like the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD), which after underperforming SPY for most of 2020 till March of this year, has started to outperform the SPDR ETF.

This above 8% over-performance needs to be analyzed further for capability to be sustained throughout the rest of 2021, as well as the ability of Schwab's holdings to cope with macro-trends like inflationary pressures, amid the growth-value debate.

The holdings

SCHD's underlying fund consists of companies that are committed to sharing regular, long-term cash flows. It has an average return of around 2.7-2.8% on its entire portfolio of 103 stocks. In order to deliver such a performance, it tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index, a subset of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Market Index, excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships, preferred stocks and convertibles.

The index is designed to deliver the performance of high dividend yielding stocks that have a record of consistently making distributions, selected for fundamental strength relative to peers, based on financial metrics. Furthermore, the index uses a modified market capitalization weighted technique limiting individual names to 4.3%, currently.

Most important for investors, in late March, the portfolio was reconstituted, resulting in an increase in Health Care and Information Technology stocks at the expense of Financials and Energy sectors. Additionally, the top ten holdings have undergone material changes as well. Thus, International Business Machines (IBM), which I covered two weeks back (with a bullish stance), is at the top spot with a weight of 4.28%. Pfizer (PFE), with its COVID vaccine, is in second place.

Some previous top holdings like Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were removed. On the other hand, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), PepsiCo (PEP), and Coca-Cola (KO) have been maintained, as part of the top holdings. Together, the top 20 holdings comprise 69.38% of the ETF as of June 10.

Furthermore, through exposures to the likes of BlackRock (BLK) at 4.02% and U.S. Bancorp (USB) at 2.61%, financials still form a sizeable chunk of SCHD, at 21.5%, or the largest weighing sector. This compares to SPY's much lower figure of 11.63%.

Now, sector strength, especially the financial one, has the capacity to propel SCHD to new heights.

Sector strength

The American economy, galvanized by its exit from the COVID crisis has seen a resumption of air traffic, rising household morale, supported by stimulus measures, a mass vaccination campaign and gradual relaxation of social distancing measures. The economy is expected to grow by 6.5% in 2021, in sharp contrast to a contraction of 3.5% for last year. This high growth should be highly beneficial for the financial sector.

Going deeper, international tourists and business travelers have not returned, but Americans are visiting parents and going on vacation wherever possible, mostly within the U.S. The hotel occupancy at 50%, after the October 2020 low is still far from the pre-pandemic 65% level, but there are positive signs. Additionally, M&A activities are on the rise for buying up hotel groups and car rental companies.

Also, financials is a good sector to be in as, after playing a villainous role in the 2008-2009 economic crisis, it is now perceived as an important stakeholder in the recovery of the U.S. economy from COVID lows. As part of the normalization process, the Fed announced lifting of restrictions on major U.S. banks for dividend payments and share buybacks after June 30 and this, subject to successfully going through the annual stress tests.

These had been put in place in June 2020 because the pandemic-induced economic crisis triggered a need to conserve capital for hard times.

I now look into the Information Technology ("IT") sector.

Through its IT holdings, SCHD has exposure to the complete technological ecosystem ranging from chip producers like Texas Instruments and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) to hardware manufacturers like Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) as well as cloud providers like IBM.

Now, most analysts are prudent as to the effects of inflation and the growth-value rationale on tech stocks. This is especially the case for those which need to generate high growth to sustain earnings like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), the two top constituents of SPY's portfolio. On the other hand, this is not the case for the top four IT plays in SCHD's portfolio. Moreover, I view the high gross margins and Cash per Share metrics as important positives going forward in the second half of this year.

Equally important, SCHD's constituents do pay higher distributions to shareholders, signifying that its overall dividend yield is more than double SPY's 1.31%. Still, for those who want to compare with peers which also have "dividends" mentioned as part of their names, SCHD's dividend has exhibited a three-year CAGR growth of 17.7%, which is far superior to the rest of the pack.

Valuations and key takeaways

Looking at hard times into the rear-mirror for financials, shareholders should look to more distributions and more returns in the second half of the year with that Fed's action I talked about earlier. For this matter, SCHD has been progressively raising payments which, at $0.503 (paid in March 2021) is $0.061 higher than the amount of $0.442 paid one year back.

On a cautionary note, the economic recovery has resulted in an improvement of the labor market. Added to this are factors like favorable monetary policy and high savings rate. Consequently, some fear that the rebound in the economy will translate into higher inflation, to levels well above the Fed's 2% target. However, the latter expects only a transitory surge.

Investigating this further, inflation may not be back, but rising consumer prices are a reality. Excluding energy and food, prices rose 0.9% in April, the strongest increase since 1982. Over twelve months since April 2021, they jumped 4.2%, something unheard of since September 2008, the year of the financial crisis. Now, these numbers, while being enough to trigger some downside on grounds of the economy overheating, may not make sense in the current economic context. Thus, on Thursday last week, despite the Consumer Price Index showing sizzling inflation figures for May, the major averages opened higher.

Therefore, it is looking less probable for inflationary pressures to cause major market corrections at this stage, but even in the event of this happening, SCHD should continue to increment quarterly distributions as seen during the period following the market crash in March 2020.

As for valuations, since the last time I covered the ETF back in November 2020, it has risen by 22%. In this respect, with the U.S. economy operating at 88% of where it was in early March 2020, there is still some catch-up to do for the sectors forming part of SCHD, albeit at varying levels. Consequently, taking into consideration that 12% of recovery is still left, SCHD could benefit from the same percentage of upside. Thus, I have a target price of $85-86 for the end of the year, assuming that the U.S. economy fully recovers by then. This upside will also depend on the Industrials sector which comprises 14.3% of SCHD's assets. This said, there should be a lot of volatility, mainly due to inflation related news.

Finally, for investors not patient enough to do a detailed holdings comparison, but still struggling to find an ETF better than SPY, the choice is a clear one and for all their effort, SCHD's issuer charges a lower expense ratio at 0.06%.