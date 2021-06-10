janiecbros/E+ via Getty Images

The SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) invests across a portfolio of 192 U.S. biotechnology companies. This has been one of the hottest market segments in recent years with advancements across genomics and applied immunology giving rise to new types of therapeutics addressing both common and rare diseases. Beyond the high-profile success of COVID vaccines, a major development is the recent FDA approval of the first drug to treat Alzheimer's in over 20 years with Biogen Inc's (BIIB) "Aduhelm" supporting an outlook that other experimental drugs can move forward through clinical trials. We are bullish on the XBI ETF which is a good option for investors to gain diversified exposure to an industry with significant growth opportunities. Following a selloff in XBI earlier this year, the current level represents a good entry point at more reasonable valuations for long-term investors. Positive sentiment and the potential for M&A activity represent bullish catalysts for the group.

(Seeking Alpha)

XBI Background

The XBI ETF tracks the Biotechnology sub-industry of the S&P TMI "total market index". U.S. listed stocks with a float-adjusted market value above $500 million are eligible for inclusion. Notably, the underlying index utilizes a "modified equal-weighted" methodology adjusted for factors including the proportion of each company's business directly involved in biotech along with liquidity measures.

(source: State Street SPDR)

This weighting method effectively adds importance to the smallest companies in the group compared to capitalization weighted indexes. For this reason, a company like AbbVie Inc (ABBV) with a market cap of $204 billion has a similar weighting in the fund of 0.7% as Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) with a market cap of just $700 million. Across the 192 current stocks in the fund, all holdings have a weighting between 0.1% and 1.1% which highlights the scope of the fund and diversification away from company-specific risks.

XBI Holdings

In many ways, the attraction of the XBI ETF is its equal-weighted methodology which provides exposure to micro-cap and small-cap companies in the group that are typically not widely held by investors. Traditionally, biotech has drawn comparisons to the wild-west of the investing considering the multitude of companies seeking equity funding, many of which are only in the research or clinical trial phase of drug development with no product revenue. The idea here is that each biotech has a "story" with no assurance that a pipeline of drugs will ever reach the market. In this regard, we believe an ETF like XBI is the best way to invest in the industry by owning the entire group.

(source: author)The top position in the fund is currently Moderna Inc (MRNA) with a 1.1% weighting, followed by Biogen Inc (BIIB) at 1.0%. The actual position among the top holdings is a reflection of the recent relative performance among winners gaining weight over losers.

Typically, the worst performers within XBI this year have been pressured by unfavorable clinical trial data or weaker than expected financial results. Immunovant Inc (IMVT), for example, is down 70% year to date plunging back in Q1 following an announcement it paused a clinical trial citing elevated cholesterol levels in patients being tested with its drug for thyroid eye disease. This type of risk exists in all biotech stocks, although larger companies can absorb a failed product with a more extensive portfolio of drugs.

From the group of winners, a common theme emerges for 2021 being COVID vaccine-related names including Moderna with its FDA-approved jab which has propelled its shares up over 100% this year. Ocugen Inc (OCGN) with its "Covaxin" COVID-vaccine candidate developed in partnership with India-based "Bharat Biotech" is one of the biggest winners in the group with shares up 246% in 2021. Still, OCGN has been under more recent pressure considering it was recently denied an FDA emergency use authorization pending further testing. Shares of OCGN are now down 66% from their recent high, highlighting the extreme volatility. COVID vaccine stocks in the fund include Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR), Novavax Inc (NVAX), and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE) among others.

Impact of FDA Aduhelm Approval

The other big story this year is the surge from Biogen with shares up nearly 50% just in June since it received the FDA approval for its Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm. This was seen as a controversial decision with some experts suggesting the data was inconclusive that Aduhelm actually slows the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's. The FDA took its step under its “accelerated approval” rules, which allows a drug to move forward before all conclusive evidence is reached while another clinical trial verifies the benefits. The read here is that the FDA allowed Aduhelm to move forward considering the potential benefit for a disease that affects millions of people against otherwise low safety risks for the indicated age group.

As it relates to the XBI ETF and the broader biotech industry, the implication is that the FDA is embarking on a potentially slightly more flexible approval process, giving experimental drugs a benefit of the doubt as long as clinical safety is reasonably ensured. This is important as across the hundreds of biotech companies with combined thousands of drugs in the pipeline, many are using cutting-edge technologies to develop alternative types of therapies. A case can be made the FDA should explore the expanded availability of experimental drugs if the benefits outweigh the risks.

To generalize, the FDA's move on Biogen's Aduhelm now makes it more likely many other drugs can move forward if a similar standard is applied. The environment is positive for the industry outlook with the potential that more drugs can reach the market sooner.

One example of a stock already benefiting from this line of thinking is Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) with a $2 billion market cap and 0.4% weighting in XBI. PRTA has its own Alzheimer therapy drug candidate "PRX012" which utilizes a similar therapeutic transmission as Aduhelm by targeting a build-up of amyloid-beta in the brain which is associated with Alzheimer's patients. Shares of PRTA rallied alongside BIIB over the past week and is now up 275% year-to-date as of the best performing stock in XBI ETF.

XBI ETF Price Forecast

Going back to the data table above, notice the wide range of returns among holdings in recent periods. While XBI is currently down about 4% year-to-date 2021, the fund was up by 24% at its peak this year in early February before the more recent correction.

The context here is in part related to the broader market weakness among high-growth names and momentum stocks that appear to have traded at exuberant levels of valuation in Q1. The current market environment defined by the post-pandemic recovery along with interest rate volatility has led to a wider rebalancing across sectors. In essence, XBI currently down 22% from its high is in a "bear market". Indeed, the average stock in the fund is down by a wider 36% from its 52-week high.

(Seeking Alpha)

We believe the selloff has helped to correct some of the valuation imbalances while the industry maintains an overall solid long-term outlook. The rally in recent weeks with biotech stocks getting a boost off the Biogen Alzheimer's drug approval now acts as a tailwind for the group to regain positive sentiment and upside momentum.

We rate XBI as a buy with a view that a looming breakout above $140 will support a new wave of momentum back towards the all-time high of $174 as our price target and 25% upside from the current level. The industry was largely a "pandemic winner" and the recent correction offers a good buying opportunity for long-term investors at a discount to the peak valuation.

From a high level, the pandemic has put a global spotlight on healthcare and it's likely people and governments will take a renewed focus on securing the best treatments to improve quality of life. The underlying companies within the XBI ETF are well-positioned to capture significant growth opportunities as new drugs reach the market over the next decade. The potential that M&A activity picks up across the industry with larger player targeting attractive acquisitions can also help price valuations higher.

Final Thoughts

Biotech investing requires careful due diligence regarding not only financials and regular fundamentals but also the outlook for each company's drug pipeline. The XBI ETF makes it easy to capture the big themes driving the industry offering investors significant upside potential through diversification across a basket of small and large-cap leaders.

Still, there are important risks investors should be aware of. First, the underlying stocks remain exposed to broader financial market volatility and can face significant downside tracking weakness in high-growth and or momentum names to the downside. Second, a view across the biotech landscape that FDA approvals will more restrictive or carry a higher burden of clinical proof would also be bearish for the industry by limiting growth opportunities. Overall, we believe XBI with an expense ratio of 0.35% can represent an attractive growth component in the context of a diversified portfolio.