Ugoala Okwandu /iStock via Getty Images

Razer, Inc. (OTCPK:RAZFF) (OTCPK:RZZRY) stock has declined significantly amid news that insiders sold part of their stakes. An unexpected announcement by Razer that the co-founders sold 275M shares in the company. Although the two co-founders still control 56.82% of the shares, the market reacted with skepticism. At this point Razer seems oversold and the price might even get more attractive. The long-term outlook remains unchanged and could be a possibility to add some exposure to this growing sector.

Insiders selling triggered the sell-off

The announcement on the 3rd of June immediately sent the stock price down. On the 2nd of June the stock closed at ~$0.33, and it opened at ~$0.3, following the announcement. Since then the stock has been trading around ~$0.28, a total decline of ~15%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Insiders, and especially co-founders selling might be a warning signal, but it can happen for different reasons. In this case, given the amount of shares they still hold in the company, it seems like the market overreacted to the news. The shares sold represent ~3%, but the co-founders still control the company. Last December Razer was denied a banking license in Singapore, and some investors are attributing the sale to this news.

Market Overview

In highly competitive esports, one click can make a difference. As esports gets more and more competitive, athletes will constantly look for ways to improve their performance. Having the right peripherals can make a difference, and it is one of the reasons the long-term prospects for the industry are so positive. Esports audience is projected to grow to 577.3M viewers in 2024. Due to the large audience, Esports is a very efficient channel to acquire customers.

Source: Statista

Razer sponsors well known esports teams, and this allows them to showcase their products to esports fans across the globe. According to this survey, about 47% of esports viewers notice the brands used by the players. The brands used by some of the professional players and teams, ultimately influence the buying decision of amateur players.

Source: GWI

Esports is a very efficient way to acquire customers. Razer’s core segment is hardware, representing ~89% of revenues in 2020. Within the hardware segment peripherals account for ~63.7% of the revenue. The global gaming peripherals market was estimated at ~$4.25B in 2020, and it is expected to grow to $6.96B in 2025. Demand for gaming accessories will remain high all throughout 2021.

Source: GWI

Razer’s brand loyalty

Since its inception Razer has tried to create a distinct and highly revered brand among gamers. Its slogan “For Gamers, by Gamers'', truly represents the company. When looking at its market share, and customer retention the data suggests that they continue to create value for the Razer brand. Razer seems to have the highest customer retention among its peers. On average gamers are more likely to own several Razer peripherals.

Source: Newzoo

Razer just became profitable

Revenues increased 48% in 2020 to $1.214B beating analyst estimates, and finally achieved profitability. It managed to book ~$800k in profit during 2020. The pandemic driven demand also helped to boost the results, with gross margins improving by 180bps to 22.3%. Razer FY20 results show that the company is still growing at a fast pace. Its service segment registered 123M total customers in 2020, and grew by 66.8% YoY. With the number of MAU growing by 68.2%, when compared with 2019.

Operating cash flow for the period was $152.9M, a major development considering the operating cash flow for 2019 was -$38.5M. During 2020, Razer also took advantage of the decline of its share price to do a buyback program. The total amount spent on buybacks was ~$13.2M.

Source: Annual Report

Valuation

Razer is a high-growth stock, and it should be valued as such. With a market cap of ~$2.44B there is plenty of room to grow. It has $621.8M in cash and cash equivalents, making up ~25.4% of its market cap. Management intends to continue its buyback program, but it does not specify the amount. There is also no debt on the balance sheet, which is a very positive indicator.

Taking into consideration the operating cash flow in 2020, which should improve in 2021. It trades at ~16x 2020 operating cash flow. Free cash flow of $135M in FY20, which gives it a ~5.5% free cash flow yield. For a company that is the market leader, growing revenues at 48% a year seems very attractive.

Price-to-sales ratios have been extremely high among growth stocks. Razer has a price-to-sales of ~2, which is very attractive given how much it has grown over the past, and its long-term outlook.

Another important aspect for Razer is to continue to reduce its operating expenses as a percentage of revenues. R&D expenses were just $54M in 2020, and a total of ~$18M was spent in capex during 2020.

Source: TIKR

Thinly traded

It should be noted that given the fact that both RAZFF and RZZRY are traded OTC, their liquidity is not as high as in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In this case RAZFF seems to have the highest average volumes and for that reason it should be chosen over RZZRY.

Final Take

The recent decline in the stock price seems to be a clear overreaction. The long-term outlook remains positive, and the company just became profitable. It is still growing revenues in its multiple segments at over 50% a year. It has managed to control its operating expenses over the last year, and should continue to do so in 2021. With plenty of cash, and no debt the shares are very attractive around these levels.

There are very few stocks out there, growing revenues at 48% per year, and that have ~25% of its market cap in cash with no debt. Razer’s brand has become highly recognizable and its quality products have a legion of fans across the globe. Even if there is a slight decrease in Razer’s expected growth, it is still attractive in this price range.