SimoneN/iStock via Getty Images

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) remains pretty busy and several important events occurred since my last article written in early March. The recent developments have been very positive. Not only is the Kamoa-Kakula production start-up underway and the first copper has been produced, but Ivanhoe together with Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) is evaluating options to speed up not only Phase 2 but also the Phase 3 expansion. Also further development of the Platreef project is under review, as Ivanhoe evaluates options on how to put it into production and ramp it up more quickly. Moreover, things started moving also at Kipushi, where the feasibility study results along with a development and financing plan are expected by the middle of this year (i.e. very soon).

In late March, Ivanhoe Mines announced the intention to accelerate the Phase 3 expansion that should elevate the Kamoa-Kakula copper production from 880 million lbs. per year produced by Phase 2 (start-up expected in Q3 2022) to approximately 1.2 billion lb. per year. Moreover, also the plans for the construction of a smelting complex are being refined. One of the main issues is to secure sufficient sources of electricity. This is why in April, the Kamoa-Kakula joint venture signed an agreement with a government-controlled power company that operates a nearby hydro-power plant. The aim of the agreement is to upgrade Turbine 5 of the Inga II power plant in order to increase the volume of electricity available for the future expansion stages of Kamoa-Kakula, as well as for the planned smelting complex. The smelter at Kamoa-Kakula is important, as it will not only reduce the transportation costs, but Ivanhoe and its partners will market a higher-quality product. Moreover, the smelter will serve as an internal source of sulphuric acid. This may be a major advantage, as the pandemic has shown the vulnerability of the global sulphuric acid market.

While the Phase 2 expansion is underway and further development phases are being planned, Phase 1 entered production successfully. The production start-up was announced on May 26, with the first copper concentrate produced on May 25. Only several days later, on June 2, Ivanhoe announced that the Phase I ramp-up progresses well, and the Phase II expansion engineering and procurement is 50% complete. As of the end of May, the stockpiled ore contained more than 350 million lb. copper, worth over $1.5 billion. Ivanhoe provided also production guidance for the remainder of 2021. If everything goes well, Kamoa-Kakula should produce 175 - 210 million lb. copper in concentrate.

Source: Ivanhoe Mines

A portion of the copper concentrate (up to 150,000 wet metric tons per year - around 40% of Phase 1 capacity) will be processed into a 99% copper blister by a nearby Lualaba Copper Smelter. And on June 9, Ivanhoe announced that an off-take agreement for 100% of the Phase 1 production was signed with Citic Metals and Gold Mountains International Mining Company Limited (Zijin Mining's subsidiary). Each of the companies will be receiving 50% of the Kamoa-Kakula Phase 1 production. They will be responsible for arranging freight and shipment of the copper. Moreover, both Citic and Zijin will provide Kamoa Copper a $300 million credit facility ($150 million each), bearing an interest rate of 8%.

Besides the project-level financing, Ivanhoe made a $575 million convertible senior notes offering. The notes will mature in 2026 and they bear an interest of only 2.5%. Although Ivanhoe hasn't been specific about the use of the proceeds, it is possible to assume that it will be used to accelerate the Kamoa-Kakula development, to restart Kipushi and probably also to fund drilling at the Western Foreland property.

Ivanhoe announced progress also at the Platreef mine. Shaft 2 development is underway, just like the modification of Shaft 1 into a production shaft. The Platreef development should be financed via a $420 million financing package consisting of $300 million platinum, palladium, and gold stream, and $120 million credit facility.

As mentioned above, money will be needed also to push the Kipushi project forward. It seems like things finally started moving at this ultra high-grade zinc project. The dewatering of the old mine workings continues. Ivanhoe stated that also the underground infrastructure upgrading program has been progressing well which should enable the start of mining at the Big Zinc zone with zinc grades of nearly 40% (yes, it is almost like mining zinc concentrate) quickly. However, the processing plant needs to be built soon. Ivanhoe is in discussions with Gecamines (Congolese government-controlled mining company owning 32% of Kipushi) regarding the future development plans. The feasibility study, as well as financing package and a more detailed development schedule are expected by the middle of 2021.

Just a reminder, Kipushi's Big Zinc zone is the highest-grade zinc deposit in the world. Kipushi contains reserves of more than 6 billion lb. zinc, at a zinc grade of 32.14%. The 2017 PFS envisioned an annual production of nearly 500 million lb. zinc at a total cash cost of $0.48/lb. The pre-production CAPEX was estimated at $337 million, and at a zinc price of $1.1/lb, the after-tax NPV (8%) was estimated at $681 million (at the current zinc price of $1.35/lb, it should be over $1.1 billion).

Like always, it is important to mention also the political situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi projects are located. During the winter, president Tshisekedi ended his alliance with the former president Kabila and his party. A new government was appointed and Tshisekedi underwent also other steps that should strengthen his position. The latest one is the ousting of Kabila's brother out of his office of governor of the Tanganyika province. Although the political crisis hasn't turned into a broader conflict, the security situation in the country remains complex. To make things even worse, a humanitarian crisis emerged in the eastern part of the country, after the Mount Nyiragongo volcano eruption. It is estimated that around 700,000 people left their homes. But what can have a direct negative impact on Ivanhoe Mines are the speculations about re-evaluating some of the mining concessions. President Tshisekedi had several negative comments lately:

I have really had enough. I am very severe with these investors who come to enrich themselves. They come with empty pockets and leave billionaires. It is time for the country to readjust its contracts with miners to seal win-win partnerships. The deals had been badly negotiated by corrupt officials, worse, the little which returns to the state, they put in their own pockets.

No specific companies or projects have been mentioned. And no specific measures have been proposed yet. It is possible that the purpose of these statements is only to win some more support in the political fight. However, it is also possible that this is only an overture for an attempt to raise taxes and royalties, or to increase government-controlled stakes in mining projects across the country. Similar processes are underway also in Chile and Peru at present. The Democratic Republic of Congo alone prepared some drastic changes to the mining taxes and royalties only three years ago (an article can be found here).

Conclusion

Ivanhoe's share price stands at $7.24, relatively close to the all-time highs at $8. The market capitalization is nearly $8.75 billion. The cash on hand amounts to slightly more than $700 million, while the debt is over $600 million. It means that the enterprise value is nearly $8.65 billion. Although Ivanhoe has incredible assets, and their development progresses very well (especially in the case of Kamoa-Kakula), they are located in problematic jurisdictions. This is why I am cautious at the current price levels and although I believe in the long-term potential of Ivanhoe Mines, I cut my positions, as I expect some weakness in the near-term.

Also the technical analysis shows that the 10-day moving average is about to cross the 50-day one to the downside. And the share price is close to the support in the $7 area. Any bad news from the Democratic Republic of Congo, or a copper price weakness, and the share price may decline very quickly. In this case, the next support should be found in the $5 area. If this level is approached, I will consider buying more shares.